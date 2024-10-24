

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) issued an update on trading for the 13-week period ended 28 September 2024. First quarter total sales increased 3.5% to 403 million pounds. Gross margin in the quarter increased by 20bps year-on-year. Looking foward, the Group continues to expect gross margin for fiscal 2025 to be between 51% and 52%.



'We continue to make good progress against our strategic plans. Later this year, we will bring our specialist proposition to inner London for the first time, opening at Westfield London. We're excited about this and our wider opening programme, with five to ten new superstores planned per year over the medium term,' Nick Wilkinson, CEO, said.



