WKN: A14TP3 | ISIN: FI4000150016 | Ticker-Symbol: RO3
Frankfurt
29.04.25
20:00 Uhr
1,275 Euro
-0,065
-4,85 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBIT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBIT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2001,60012:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2025 08:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Robit Oyj: Interim Report 1 January-31 March 2025: The Year Started Slowly, Top Hammer Business Continued To Grow

Finanznachrichten News

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 APRIL 2025 AT 9.00

ROBIT PLC INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY-31 MARCH 2025: THE YEAR STARTED SLOWLY, TOP HAMMER BUSINESS CONTINUED TO GROW

Q1 refers to the period from 1 January to 31 March 2025. Figures from the corresponding time period in 2024 are given in parentheses. All the figures presented are in euros. Percentages are calculated from thousands of euros.

1 January-31 March 2025 in brief

  • Received orders EUR 20.2 million (23.2); decrease 12.9%
  • Net sales EUR 21.5 million (22.8); decrease 5.5%
  • EBITDA EUR 1.6 million (2.1); 7.4% of net sales (9.0)
  • EBIT EUR 0.6 million (1.1); 2.9% of net sales (4.7)
  • Review period net income EUR 0.5 million (0.5)
  • Net cash flow for operating activities EUR -2.2 million (0.9)
  • Equity ratio at the end of the review period 49.6% (49.3)

Key financials

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Change%

2024

Net sales, EUR 1,000

21 549

22 803

-5,5 %

90 284

EBITDA, EUR 1,000

1 601

2 052

-22,0 %

6 430

EBITDA, % of net sales

7,4 %

9,0 %

7,1 %

EBIT, EUR 1,000

626

1 072

-41,6 %

2 502

EBIT, % of net sales

2,9 %

4,7 %

2,8 %

Result of the period, EUR 1,000

470

508

-7,4 %

1 134

Result of the period, % of net sales

2,2 %

2,2 %

1,3 %

Earnings per share (EPS), EUR

0,02

0,02

0,05

Return on equity (ROE), %

3,7 %

3,9 %

2,4 %

Return on capital employed (ROCE), %

6,1 %

5,5 %

3,9 %

MARKET OUTLOOK FOR 2025

Robit expects the global mining industry demand to remain at a good level. Demand in the construction industry is expected to remain low in the first half of the year, but the demand is expected to develop positively in the second half of the year.

Possible import duties and the risk of a trade war are increasing uncertainty about the development of the market.

GUIDANCE FOR 2025

Robit expects net sales for 2025 and adjusted EBIT profitability in euros to improve from 2024.

Background to the guidance

The guidance is based on the assessment that demand in the mining industry will remain at a good level and that demand in the construction industry will develop positively in the second half of 2025. The guidance is based on the assumption that there will be no significant changes in exchange rates from the level at the end of 2024, and that the possible import duties will not significantly weaken the company's relative competitiveness in key markets.

The company estimates that the development of net sales will pick up as the year progresses, although the company expects the early part of the year to start at a low level.

CEO ARTO HALONEN:

In the first quarter, market demand remained at the level of the end of 2024. Demand in the construction industry remained low. Demand for piling projects and well drilling markets in the Nordic countries in particular was weak. The US customs policy caused increasing uncertainty in the operating environment. Robit's sales to the US market represent approximately 8 percent of the group's net sales. The Group does not have its own manufacturing in the US. Robit closely monitors customs-related decisions and takes the necessary measures to minimise their impact. Orders received during the review period stood at EUR 20.2 million (23.2). There were no significant orders in the Geotechnical business during the review period and the order volume decreased. The order volume in the Down the Hole business decreased as well. In the Top Hammer business, orders continued to increase.

Robit's net sales decreased by 5.5% in the review period and totalled EUR 21.5 million (22.8). In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 6.0%. The company's net sales grew in the Top Hammer business, which increased by 8.3%. The growth of Top Hammer came from several different markets. The net sales of the Down the Hole business decreased by 43.5%. The supply contract that ended in 2024 weighed heavily on the net sales, decreasing them significantly. The Group has invested intensively in sales measures in the Americas market to grow the Down the Hole business, and net sales grew in this area. Net sales in the Geotechnical business decreased by 6.3% due to the low demand in the construction industry. Also, there were no large Geotechnical deliveries during the review period.

