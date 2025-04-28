Robit Oyj: Inside Information: Group CEO Of Robit Plc To Change - Mikko Kuusilehto Appointed As New Group CEO

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 APRIL 2025 AT 8.30

INSIDE INFORMATION: GROUP CEO OF ROBIT PLC TO CHANGE - MIKKO KUUSILEHTO APPOINTED AS NEW GROUP CEO

Robit Plc's Group CEO Arto Halonen will step down from his position and pursue new opportunities outside the company. The Board of Directors of Robit Plc has appointed Mikko Kuusilehto (b. 1975, M.Sc. Eng.) as the new Group CEO and member of the Management Team. Kuusilehto will start in his new position on August 6, 2025, at the latest. Halonen will remain with Robit Plc until August 31, 2025, to support Kuusilehto during the transition period.

Kuusilehto joins Robit Plc from Kuusakoski Oy, where he has served as CEO since 2018 and as COO in 2016-2017. He has more than 10 years of leadership experience both in Finland and internationally. His previous roles include Vice President of Peikko Group Oy, as well as CEO of Peikko Group's subsidiaries in Finland and Slovakia from 2008 to 2016.

Arto Halonen, Group CEO of Robit Plc: "I would like to thank Robit's personnel, distributors, customers, and other stakeholders for their close and committed cooperation. Over the past years, we have renewed the company, strengthening its competitiveness. Robit is now in a strong position to enter a new phase of growth. I personally wish Mikko all the best and great success in his new role."

"I am excited about the opportunity to join the Robit team and to work on developing the company together with its personnel, distributors, customers, and other stakeholders. I am very much looking forward to collaborating with both existing and new customers as we move toward Robit's next phase of growth", states Mikko Kuusilehto.

Markku Teräsvasara, Chairman of the Robit Plc: "First, I want to thank Arto for his contribution to Robit's development. Under his leadership, the company's structure and operating model have been clarified and profitability has improved. At the same time, I warmly welcome Mikko to continue developing Robit's profitable growth to the next level."

