Freitag, 07.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
WKN: 852176 | ISIN: NL0000313286 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AC
Tradegate
07.03.25
10:52 Uhr
21,050 Euro
+2,090
+11,02 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.03.2025 08:05 Uhr
ACOMO N.V.: ACOMO reports record performance in the second half year, resulting in a full-year adjusted EBITDA of €109 million (+18%)

Today, ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, reports full-year 2024 results with sales of €1.4 billion (2023: €1.3 billion) and an +18% increase in adjusted EBITDA to €109 million (2023: €92 million), supported by a record performance in the second half of the year in which adjusted EBITDA increased by +71%. The Group generated an adjusted EPS of €2.00 and proposes a final dividend of €0.85 per share, resulting in a total full-year dividend of €1.25.

Performance highlights:

• Strong year following record H2 2024 performance

• An overall increase in Gross Profit percentage by +0.5%-point versus prior year to 14.5%
• Bolt-on acquisition Delinuts Nordics completed and integrated
• Spices & Nuts achieved all-time high sales and profit levels
• Organic cocoa realized sound full-year margins and profit
• Proposed full-year dividend of €1.25 per share, representing a pay-out ratio of 82% (2023: 86%)
• Healthy balance sheet of the Group, resulting in a leverage ratio of 2.3x
• Significant GHG Scope 1 & 2 (CO2) reductions (-30% compared to baseline)
• First CSRD report including limited assurance statement published

Download full press release here:
https://www.acomo.nl/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/250307-Press-release_Acomo-Annual-Figures-2024_FINAL_EN.pdf
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
