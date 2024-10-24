Robit Oyj: Robit Plc Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2024: Ebit Improved Despite A Slight Decrease In Net Sales

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 OCTOBER 2024 AT 9.00 A.M. EEST

ROBIT PLC INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY-30 SEPTEMBER 2024: EBIT IMPROVED DESPITE A SLIGHT DECREASE IN NET SALES

In the text, 'review period' or 'third quarter of the year' refers to 1 July-30 September 2024 (Q3), and 'January-September' refers to 1 January-30 September 2024. Figures from the corresponding time period in 2023 are given in parentheses. All the figures presented are in euros. Percentages are calculated from thousands of euros.

1 July-30 September 2024 in brief

Received orders EUR 20.8 million (24.9); decrease 16.3%

Net sales EUR 21.5 million (23.7); decrease 9.3%

EBITDA EUR 1.0 million (1.4); 4.5% of net sales (5.8)

Comparable EBITDA EUR 1.0 million (1.5); 4.5% of net sales (6.4)

EBIT EUR 0.0 million (0.3); 0.0% of net sales (1.1)

Comparable EBIT EUR 0.0 million (0.4); 0.0% of net sales (1.7)

Net cash flow for operating activities EUR 0.2 million (-0.7)

1 January-30 September 2024 in brief

Received orders EUR 69.2 million (70.6); decrease 2.0%

Net sales EUR 68.9 million (70.0); decrease 1.6%

EBITDA EUR 4.7 million (2.8); 6.8% of net sales (3.9)

Comparable EBITDA EUR 4.7 million (3.0); 6.8% of net sales (4.3)

EBIT EUR 2.9 million (-1.1); 3.2% of net sales (-1.5)

Comparable EBIT EUR 2.9 million (-1.3); 3.2% of net sales (-1.8)

Review period net income EUR 0.6 million (-2.7); 0.8% of net sales (-3.8)

Net cash flow for operating activities EUR 3.0 million (1.3)

Equity ratio at the end of the review period 47.2% (46.3)

Key financials Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change% Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Change% 2023 Net sales, EUR 1,000 21 497 23 706 -9.3% 68 896 70 016 -1.6% 92 917 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 974 1 370 -28.9% 4 709 2 763 70.4% 5 172 EBITDA, % of net sales 4.5% 5.8% 6.8% 3.9% 5.6% Comparable EBITDA, EUR 1,000 974 1 520 -35.9% 4 709 3 042 54.8% 5 004 Comparable EBITDA, % of net sales 4.5% 6.4% 6.8% 4.3% 5.4% EBIT, EUR 1,000 2 265 -99.4% 1 744 -1 076 >100% 116 EBIT, % of net sales 0.0% 1.1% 2.5% -1.5% 0.1% Comparable EBIT, EUR 1,000 2 415 -99.6% 1 744 -1 267 >100% -53 Comparable EBIT, % of net sales 0.0% 1.7% 2.5% -1.8% -5.7% Result for the period, EUR 1,000 -573 -277 >100% 568 -2 687 >100% -3 019 Result of the period, % of net sales -2.7% -1.2% 0.8% -3.8% -3.2% Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 1,000 -0,03 -0,02 -47.7% 0,02 -0,13 >100% -0,14 Return on equity (ROE), % 1.2% -7.7% -6.3% Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 3.2% -2.2% -0.4%

MARKET OUTLOOK FOR 2024

Robit expects the global mining industry demand to remain at a good level. Demand in the construction industry is expected to remain at a weak level for the rest of 2024.

GUIDANCE FOR 2024

On 23 October 2024, Robit lowered its net sales guidance for 2024. Robit estimates that, in 2024, net sales will decline compared to 2023. The company expects its comparable EBIT profitability in euros to improve compared to the previous year.

According to the company's previous guidance, Robit estimated net sales to increase and comparable EBIT profitability in euros to improve compared to 2023.

Background to the guidance

The company's net sales in the Down the Hole business is expected to decline from the 2023 levels, as the completed delivery contracts have not been able to be replaced with new ones within the timeline the company aimed for. Additionally, demand in the construction industry has been lower than the company's expectations.

