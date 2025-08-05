Robit Oyj: Challenging Start To The Year - Net Sales And Profitability Declined

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 5 AUGUST 2025 AT 9.15 AM EEST

CHALLENGING START TO THE YEAR - NET SALES AND PROFITABILITY DECLINED

In the quarter, market demand remained at a good level in the mining industry. The construction industry, a significant market for Robit, continued to experience low demand. Robit's net sales decreased by 20.4% in the review period and totaled EUR 19.6 million (24.6). In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 17.8%.

Exchange rate losses were significant during the review period, weakening profitability. In the second quarter, comparable EBIT was EUR -0.6 million (0.7), -3.1% of net sales (0.7). The impact of operational exchange rate losses on the comparable EBIT was EUR -0.9 million compared to the comparison period. The company was able to improve both its relative and absolute sales margin during the review period. Sales margin strengthened especially due to procurement savings measures and reduced freight costs.

During the review period, Robit launched a global change program aimed at streamlining and adapting operations to current demand and ensuring the company's profitability in the short and long term. The goal of the program is to reduce annual personnel costs by EUR 2 million. The company estimates that the change program will bring savings of EUR 0.8 million for the year 2025.

"Overall, the quarter was challenging for Robit, but we have launched strong measures to both adjust the cost structure, strengthen sales resources, and turn sales back into growth. The company will implement the measures of the change program in their entirety by the end of the third quarter of the year", states Group CEO, Arto Halonen.

Robit lowered its guidance for net sales and EBIT profitability for 2025 on 10 July 2025. Robit estimates that net sales for 2025 will decrease compared to 2024. The company estimates that the comparable EBIT profitability in EUR will remain unchanged or decrease compared to 2024.

Robit is a strongly international growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in seven countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.