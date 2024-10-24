Acomo N.V.: Acomo third quarter revenue up by +14% compared to previous year. Cumulatively, revenue increased by +4% in the first nine months of 2024

Today, ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, reports Q3 2024 results with sales of €335.6 million (YTD €1,003.8 million), which represents an increase of +14% over last year's Q3 (YTD +4%). The Group managed to increase sales and sales volumes despite uncertainty surrounding price development, geopolitical unrest, and challenging supply chain logistics. Spices and Nuts, Organic Ingredients and Tea reported increased sales, partly offset by Edible Seeds and Food Solutions.



https://www.acomo.nl/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/241024-Press-release-Acomo_Trading-Update-Q3-2024_FINAL_EN.pdf