CEO ARTO HALONEN:

In the quarter, market demand remained at a good level in the mining industry. The demand situation in the construction industry was at a weak level and no significant new projects were launched during the quarter. Market demand in the construction industry is not expected to improve significantly during this year.

Orders received in the review period totalled EUR 20.8 million (24.9), down by 16.3 per cent from the comparison period. Robit's net sales decreased by 9.3 per cent in the review period and totalled EUR 21.5 million (23.7). In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 9.2 per cent.

Net sales in the Top Hammer business decreased by 3.1 per cent. However, the growth in the Top Hammer business remained strong in Australasia, supported by new customers. In other markets, net sales decreased due to weak demand in the construction industry, among other reasons.

Net sales in the Down the Hole business decreased by 47.3 per cent, due to the expiry of a significant supply agreement and the still low level of demand in the well drilling and exploration drilling segments, which are important for the business.

In the Geotechnical business, net sales grew by 20.7 per cent. The review period saw a lot of deliveries of projects won in the second quarter of the year. In market areas, growth came from Americas. The company's sales grew well, especially in North America.

In the third quarter, comparable EBIT was EUR 0.0 million (0.4). Lower net sales and high freight costs were the most significant factors in the decline in profitability. Freight costs decreased as expected from the second quarter of the year but were still at a clearly higher level than in the comparison period. Freight costs are expected to continue to decline in the last quarter.

The company's inventories increased by EUR 3.7 million in the quarter, totalling EUR 40.1 million. Due to extended transportation times, inventories were increased to ensure customer deliveries. The company's product availability improved in the review period. Despite the increase in inventories, the net cash flow from operations improved, amounting to EUR 0,2 million (-0,7).

The focus for the rest of the year is on winning new customers and optimising inventory levels and availability. To win new customers, we launched the Robit QuickSave concept as part of our renewed strategy, in which we guarantee the customer savings when using Robit's products. Robit QuickSave is a lightweight version of RobitSave, which is intended for bigger customers. During the review period, market-specific product launches progressed for the Robit Extreme Carbide bits released earlier this year, as well as for the H-series DTH hammer family. The products were prominently featured at events such as MinExpo (US), Electra Mining (ZA) and Expomina (PE). The products have been well received by customers.

NET SALES

Net sales by product area

EUR thousand Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change% Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Change% 2023 Top Hammer 13 405 13 829 -3.1% 42 772 40 862 4.7% 54 406 Down the Hole 2 971 5 635 -47.3% 12 354 15 998 -22.8% 20 862 Geotechnical 5 120 4 243 20.7% 13 770 13 156 4.7% 17 648 Total 21 497 23 706 -9.3% 68 896 70 016 -1.6% 92 917

The Group's net sales in the third quarter were EUR 21.5 million (23.7). Down by 9.3 per cent from the comparison period. In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 9.2 per cent.

The Group's net sales in January-September totalled EUR 68.9 million (70.0). Down by 1.6 per cent from the comparison period. In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 0.8 per cent.

Top Hammer business net sales decreased by 3.1 per cent, net sales for the review period being EUR 13.4 million (13.8). The decrease in net sales was largely due to low demand in the construction industry, but there was positive development in Australasia with new mining customers.

Down the Hole business net sales decreased by 47.3 per cent, net sales for the review period being EUR 3.0 million (5.6). The decrease in net sales was largely due to the expiry of one significant supply contract in Australasia and continued low demand in the well drilling and prospection drilling segments.

Geotechnical business net sales grew by 20.7 per cent, net sales for the review period being EUR 5.1 million (4.2). The growth in net sales was largely due to the project deliveries made during the quarter. Net sales in the Geotechnical business increased in Americas and EMEA in particular.