Of all the market areas, the Group grew in the EMEA and Asia regions. In the EMEA region, growth came from several areas, mainly driven by Top hammer. In the Asia region, a new mining customer accelerated sales. Net sales decreased in the Australasia and Americas regions. In the Americas region, Down the Hole sales increased, but Top hammer and Geotechnical sales fell slightly. The sales of Australasia decreased due to a supply contract with a Down the Hole customer ending in 2024.

In the first quarter, comparable EBIT was EUR 0.5 million (1.1). EBIT was 2.9% (4.7) of the net sales. The decrease in EBIT profitability came entirely from exchange rate losses. Robit managed to improve its sales margin and thus compensate for the impact of the decrease in net sales.

Robit's net cash flow from operations in the first quarter totalled EUR -2.2 million (0.9). Net cash flow before changes in working capital strengthened slightly, but increased account receivables and decreased account payables weighed down the net cash flow from operating activities making them negative. Inventories decreased during the review period, but less than desired. The Group will continue its actions to optimise cash flow and working capital.

During the review period, we launched a programme aimed at boosting growth. The programme focuses on four areas: growth and three elements that support it - the order-supply chain, the competitiveness of products, and people. The programme commits the entire organisation to achieving the goals for the year.

NET SALES

Net sales by product area

EUR thousand

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Change%

2024

Top Hammer

15 163

13 996

8,3 %

57 104

Down the Hole

2 834

5 016

-43,5 %

14 792

Geotechnical

3 552

3 791

-6,3 %

18 387

Total

21 549

22 803

-5,5 %

90 284

The Group's net sales for the review period totalled EUR 21.5 million (22.8). Down by 5.5% from the comparison period. In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 6.0%.

The Top Hammer business grew by 8.3%, net sales being EUR 15.2 million (14.0). Net sales grew in the Asia region driven by a new mining customer. There was also growth in the EMEA and Australasia regions. Net sales in the Americas region decreased mainly due to the decline in net sales from the Top Hammer business. Production volumes from a few large mining customers in the region decreased, which reduced demand.

The Down the Hole business decreased by 43.5%, net sales being EUR 2.8 million (5.0). Net sales decreased compared to the corresponding period due to a customer contract that ended in the summer of last year, which has not been replaced by other customers, along with persistently low demand. In the Americas region, however, net sales grew.

The Geotechnical business decreased by 6.3%, net sales being EUR 3.6 million (3.8). The decrease in the Geotechnical business was still affected by low demand in the construction industry.

Net sales by market area

EUR thousand

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Change%

2024

EMEA & East

12 006

11 334

5,9 %

47 196

Americas

4 297

4 485

-4,2 %

19 147

Asia

2 560

2 127

20,4 %

9 003

Australasia

2 686

4 857

-44,7 %

14 938

Total

21 549

22 803

-5,5 %

90 284

PROFITABILITY

Key figures

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Change%

2024

EBITDA, EUR 1,000

1 601

2 052

-22,0 %

6 430

EBITDA, % of net sales

7,4 %

9,0 %

7,1 %

EBIT, EUR 1,000

626

1 072

-41,6 %

2 502

EBIT, % of net sales

2,9 %

4,7 %

2,8 %

Result for the period, EUR 1,000

470

508

-7,4 %

1 134

Result for the period, % of net sales

2,2 %

2,2 %

1,3 %

The review period EBITDA was EUR 1.6 million (2.1) EBITDA's share of net sales was 7.4% (9.0). The Group's EBIT was EUR 0.6 million (1.1). EBIT was 2.9% (4.7) of the review period net sales.

Profitability in the review period decreased from the comparison period. Profitability was particularly impacted by exchange rate losses, the impact of which was EUR -0.5 million (0.0) in the review period. These exchange rate losses were almost entirely unrealised.

Financial income and expenses totalled EUR 0.0 million (-0.5), of which EUR 0.4 million (-0.5) was interest expenses and EUR 0.4 million (0.0) exchange rate changes. The Group's financial income was positively impacted by EUR 0.3 million as the translation differences on an intra-Group loan were separated from the equity.

