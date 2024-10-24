Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 852176 | ISIN: NL0000313286 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AC
Tradegate
24.10.24
09:13 Uhr
17,900 Euro
+0,700
+4,07 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 09:18 Uhr
81 Leser
Acomo N.V.: Acomo third quarter revenue up by +14% compared to previous year. Cumulatively, revenue increased by +4% in the first nine months of 2024

Today, ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, reports Q3 2024 results with sales of €335.6 million (YTD €1,003.8 million), which represents an increase of +14% over last year's Q3 (YTD +4%). The Group managed to increase sales and sales volumes despite uncertainty surrounding price development, geopolitical unrest, and challenging supply chain logistics. Spices and Nuts, Organic Ingredients and Tea reported increased sales, partly offset by Edible Seeds and Food Solutions.

Download full press release:
https://www.acomo.nl/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/241024-Press-release-Acomo_Trading-Update-Q3-2024_FINAL_EN.pdf
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