Net sales by market area

EUR thousand Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change% Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Change% 2023 EMEA & East 11 092 12 699 -12.7% 35 611 37 147 -4.1% 47 279 Americas 5 136 4 859 5.7% 14 630 15 407 -5.0% 20 840 Asia 1 927 2 228 -13.5% 6 336 6 657 -4.8% 8 950 Australasia 3 341 3 920 -14.8% 12 319 10 804 14.0% 14 835 Total 21 497 23 706 -9.3% 68 896 70 016 -1.6% 92 917

PROFITABILITY

Key figures

EUR thousand Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change% Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Change% 2023 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 974 1 370 -9.3% 4 709 2 763 70.4% 5 172 EBITDA, % of net sales 4.5% 5.8% 6.8% 3.9% 5.6% Comparable EBITDA, EUR 1,000 974 1 520 -28.9% 4 709 3 042 54.8% 5 004 Comparable EBITDA, % of net sales 4.5% 6.4% 6.8% 4.3% 5.4% EBIT, EUR 1,000 2 265 -99.4% 1 744 -1 076 >100% 116 EBIT, % of net sales 0.0% 1.1% 2.5% -1.5% 0.1% Comparable EBIT, EUR 1,000 2 415 -99.6% 1 744 -1 267 >100% -53 Comparable EBIT, % of net sales 0.0% 1.7% 2.5% -1.8% -5.7% Result for the period, EUR 1,000 -573 -277 >100% 568 -2 687 >100% -3 019 Result for the period, % of net sales -2.7% -1.2% 0.8% -3.8% -3.2%

Comparable EBITDA for the third quarter was EUR 1.0 million (1.5). Comparable EBITDA's share of net sales was 4.5 per cent (6.4). The company's EBIT was EUR 0.0 million (0.3). The EBIT was 0.0 per cent (1.1) of the review period net sales.

In January-September, comparable EBITDA was EUR 4.7 million (3.0). Comparable EBITDA's share of net sales was 6.8 per cent (4.3). The company's EBIT improved by EUR 2.8 million to EUR 1.7 million (-1.1). EBIT was 2.5 per cent (-1.5) of the review period's net sales.

The company's profitability in the quarter remained low due to the decline in net sales. The company continued to invest in sales development by training its personnel.

The financial income and expenses in the third quarter totalled EUR -0.6 million (-0.6), of which EUR -0.4 million (-0.6) was interest expenses and EUR -0.2 million (0.1) exchange rate changes. Net income for the quarter decreased to EUR -0.6 million (-0.3).

In January-September, financial income and expenses totalled EUR -1.2 million (-1.8), of which EUR -1.2 million (-1,6) was interest expenses and EUR -0.1 million (0.0) was exchange rate changes. The review period income improved to EUR 0.6 million (-2.7).

CASH FLOW AND INVESTMENTS

Consolidated cash flow statement

EUR thousand Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities Cash flows before changes in working capital 1 286 1 196 4 835 2 330 4 509 Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes 328 -465 3 966 2 791 11 074 Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities 200 -695 3 032 1 332 8 353 Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities 133 -23 1 644 -410 1 102 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities -995 -587 -3 099 -1 098 -4 069 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents -662 -1 305 1 577 -175 5 386 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the review period 13 486 7 013 11 201 6 085 6 085 Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents -89 42 -43 -159 -269 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the review period 12 735 5 751 12 735 5 751 11 201

The Group's cash flow before changes in working capital during the third quarter was EUR 1.3 million (1.2). Net cash flow for operating activities was EUR 0.2 million (-0.7). The changes in working capital had an impact of EUR -1.0 million (-1.7). The change in working capital was caused by the EUR 2.1 increase in accounts payable. Increase in inventories had an impact of EUR -3.9 million and decrease in sales and other receivables an impact of EUR 0.8 million on the cash flow.

The net cash flow from investing activities for the third quarter was EUR 0.1 million (-0.0). Gross investments in production remained low as planned. The share of investments in net sales was 0.1 per cent (0.2).

The net cash flow from financing activities for the third quarter was EUR -1.0 million (-0.6). Loan payments totalled EUR -0.3 million (-0.0). The repayment of lease liabilities reported from financing activities under IFRS 16 totalled EUR -0.7 million (-0.3).

Fixed assets deprecation and impairment in the third quarter totalled EUR 1.0 million (1.1).

