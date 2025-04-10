Vitrolife AB (publ): The Vitrolife Group appoints Pär Ihrskog as the new Chief Financial Officer

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pär Ihrskog has been appointed CFO of the Vitrolife Group effective 10 October 2025. Pär currently serves as CFO at Bufab Group and brings a wealth of experience to the company, having also served as Group CFO/CIO at Embellence Group. He spent the majority of his career working in finance roles, of increasing seniority in SKF, also living and working in several countries, including the U.S. and China. Pär holds a master's degree in business administration.

"We are delighted to welcome Pär Ihrskog to the Vitrolife Group as CFO. His extensive financial expertise, combined with a proven track record of leadership in listed companies, brings valuable strategic and operational insight that will support the company in driving sustainable profitable growth," says Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO.

Helena Wennerström will remain as acting CFO until Pär takes office.

Gothenburg, 10 April 2025

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