Despite the lower net sales, the result for the review period was at the same level as the comparative period amounting EUR 0.5 million (0.5).

CASH FLOW AND INVESTMENTS

Consolidated cash flow statement

EUR thousand

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

2024

Net cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows before changes in working capital

2 230

2 137

6 254

Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes

-1 972

1 150

3 035

Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities

-2 159

870

1 517

Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities

-350

1 599

1 451

Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities

2 439

-336

-5 213

Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents

-70

2 134

-2 245

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year

9 040

11 201

11 201

Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents

-189

-18

85

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

8 781

13 317

9 040

The Group's cash flow before changes in working capital during the review period was EUR 2.2 million (2.1). The net cash flow of operating activities decreased to EUR -2.2 million (0.9). The changes in working capital had an impact of EUR -4.2 million (-1.0). The decrease in inventories had a positive impact of EUR 0.5 million on the change in working capital. Cash flow was negatively impacted by an increase of EUR 3.7 million in sales and other receivables, as larger deliveries to distributors took place towards the end of the quarter. Additionally, the decrease in accounts payable had a negative impact of EUR 1.0 million on the cash flow.

The net cash flow for investment activities was EUR -0.4 million (1.6). During the review period, a lightweight warehouse building was renewed at the Korean factory, and the gross investments in production totalled EUR 0.4 million (0.1). The share of investments in net sales was 1.7% (0.6).

The net cash flow for financing was EUR 2.4 million (-0.3). The repayment of lease liabilities reported from financing activities under IFRS 16 totalled EUR -0.4 million (-0.3).

Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs totalled EUR 1.0 million (1.0).

FINANCIAL POSITION

31 March 2025

31 March 2024

31 December 2024

Cash and cash equivalents, EUR thousand

8 781

13 317

9 040

Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand

30 530

31 178

27 661

of which short-term interest-bearing financial liabilities:

9 231

6 349

6 476

Net interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand

21 749

17 861

18 621

Undrawn credit facility, EUR thousand

2 972

4 000

5 895

Gearing, %

48,0 %

38,7 %

40,3 %

Equity ratio, %

49,6 %

49,3 %

50,7 %

The Group had interest-bearing debt amounting to EUR 30.5 million (31.2), of which EUR 4.3 million (4.1) was interest-bearing debt under IFRS 16. The Group had liquid assets of EUR 8.8 million (13.3) and an undrawn credit facility of EUR 3.0 million (4.0). Interest-bearing net debt was EUR 21.7 million (17.9), and interest-bearing net bank debt without IFRS 16 debt impact was EUR 17.5 million (13.8).

The Group's equity at the end of the review period was EUR 45.3 million (46.2). The Group's equity ratio strengthened to 49.6% (49.3) and gearing stood at 48.0% (38.7).

PERSONNEL AND MANAGEMENT

The number of personnel increased by eight from the end of the corresponding period, and at the end of the review period it was 226 (218). At the end of the review period, 67% of the company's personnel were located outside Finland. In addition, the Group had 49 agency contract workers (51) working mainly in mining customer relationships.

In addition to CEO Arto Halonen, the Group's Management Team at the end of the review period included Perttu Aho (VP Down the Hole), Jorge Leal (VP Top Hammer), Pia Mutanen (HR), Ville Peltonen (CFO) and Ville Pohja (VP Geotechnical).

LONG-TERM ECONOMIC TARGETS

Robit's long-term target is to grow faster than average market growth and achieve comparable EBIT profitability of more than 10%.

Long term target

2023

2024

Rolling 12 m per 31.3.2025

Vertailukelpoinen EBIT, osuus liikevaihdosta %, p.a.

>10 %

-5,7 %

2,7 %

2,3 %

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2025

Robit Plc's Annual General Meeting was held in Tampere on 08 April 2025. The decisions and other materials related to the meeting are available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/corporate-governance/general-meeting/.

SHARES AND SHARE TURNOVER

On 31 March 2025, the company had 21,179,900 shares and 5,068 shareholders. Trading volume in January-March was 778,613 shares (1,138 276).