FINANCIAL POSITION

30.9.2024 30.9.2023 31.12.2023 Cash and cash equivalents, EUR thousand 12 735 5 751 11 201 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 29 769 34 903 32 532 of which short-term interest-bearing financial liabilities 4 723 5 102 6 463 Net interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 17 034 29 152 21 331 Undrawn credit facility, EUR thousand 6 000 3 888 4 000 Gearing, % 36.7% 62.4% 46.7% Equity ratio, % 47.2% 46.3% 48.5%

The Group had interest-bearing debt amounting to EUR 29.8 million (34.9), of which EUR 4.4 million (5.9) was interest-bearing debt under IFRS 16. The company had liquid assets of EUR 12.7 million (5.8) and an undrawn credit facility of EUR 6.0 million (3.9). The interest-bearing net liabilities were EUR 17.0 million (29.2) and interest-bearing net bank debt without IFRS 16 debt impact was EUR 12.6 million (21.7).

The Group's equity at the end of the review period was EUR 46.4 million (46.7). The Group's equity ratio was 47.2 per cent (46.3). Gearing was 36.7 per cent (62.2).

PERSONNEL AND MANAGEMENT

The number of personnel decreased by 9 persons from the end of the comparison period, and at the end of the review period was 229 (238). At the end of the review period, 66 per cent of the company's personnel were located outside Finland. In addition, the company had 51 agency contract workers (47) working mainly in mining customer relationships.

The company's Management Team at the end of the reporting period was composed of Arto Halonen (Group CEO), Perttu Aho (VP Down the Hole), Ville Iljanko (VP Distributor Sales), Jorge Leal (VP Top Hammer), Ville Peltonen (Group CFO), Ville Pohja (VP Geotechnical) and Jaana Rinne (HR Director).

FINANCIAL TARGETS

Robit's long-term target is to grow faster than average market growth and achieve comparable EBIT profitability of more than 10%.

Long term target 2022 2023 Rolling 12 months per 30 Sep 2024 Comparable EBIT, % of net sales, p.a. >10 % 2.7 % -5.7 % 3.2 %

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024

Robit Plc's Annual General Meeting was held in Tampere on 03 April 2024. The decisions and other materials related to the meeting are available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/corporate-governance/general-meeting/.

SHARES AND SHARE TURNOVER

On 30 September 2024, the company had 21,179,900 shares and 5,332 shareholders (5,601). Trading volume in January-September was 2,350,542 shares (4,254,349).

The company holds 42,205 treasury shares (0.2% of total shares). On 30 September 2024, the market value of the company's shares was EUR 34.5 million. The closing price of the share was EUR 1.63. The highest price in January-September was EUR 2.05 and the lowest price EUR 1.31.

RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES

Robit's risks and uncertainties are related to possible changes in the company's operating environment and global economic and political developments. The company's ability to manage and prevent these risks varies.

The development of the company's net sales and profitability are affected by the development of general market demand, especially in the construction industry, as well as the possible loss of customer relationships significant for the company.

Other uncertainty factors include the price and availability of financing, exchange rate development, the functioning of information systems, risks related to the security of supply and logistics, and IPR risks. Passing on the increase in raw material costs fully to customer prices may pose a financial risk. Changes in export countries' tax and customs legislation may adversely impact the company's export trade and its profitability. Risks related to information security and cyber threats may also have a detrimental effect on Robit's business. Potential changes in the business environment may adversely impact the payment behaviour of the Group's customers and increase the risk of litigation, legal claims and disputes related to Robit's products and other operations.

CHANGES IN GROUP STRUCTURE

There were no changes in the Group structure during the review period.

OTHER EVENTS IN JULY-SEPTEMBER 2024

Half-year report

On 2 August 2024, Robit Plc published its half-year report for 1 January-30 June 2024.

Changes in management

On 22 August 2024, the company announced that Pia Mutanen (b. 1980, M.Sc. Tech) had been appointed as Robit Plc's new HR Director and a member of the Management Team as of 1 January 2025.

