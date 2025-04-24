Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
24.04.25
09:56 Uhr
13,300 Euro
-0,980
-6,86 %
24.04.2025 08:17 Uhr
Vitrolife AB (publ) Interim report Q1, 2025: Strong performance in EMEA

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter

  • Sales of SEK 842 (841) million, an increase of 1% in local currencies and 0% in SEK. The growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 3%.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +8% in EMEA, +14% excluding discontinued business, +9% in Americas and -15% in APAC.
  • Sales per product groups, in local currencies excluding discontinued business was +6% in Consumables, -5% in Technologies and +4% in Genetics.
  • Sales per product groups, in local currencies was +3% in Consumables, -6% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 57.4% (57.1).
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to SEK 257 (272) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 30.6% (32.4), affected by foreign exchange impact of SEK -13 (1) million.
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 69 million (198).
  • Net income was SEK 100 (115) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (0.85).

Gothenburg, April 24, 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 24-04-2025 08:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Helena Wennerström, acting CFO, phone: +4670 822 80 86

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/interim-report-q1--2025--strong-performance-in-emea,c4139505

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4139505/3405196.pdf

Interim report Q1, 2025

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