The company holds 118,359 treasury shares (0.6% of total shares). On 31 March 2025, the market value of the company's shares was EUR 31.3 million. The closing price of the share was EUR 1.48. The highest price in the review period was EUR 1.58 and the lowest price EUR 1.27.

RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES

Robit's risks and uncertainties are related to possible changes in the company's operating environment and global economic and political developments. The company's ability to manage and prevent these risks varies. Uncertainty about US customs policy and a possible trade war pose a significant risk to the operating environment in one of Robit's main markets in North America.

The development of the company's net sales and profitability is affected by the development of general market demand, especially in the construction industry, as well as the possible loss of customer relationships significant for the company.

Other uncertainty factors include the price and availability of financing, exchange rate development, the functioning of information systems, risks related to the security of supply and logistics, and IPR risks. Passing on the increase in raw material costs fully to customer prices may pose a financial risk. Changes in export countries' tax and customs legislation may adversely impact the company's export trade or its profitability. Risks related to information security and cyber threats may also have a detrimental effect on Robit's business. Potential changes in the business environment may adversely impact the payment behaviour of the Group's customers and increase the risk of litigation, legal claims and disputes related to Robit's products and other operations.

CHANGES IN GROUP STRUCTURE

The Group's subsidiary Robit Asia, Hong Kong, was dissolved on 14 March 2025. That company had no business in the financial year. The operations have been transferred to a dealer.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REVIEW PERIOD

On 14 March 2025, the company announced that the company's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2024 had been published on the company's website.

On 3 March 2025, Robit Plc announced that it would simplify its organisational structure and renew its management team in order to accelerate the Group's growth.

On 18 February 2025, the company sent Robit Plc's shareholders the notice of the Annual General Meeting of 8 April 2025.

On 18 February 2025, Robit Plc published its financial statements release for 1 January-31 December 2024.

On 6 February 2025, Robit Plc announced that its CFO and Management Team member Ville Peltonen would be leaving his company duties for new challenges outside the company by August 2025.

On 24 January 2025, Robit Plc published a correction notice in connection with the stock exchange release published by the company on 27 December 2024 concerning the transfer of treasury shares.

On 20 January 2025, the company communicated the proposals of Robit Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee's proposals were included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

Robit Plc announced on 28 April 2025, that the Group CEO, Arto Halonen will step down from his position and pursue new opportunities outside the company. The Board of Directors of Robit Plc appointed Mikko Kuusilehto (b. 1975, M.Sc. Eng.) as the new Group CEO and member of the Management Team. Kuusilehto will start in his new position on August 6, 2025, at the latest.

On 8 April 2025, the company published the decisions of the constituent meeting of the Board of Directors. At its constituent meeting, the Board of Directors elected by Robit Plc's Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2025 elected from among its members Markku Teräsvasara as Chair of the Board and Harri Sjöholm as Vice Chair as well as members to serve on Robit Plc's Personnel, Audit and Working Committee.

Robit Plc's Annual General Meeting was held on 8 April 2025. The company announced the decisions of the Annual General Meeting in a separate stock exchange release on 8 April 2025.

On 4 April 2025, the company announced that Ari Suokas, M.Sc. (Tech), had been appointed as Robit Plc's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Team as of 14 April 2025.

Robit Plc
Board of Directors

Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 400?280 717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:?
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd?
Key media?
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a global expert focused on high-quality drilling tools for mining and construction markets to help you drill further and faster. Robit strives to be a leading company in drilling tools globally. Through high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and Robit's expert services, the company delivers saving in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.

The information presented above includes statements about future prospects. These relate to events or the company's economic development in the future. In some cases, such statements can be recognised by their use of conditional words (such as "may," "expected," "estimated," "believed," "predicted" and so on) or other similar expressions. Statements such as these are based on assumptions and factors that Robit's management have at their disposal and on current decisions and plans. There is always risk and uncertainty attached to any statements regarding future events because they pertain to events and depend on factors that are not possible to predict with certainty. For this reason, future results may differ - even significantly - from the figures expressed or assumed in statements about future prospects.

CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR thousand

1.1.-31.3.2025

1.1.-31.3.2024

1.1.-31.12.2024

Net sales

21 549

22 803

90 284

Other operating income

242

387

1 629

Materials and services*

-13 444

-14 695

-59 963

Employee benefit expense

-3 539

-3 549

-14 058

Depreciation and amortisation

-976

-980

-3 928

Impairment

42

-132

-414

Other operating expense*

-3 249

-2 762

-11 048

EBIT (Operating profit/loss)

626

1 072

2 502

Finance income and costs

Interest income and finance income

537

151

453

Interest cost and finance cost

-574

-661

-1 920

Finance income and costs net

-36

-510

-1 466

Profit/loss before tax

589

562

1 036

Taxes

Income tax

-167

-4

-156

Change in deferred taxes

48

-50

254

Income taxes

-119

-54

98

Result for the period

470

508

1 134

Attributable to:

Parent company shareholders

419

471

1 099

Non-controlling interest**

51

37

35

470

508

1 134

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Cash flow hedges

5

87

-233

Translation differences***

-1 388

-78

-183

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-1 383

9

-416

Total comprehensive income

-913

516

717

Attributable to:

Parent company shareholders

-978

531

675

Non-controlling interest**

65

-14

43

Consolidated comprehensive income

-913

516

717

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share

0,02

0,02

0,05

*In the condensed income statement, changes in inventories are presented in Materials and services, and manufacture for own use in Other operating expenses.
** Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.
*** The Group has internal loans that are treated as net investments in foreign entities in accordance with IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand

31.3.2025

31.3.2024

31.12.2024

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

5 518

5 393

5 559

Other intangible assets

666

790

717

Property, plant and equipment

15 467

17 867

15 757

Loan receivables

78

225

79

Derivatives

284

678

278

Deferred tax assets

1 566

1 133

1 555

Total non-current assets

23 581

26 085

23 946

Current assets

Inventories

38 863

34 281

40 232

Account and other receivables

20 157

19 902

17 814

Loan receivables

97

72

120

Current tax assets

71

227

155

Other financial assets

8 781

13 317

9 040

Total current assets

67 968

67 798

67 362

Total assets

91 549

93 883

91 307

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

705

705

705

Share premium

202

202

202

Reserve for invested unrestricted equity

82 147

82 147

82 147

Translation differences

-4 696

-3 131

-3 294

Fair value reserve

227

542

222

Retained earnings

-34 107

-35 084

-35 214

Profit/loss for the year

419

471

1 099

Equity attributable to parent company shareholders in total

44 897

45 852

45 867

Non-controlling interests*

406

311

341

Capital and reserves in total

45 303

46 163

46 208

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

18 363

22 078

18 439

Lease liabilities

2 937

2 751

2 746

Deferred tax liabilities

210

354

222

Employee benefit obligations

142

548

139

Total non-current liabilities

21 652

25 731

21 545

Current liabilities

Borrowings

7 900

5 046

5 182

Lease liabilities

1 331

1 303

1 294

Advances received

128

333

121

Income tax liabilities

5

18

106

Account payables and other liabilities

15 063

15 206

16 818

Other provisions

168

83

33

Total current liabilities

24 594

21 989

23 554

Total liabilities

46 246

47 720

45 099

Total equity and liabilities

91 549

93 883

91 307

* Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

EUR thousand

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

589

562

1 036

Adjustments:

Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment

977

980

3 928

Finance income and costs

36

510

1 466

Share-based payments to employees

0

-18

107

Loss (+)/Gain (-) on sale of property, plant and equipment

0

-117

141

Other non-cash transactions

628

220

-425

Cash flows before changes in working capital

2 230

2 137

6 254

Change in working capital

Increase (-) in account and other receivables

-3 677

-3 377

-1 315

Increase (-)/decrease (+) in inventories

520

1 660

-4 071

Increase (+) in account and other payables

-1 046

720

2 168

Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes

-1 972

1 150

3 035

Interest and other finance expenses paid

-175

-346

-1 694

Interest and other finance income received

21

70

183

Income taxes paid

-33

-3

-7

Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities

-2 159

870

1 517

Cash flows from investing activities

Other financial assets increase (-) / decrease (+)