Shareholders' nomination committee

On 2 September 2024, the four largest shareholders of Robit Plc elected their representatives to the Shareholders' Nomination Committee on the basis of the list of shareholders dated 2 September 2024:

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman, Five Alliance Oy

Timo Sallinen, Senior Vice President, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Jukka Vähäpesola, Head of Equities, Mutual Employment Pension Insurance Company Elo

Markus Lindqvist, Director, Sustainability, Aktia Bank Plc

The Nomination Committee will submit its proposal regarding the members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration to the Board of Directors by 31 January 2025.

EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

No events after the review period.

Lempäälä, 24 October 2024

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EUR thousand 7-9/2024 7-9/2023 1-9/2024 1-9/2023 2023 Net sales 21 497 23 706 68 896 70 016 92 917 Other operating income 117 319 695 1 092 1 882 Materials and services* -14 371 -15 849 -45 771 -46 672 -61 625 Employee benefit expense -3 349 -3 724 -10 553 -11 694 -15 388 Depreciation and amortisation -972 -1 105 -2 965 -3 838 -5 055 Impairment -127 -174 -345 -345 -205 Other operating expense* -2 791 -3 083 -8 214 -9 979 -12 409 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) 2 265 1 744 -1 076 116 Finance income and costs Interest income and finance income -125 1 215 205 214 Interest cost and finance cost -512 -603 -1 457 -1 986 -2 758 Finance income and costs net -637 -602 -1 242 -1 781 -2 544 Profit/loss before tax -635 -337 501 -2 857 -2 427 Taxes Income tax 8 14 0 7 -444 Change in deferred taxes 54 46 66 163 -148 Income taxes 62 60 66 170 -592 Result for the period -573 -277 568 -2 687 -3 019 Attributable to: Parent company shareholders -624 -354 446 -2 823 -3 048 Non-controlling interest** 51 77 121 136 29 -573 -277 568 -2 687 -3 019 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Cash flow hedges -67 5 -57 75 633 Translation differences*** -302 218 208 -1 045 41 Other comprehensive income, net of tax -369 224 151 -970 674 Total comprehensive income -942 -53 719 -3 657 1 560 Attributable to: Parent company shareholders -1 038 -143 578 -3 747 1 501 Non-controlling interest** 96 90 141 90 58 Consolidated comprehensive income -942 -53 719 -3 657 1 560 Earnings per share Basic and diluted earnings per share -0,03 -0,02 0,02 -0,13 0,04

*In the condensed income statement, changes in inventories are presented in materials and services, and manufacture for own use in other operating expenses.

**Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.

*** The Group has internal loans that are treated as net investments in foreign entities in accordance with IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION EUR thousand 30.9.2024 30.9.2023 31.12.2023 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 5 518 5 335 5 308 Other intangible assets 736 915 817 Property, plant and equipment 17 099 21 519 19 561 Loan receivables 161 377 276 Other receivables 0 0 0 Derivatives 438 941 569 Deferred tax assets 1 442 2 188 1 417 Total non-current assets 25 395 31 274 27 948 Current assets Inventories 40 076 40 347 36 054 Account and other receivables 20 116 21 768 16 820 Loan receivables 67 74 70 Current tax assets 143 178 323 Other financial assets 0 1 603 1 628 Cash and cash equivalents 12 735 5 751 11 201 Total current assets 73 136 69 720 66 096 Total assets 98 531 100 994 94 043 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 705 705 705 Share premium 202 202 202 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 82 147 82 178 82 147 Translation differences -2 895 -2 744 -3 103 Fair value reserve 398 753 455 Retained earnings -35 055 -31 957 -32 054 Profit/loss for the year 446 -2 823 -3 048 Equity attributable to parent company shareholders in total 45 949 46 313 45 304 Non-controlling interests* 466 429 325 Capital and reserves in total 46 414 46 743 45 629 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 22 060 25 372 22 123 Lease liabilities 2 987 4 429 3 946 Deferred tax liabilities 296 926 389 Employee benefit obligations 414 540 504 Total non-current liabilities 25 757 31 267 26 962 Current liabilities Borrowings 3 262 3 680 5 180 Lease liabilities 1 461 1 421 1 283 Advances received 85 40 22 Income tax liabilities 0 27 130 Account payables and other liabilities 21 525 17 661 14 742 Other provisions 28 154 97 Total current liabilities 26 360 22 984 21 453 Total liabilities 52 117 57 704 48 415 Total equity and liabilities 98 531 100 994 94 043

* Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT EUR thousand 7-9/2024 7-9/2023 1-9/2024 1-9/2023 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax -635 -337 501 -2 857 -2 427 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment 972 1 105 2 965 3 838 5 055 Finance income and costs 637 602 1 242 1 781 2 610 Share-based payments to employees 4 -2 39 -67 -139 Loss (+)/Gain (-) on sale of property, plant and equipment -77 7 -146 -260 -959 Other non-cash transactions 385 -178 233 -105 369 Cash flows before changes in working capital 1 286 1 196 4 835 2 330 4 509 Change in working capital Increase (-) / decrease (+) in account and other receivables 835 -364 -3 675 -864 3 629 Increase (-) / decrease (+) in inventories -3 872 2 615 -3 676 2 943 6 836 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in account and other payables 2 079 -3 912 6 482 -1 619 -3 900 Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes 328 -465 3 966 2 791 11 074 Interest and other finance expenses paid -107 -197 -1 050 -1 166 -2 200 Interest and other finance income received 31 19 137 48 100 Income taxes paid -51 -52 -21 -340 -621 Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities 200 -695 3 032 1 332 8 353 Cash flows from investing activities Other financial assets increase (-) / decrease (+) 0 0 1 628 0 0 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -17 -36 -254 -450 -379 Purchases of intangible assets -15 -5 -27 -59 -64 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 112 -3 182 229 1 571 Proceeds from loan receivables 53 22 114 -130 -26 Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities 133 -23 1 644 -410 1 102 Cash flows from financing activities Acquisition of own shares 0 -9 0 -9 -150 Dividend payment 0 -393 0 -393 -441 Drawdowns of non-current loans -277 0 0 3 500 3 500 Amortizations of non-current loans 0 -45 -1 853 -1 715 -3 352 Change in bank overdrafts 0 112 0 -1 669 -1 782 Payment of leasing liabilities -718 -253 -1 246 -881 -1 844 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities -995 -587 -3 099 -1 098 -4 069 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents -662 -1 305 1 577 -175 5 386 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 13 486 7 013 11 201 6 085 6 085 Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents -89 42 -43 -159 -269 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 12 735 5 751 12 735 5 751 11 201

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY A = Share capital B = Share premium C = Reserve for invested unrestricted equity D = Cumulative translation difference E = Fair value reserve F = Retained earnings G = Equity attributable to parent company shareholders H = Non-controlling interests I = Capital and reserves in total EUR Thousand A B C D E F G H I Equity as of 1 January 2023 705 202 82 570 -1 744 678 -31 928 50 483 339 50 822 Profit for the period -2 823 -2 823 135 -2 688 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges 75 75 75 Translation differences -999 -1 207 -45 -1 045 Total comprehensive changes -999 75 -2 823 -3 748 90 -3 658 Share-based payments to employees -20 -20 -20 Acquisition of treasury shares -9 -9 -9 Distribution of dividends -393 -393 -393 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity -29 -422 -422 Equity as of 30 September 2023 705 202 82 178 -2 744 753 -34 780 46 313 429 46 743 EUR thousand A B C D E F G H I Equity as of 1 January 2024 705 202 82 147 -3 103 455 -35 102 45 304 325 45 629 Profit for the period 446 446 121 568 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges -57 -57 -57 Translation differences 208 208 20 228 Total comprehensive changes 208 -57 446 597 141 738 Share-based payments to employees 48 48 48 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 48 48 48 Equity as of 30 September 2024 705 202 82 147 -2 895 398 -34 608 45 949 466 46 414

NOTES

Contents

1.Scope and principles of the interim report

2.Key figures and calculation

3.Breakdown of net sales

4.Financing arrangements

5.Changes to property, plant and equipment

6.Given guarantees

7.Business acquisitions

8.Derivatives

1. SCOPE AND PRINCIPLES OF THE INTERIM REPORT

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the IAS 34 standard for interim financial reporting and using the same principles as for the annual financial statements. The interim report has not been audited.

