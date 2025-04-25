ACOMO N.V.: ACOMO improves sales by +16% in the first quarter of 2025

ROTTERDAM (NL), 25 APRIL 2025Today, ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, reports Q1 2025 sales of €388.8 million (Q1 2024: €335.8 million), an increase of 16% compared to last year. The growth was mainly driven by Organic Ingredients, followed by Spices & Nuts.Revenue Development• Spices and Nuts showed a +12% sales increase in Q1, driven by higher market prices and the business in the Nordics acquired in August 2024. All companies in this segment contributed to the strong quarterly results.• Edible Seeds improved sales by +5%. The North American business saw higher Q1 sales driven by the Wildlife, SunButter and contract manufacturing businesses.• Organic Ingredients realized strong double-digit sales volume growth in Q1, resulting in a record quarterly sales performance for the segment. Sales revenue improved by +38%, partly driven by higher cocoa prices as well as strong performances by the other desks.• Tea sales declined by -18% in Q1 due to challenging market circumstances. On a positive note, the tea business continues to experience growing demand for tea blends.• Food Solutions achieved higher sales volumes in Q1 for the attractive dry and wet blends business as well as in the distribution business. Sales for the first three months of 2025 were up +6%."Acomo had a strong start with record sales in the first quarter. The recently announced import tariff measures by the US administration and countermeasures by other nations have increased uncertainty in the macro business environment. The stability and reliability that Acomo offers to suppliers and customers is even more of an asset in these challenging market conditions. Our proven track record in navigating volatility positions us well to adapt to shifting global dynamics. We remain focused on delivering value to our stakeholders", said CEO Allard Goldschmeding.Download full press release:https://www.acomo.nl/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/250425-Press-release-Acomo_Trading-Update-Q1-2025_FINAL_EN.pdf