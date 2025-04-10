Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
10.04.25
10:50 Uhr
14,040 Euro
-0,320
-2,23 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITROLIFE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITROLIFE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,73013,93016:07
13,70013,82016:02
PR Newswire
10.04.2025 12:31 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vitrolife AB (publ): The Vitrolife Group appoints Pär Ihrskog as the new Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pär Ihrskog has been appointed CFO of the Vitrolife Group effective 10 October 2025. Pär currently serves as CFO at Bufab Group and brings a wealth of experience to the company, having also served as Group CFO/CIO at Embellence Group. He spent the majority of his career working in finance roles, of increasing seniority in SKF, also living and working in several countries, including the U.S. and China. Pär holds a master's degree in business administration.

"We are delighted to welcome Pär Ihrskog to the Vitrolife Group as CFO. His extensive financial expertise, combined with a proven track record of leadership in listed companies, brings valuable strategic and operational insight that will support the company in driving sustainable profitable growth," says Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO.

Helena Wennerström will remain as acting CFO until Pär takes office.

Gothenburg, 10 April 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10-04-2025 12:00 CET.

Contact:
Amelie Wilson, Investor Relations, [email protected]

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/the-vitrolife-group-appoints-par-ihrskog-as-the-new-chief-financial-officer,c4134081

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4134081/3381264.pdf

The Vitrolife Group appoints Pär Ihrskog as the new Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.