For reporting net sales for 2024, Robit combines the East market with the EMEA market due to the ceased business operations in Russia and the subsequent relatively small size of net sales in East as part of the Group's net sales.

All figures in the condensed financial statements and in the notes are rounded, which is why the sum of individual figures may deviate from the sum presented.

2.1 KEY FIGURES

Consolidated key figures Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 2023 Net sales, EUR 1,000 21 497 23 706 68 896 70 016 92 917 EBIT, EUR 1000 2 265 1 744 -1 076 116 EBIT, per cent of sales 0,0 % 1,1 % 2,5 % -1,5 % 0,1 % Earnings per share (EPS), EUR -0,03 -0,02 0,2 -0,13 -0,14 Return on equity (ROE), % 1,2 % -7,7 % -6,3 % Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 3,2 % -2,2 % 0,4 % Equity ratio, % 47,2 % 46,3 % 48,5 % Net gearing, % 36,7 % 62,4 % 46,7 % Gross investments, EUR 1,000 32 41 280 509 443 Gross investments, % of net sales 0,1 % 0,2 % 0,4 % 0,7 % 0,5 % Number of shares (outstanding shares) 21 137 695 21 153 331 21 132 710 Treasury shares (owned by the Group) 42 205 26 569 47 190 Percentage of votes/shares 0,20 % 0,13 % 0,22 %

2.2 CONSOLIDATING ALTERNATIVE KEY FIGURES

Robit presents alternative key figures to supplement the key figures given in the IFRS-compliant consolidated profit and loss accounts, consolidated balance sheets and consolidated cash flow statements. Robit considers that the alternative figures provide significant extra insight into Robit's performance, financial position and cash flows. These figures are often used by analysts, investors and other parties.

The alternative key figures should not be examined separate from the IFRS key figures or as replacing the IFRS key figures. Not all companies calculate their alternative key figures in a uniform manner and, therefore, Robit's alternative figures may not be directly comparable to those presented by other companies, even if they carry the same headings.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT EUR thousand 7-9/2024 7-9/2023 1-9/2024 1-9/2023 2023 EBIT (Operating profit) 2 265 1 744 -1 076 116 Depreciation and amortisation 972 1 105 2 965 3 838 5 055 EBITDA 974 1 370 4 709 2 763 5 172 Items affecting comparability Reorganizing expenses 0 150 0 280 -168 Comparable EBITDA 974 1 520 4 709 3 042 5 004 EBIT (Operating profit) 2 265 1 744 -1 076 116 Amortisation of acquisitions 37 32 109 453 487 Impairments 225 EBITA 38 296 1 853 -623 829 EBIT (Operating profit) 2 265 1 744 -1 076 116 Items affecting comparability Reorganizing expenses 0 150 0 280 -168 Comparable EBIT (Operating profit) 2 415 1 744 -796 -53

2.3 CALCULATION OF KEY FIGURES

EBITDA EBIT + Depreciation, amortization and impairment EBITA EBIT + Amortisation of customer relationships Net working capital Inventory + Accounts receivables and other receivables - Accounts payables and other liabilities Earnings per share (EPS), EUR Profit (loss) for the financial year Amount of shares adjusted with the share issue (average during the financial year) Return on equity (ROE), % Profit (loss) for the financial year x 100 Equity (average during the financial year) Return on capital employed (ROCE), % Profit before appropriations and taxes + Interest expenses and other financing expenses x 100 Equity (average during the financial year) + Interest-bearing financial liabilities (long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions, average during the financial year) Net interest-bearing financial liabilities Long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions - Cash and cash equivalents - Short-term financial securities Equity ratio, % Equity x 100 Balance sheet total - Advances received Gearing, % Net interest-bearing financial liabilities x 100 Equity

3. BREAKDOWN OF NET SALES

The IFRS 15 recognition of entries as revenue is identical within each business unit and market area.

