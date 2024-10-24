Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
24.10.24
10:48 Uhr
20,120 Euro
-0,120
-0,59 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 08:19 Uhr
Vitrolife AB Interim report Q3, 2024: Improved growth with solid margins

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter

  • Sales of SEK 867 (848) million, an increase of 7% in local currencies and 2% in SEK.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +9% in EMEA, +2% in Americas and +9% in APAC.
  • Sales per business area, in local currencies was +13% in Consumables, +11% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 58.6% (55.7).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 289 (287) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.4% (33.9).
  • Operating cash flow decreased to SEK 206 million (214).
  • Net income was SEK 116 (122) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.85 (0.90).

First nine months

  • Sales of SEK 2,650 (2,607) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 2% in SEK.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +6% in EMEA, -2% in Americas and +7% in APAC.
  • Sales per business area, in local currencies was +10% in Consumables, +20% in Technologies and -7% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 58.6% (56.1).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 888 (842) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.5% (32.3).
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 640 million (586).
  • Net income was SEK 375 (328) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.76 (2.42).

Gothenburg, October 24, 2024
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 24-10-2024 08:00 CET.

Contact:
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/interim-report-q3--2024--improved-growth-with-solid-margins,c4055545

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4055545/3070927.pdf

Interim report Q3, 2024

SOURCE Vitrolife AB

© 2024 PR Newswire