0

1 628

1 628

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

-356

-134

-431

Purchases of intangible assets

-16

-12

-39

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

0

70

155

Proceeds from loan receivables

22

47

139

Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities

-350

1 599

1 451

Cash flows from financing activities

Acquisition of own shares

0

0

-27

Dividend payment

0

0

-218

Drawdowns of non-current loans

0

-64

0

Amortizations of non-current loans

-96

0

-3 405

Change in bank overdrafts

2 924

0

105

Payment of leasing liabilities

-389

-271

-1 668

Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities

2 439

-336

-5 213

Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents

-70

2 134

-2 245

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year

9 040

11 201

11 201

Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents

-189

-18

85

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

8 781

13 317

9 040

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

A = Share capital

B = Share premium

C = Reserve for invested unrestricted equity

D = Cumulative translation difference

E = Fair value reserve

F = Retained earnings

G = Equity attributable to parent company

H = Non-controlling interests

I = Capital and reserves in total

EUR thousand

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

Equity as at 1 January 2024

705

202

82 147

-3 103

455

-35 102

45 304

325

45 629

Profit for the period

471

471

37

508

Other comprehensive income

Cash flow hedges

87

87

87

Translation differences

-28

-28

-51

-78

Total comprehensive changes

-28

87

471

530

-14

516

Share-based payments to employees

18

18

18

Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity

18

18

18

Equity as at 31 March 2024

705

202

82 147

-3 131

542

-34 613

45 852

311

46 163

EUR thousand

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

Equity as at 1 January 2025

705

202

82 147

-3 294

222

-34 115

45 867

341

46 208

Profit for the period

419

419

51

470

Other comprehensive income

Cash flow hedges

5

5

5

Translation differences

-1 402

-1 402

14

-1 388

Total comprehensive changes

-1 402

5

419

-979

65

-913

Share-based payments to employees

9

9

9

Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity

9

9

9

Equity as at 31 March 2025

705

202

82 147

-4 696

227

-33 688

44 897

406

45 303

NOTES

Contents

1.Scope and principles of the interim report

2.Key figures and calculation

3.Breakdown of net sales

4.Financing arrangements

5.Changes to property, plant and equipment

6.Given guarantees

7.Business acquisitions

8.Derivatives

1. SCOPE AND PRINCIPLES OF THE INTERIM REPORT

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the IAS 34 standard for interim financial reporting and using the same principles as for the annual financial statements. The interim report has not been audited.

All figures in the condensed financial statements and in the notes are rounded, which is why the sum of individual figures may deviate from the sum presented.

2.1 KEY FIGURES

Consolidated key figures

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

2024

Net sales, EUR 1,000

21 549

22 803

90 284

EBIT, EUR 1,000

626

1 072

2 502

EBIT, % of net sales

2,9 %

4,7 %

2,8 %

Earnings per share (EPS), EUR

0,02

0,02

0,05

Return on equity (ROE) %

3,7 %

3,9 %

2,4 %

Return on capital employed (ROCE) %

6,1 %

5,5 %

3,9 %

Equity ratio %

49,6 %

49,3 %

50,7 %

Net gearing %

48,0 %

38,7 %

40,3 %

Gross investments, EUR 1,000

372

146

471

Gross investments, % of net sales

1,7 %

0,6 %

0,5 %

Number of shares (outstanding shares)

21 061 541

21 132 170

21 061 541

Treasury shares (owned by the Group)

118 359

47 190

118 359

Percentage of votes/shares

0,56 %

0,22 %

0,56 %

2.2 CALCULATION OF KEY FIGURES

EBITDA:

EBIT + Depreciation, amortization and impairment

EBITA

EBIT + Amortisation of customer relationships

Net working capital

Inventory + Accounts receivables and other receivables - Accounts payables and other liabilities

Earnings per share (EPS), EUR

Profit (loss) for the financial year

Amount of shares adjusted with the share issue (average during the financial year)

Return on equity (ROE), %

Profit (loss) for the financial year

x 100

Equity (average during the financial year)

Return on capital employed (ROCE), %

Profit before taxes + Interest expenses and other financing expenses

x 100

Equity (average during the financial year) + Interest-bearing financial liabilities (long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions, average during the financial year)

Net interest-bearing financial liabilities

Long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions - Cash and cash equivalents - Short-term financial securities

Equity ratio, %

Equity

x 100

Balance sheet total - Advances received

Gearing, %

Net interest-bearing financial liabilities

x 100

Equity

3. BREAKDOWN OF NET SALES

The IFRS 15 recognition of entries as revenue is identical within each business unit and market area.