NET SALES Net sales by product area EUR thousand 7-9/2024 7-9/2023 Change % 1-9/2024 1-9/2023 Change % 2023 Top Hammer 13 405 13 829 -3,1 % 42 772 40 862 4,7 % 54 406 Down the Hole 2 971 5 635 -47,3 % 12 354 15 998 -22,8 % 20 862 Geotechnical 5 120 4 243 20,7 % 13 770 13 156 4,7 % 17 648 Total 21 497 23 706 -9,3 % 68 896 70 016 -1,6 % 92 917 Net sales by market area EUR thousand 7-9/2024 7-9/2023 Change % 1-9/2024 1-9/2023 Change % 2023 EMEA & East 11 092 12 699 -12,7 % 35 611 37 147 -4,1 % 47 279 Americas 5 136 4 859 5,7 % 14 630 15 407 -5,0 % 20 840 Asia 1 927 2 228 -13,5 % 6 336 6 657 -4,8 % 8 950 Australasia 3 341 3 920 -14,8 % 12 319 10 804 14,0 % 14 835 Total 21 497 23 706 -9,3 % 68 896 70 016 -1,6 % 92 917

4. FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

The company's cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 12.7 million on 30 September 2024. In addition, the company has an EUR 6.0 million credit facility. The company's sufficient liquidity is secured by way of cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn credit facility.

The covenants of the parent company's loans are based on the company's net liabilities/EBITDA ratio and the company's equity ratio. The covenants are tested on a quarterly basis and the company met all the conditions on 30 September 2024.

INTEREST-BEARING LOANS EUR thousand 30.9.2024 30.9.2023 31.12.2023 Non-current borrowings Loans from credit institutions 22 048 25 360 22 111 Other loans 12 12 12 Lease liabilities 2 987 4 429 3 946 Total non-current borrowings 25 047 29 801 26 069 Current borrowings Loans from credit institutions 3 262 3 568 5 179 Bank overdrafts 0 112 0 Lease liabilities 1 461 1 422 1 284 Total current borrowings 4 723 5 102 6 463 Total borrowings 29 769 34 903 32 532 5. CHANGES TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT EUR thousand 30.9.2024 30.9.2023 31.12.2023 Cost at the beginning of period 46 483 55 562 55 562 Other changes* -1 188 Additions 1 486 600 903 Disposals -1 264 -537 -6 356 Reclassification 686 0 -969 Exchange differences -101 -1 268 -1 469 Cost at the end of period 47 290 54 357 46 483 Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the beginning of period -26 922 -30 634 -30 634 Other changes* 1 000 Depreciation -2 830 -3 054 -4 082 Disposals 253 375 5 128 Reclassification -686 0 969 Exchange differences -6 567 697 Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the end of period -28 333 -32 746 -26 922 Net book amount at the beginning of period 19 561 24 928 24 928 Net book amount at the end of period 17 099 21 611 19 561 *Adjustments resulting from corrections to IFRS 16 calculations

6. GIVEN GUARANTEES EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.9.2023 31.12.2023 Guarantees and mortgages given on own behalf 48 037 48 166 49 505 Other guarantee liabilities 49 49 48 Total 48 086 48 214 49 553

7. BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS

There were no changes in the Group structure during the review period.

8. DERIVATIVES



The company hedges the most significant net currency positions that can be forecast for time, volume and interest rate risk.

There were no open currency derivatives at the end of the review period.

On 8 June 2021, the company concluded a EUR 30 million financing agreement and, in connection with this, a EUR 10 million interest rate swap with an interest rate cap in order to hedge part of its exposure to variable interest rates. The interest rate swap will take effect on 30 June 2023 and it will end on 30 June 2026. The company applies hedge accounting in accordance with IFRS 9. This effectively leads to the recording of interest expenses on a hedged floating rate loan at a fixed rate.

The company's main interest rate risk arises from long-term loans with floating interest rates that expose the Group's cash flow to interest rate risk. The Group's policy is to use, if necessary, a floating to fixed interest rate swap.