NET SALES

Net sales by product area

EUR thousand

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Change %

2024

Top Hammer

15 163

13 996

8,3 %

57 104

Down the Hole

2 834

5 016

-43,5 %

14 792

Geotechnical

3 552

3 791

-6,3 %

18 387

Total

21 549

22 803

-5,5 %

90 284

Net sales by market area

EUR thousand

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Change %

2024

EMEA

12 006

11 334

5,9 %

47 196

Americas

4 297

4 485

-4,2 %

19 147

Asia

2 560

2 127

20,4 %

9 003

Australasia

2 686

4 857

-44,7 %

14 938

Total

21 549

22 803

-5,5 %

90 284

4. FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

The Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 8.8 million on 31 March 2025. In addition, the Group has a EUR 6.0 million credit facility, of which EUR 3.0 million was unused. The Group's sufficient liquidity is secured by way of cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn credit facility.

The covenants of the parent company's loans are based on the company's net liabilities/EBITDA ratio and the company's equity ratio. The covenants are tested on a quarterly basis. The net debt/EBITDA ratio according to the financing agreement at the covenant review date on 31 March 2025 must not exceed 3.50. The ratio of net debt to EBITDA on 31 March 2025 was 3.64 and thus did not meet the terms of the financing agreement. The company has obtained from its main financier advance consent to breach the covenant.

BORROWINGS

EUR thousand

31.3.2025

31.3.2024

31.12.2024

Non-current borrowings

Loans from credit institutions

18 351

22 066

18 426

Other loans

12

12

12

Lease liabilities

2 937

2 751

2 746

Total non-current borrowings

21 299

24 829

21 185

Current borrowings

Loans from credit institutions

4 872

5 045

5 077

Bank overdrafts

3 028

0

105

Lease liabilities

1 331

1 304

1 295

Total current borrowings

9 231

6 349

6 476

Total borrowings

30 530

31 178

27 661

5. CHANGES TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

EUR thousand

31.3.2025

31.3.2024

31.12.2024

Cost at the beginning of period

40 811

47 453

47 453

*Other changes

-970

-970

Additions

1 037

194

2 125

Disposals

-213

-871

-6 968

Exchange differences

-810

-243

-829

Cost at the end of period

40 826

45 563

40 811

Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the beginning of period

-25 054

-27 892

-27 892

Other changes*

970

970

Depreciation

-913

-930

-3 767

Disposals

140

3

5 285

Exchange rate differences

469

153

351

Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the end of period

-25 358

-27 696

-25 054

Net book amount at the beginning of period

15 757

19 561

19 561

Net book amount at the end of period

15 468

17 867

15 757

*Other changes include an adjustment between cost and accumulated depreciation.

6. GIVEN GUARANTEES

EUR thousand

31.3.2025

31.3.2024

31.12.2024

Guarantees and mortgages given on own behalf

45 832

49 508

46 041

Other guarantee liabilities

48

48

89

Total

45 880

49 556

46 130

7. ACQUISITIONS

No acquisitions were made during the review period.

8. DERIVATIVES

The company hedges the most significant net currency positions that can be forecast for time, volume and interest rate risk.

There were no open currency derivatives at the end of the review period.

On 8 June 2021, the company concluded a EUR 30 million financing agreement and, in connection with this, a EUR 10 million interest rate swap with an interest rate cap in order to hedge part of its exposure to variable interest rates. The interest rate swap took effect on 30 June 2023 and will end on 30 June 2026. The company applies hedge accounting in accordance with IFRS 9. This effectively leads to the recording of interest expenses on a hedged floating rate loan at a fixed rate.

The company's main interest rate risk arises from long-term loans with floating interest rates that expose the Group's cash flow to interest rate risk. The Group's policy is to use, if necessary, a floating to fixed interest rate swap.

Interest derivatives

EUR thousand

31.3.2025

31.3.2024

31.12.2024

Interest rate swaps

Nominal value

10 000

10 000

10 000

Fair value

284

678

278

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
