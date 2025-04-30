Robit Oyj: Interim Report 1 January-31 March 2025: The Year Started Slowly, Top Hammer Business Continued To Grow

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 APRIL 2025 AT 9.00

ROBIT PLC INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY-31 MARCH 2025: THE YEAR STARTED SLOWLY, TOP HAMMER BUSINESS CONTINUED TO GROW

Q1 refers to the period from 1 January to 31 March 2025. Figures from the corresponding time period in 2024 are given in parentheses. All the figures presented are in euros. Percentages are calculated from thousands of euros.

1 January-31 March 2025 in brief

Received orders EUR 20.2 million (23.2); decrease 12.9%

Net sales EUR 21.5 million (22.8); decrease 5.5%

EBITDA EUR 1.6 million (2.1); 7.4% of net sales (9.0)

EBIT EUR 0.6 million (1.1); 2.9% of net sales (4.7)

Review period net income EUR 0.5 million (0.5)

Net cash flow for operating activities EUR -2.2 million (0.9)

Equity ratio at the end of the review period 49.6% (49.3)

Key financials Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change% 2024 Net sales, EUR 1,000 21 549 22 803 -5,5 % 90 284 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 1 601 2 052 -22,0 % 6 430 EBITDA, % of net sales 7,4 % 9,0 % 7,1 % EBIT, EUR 1,000 626 1 072 -41,6 % 2 502 EBIT, % of net sales 2,9 % 4,7 % 2,8 % Result of the period, EUR 1,000 470 508 -7,4 % 1 134 Result of the period, % of net sales 2,2 % 2,2 % 1,3 % Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0,02 0,02 0,05 Return on equity (ROE), % 3,7 % 3,9 % 2,4 % Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 6,1 % 5,5 % 3,9 %

MARKET OUTLOOK FOR 2025

Robit expects the global mining industry demand to remain at a good level. Demand in the construction industry is expected to remain low in the first half of the year, but the demand is expected to develop positively in the second half of the year.

Possible import duties and the risk of a trade war are increasing uncertainty about the development of the market.

GUIDANCE FOR 2025

Robit expects net sales for 2025 and adjusted EBIT profitability in euros to improve from 2024.

Background to the guidance

The guidance is based on the assessment that demand in the mining industry will remain at a good level and that demand in the construction industry will develop positively in the second half of 2025. The guidance is based on the assumption that there will be no significant changes in exchange rates from the level at the end of 2024, and that the possible import duties will not significantly weaken the company's relative competitiveness in key markets.

The company estimates that the development of net sales will pick up as the year progresses, although the company expects the early part of the year to start at a low level.

CEO ARTO HALONEN:

In the first quarter, market demand remained at the level of the end of 2024. Demand in the construction industry remained low. Demand for piling projects and well drilling markets in the Nordic countries in particular was weak. The US customs policy caused increasing uncertainty in the operating environment. Robit's sales to the US market represent approximately 8 percent of the group's net sales. The Group does not have its own manufacturing in the US. Robit closely monitors customs-related decisions and takes the necessary measures to minimise their impact. Orders received during the review period stood at EUR 20.2 million (23.2). There were no significant orders in the Geotechnical business during the review period and the order volume decreased. The order volume in the Down the Hole business decreased as well. In the Top Hammer business, orders continued to increase.

Robit's net sales decreased by 5.5% in the review period and totalled EUR 21.5 million (22.8). In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 6.0%. The company's net sales grew in the Top Hammer business, which increased by 8.3%. The growth of Top Hammer came from several different markets. The net sales of the Down the Hole business decreased by 43.5%. The supply contract that ended in 2024 weighed heavily on the net sales, decreasing them significantly. The Group has invested intensively in sales measures in the Americas market to grow the Down the Hole business, and net sales grew in this area. Net sales in the Geotechnical business decreased by 6.3% due to the low demand in the construction industry. Also, there were no large Geotechnical deliveries during the review period.

Of all the market areas, the Group grew in the EMEA and Asia regions. In the EMEA region, growth came from several areas, mainly driven by Top hammer. In the Asia region, a new mining customer accelerated sales. Net sales decreased in the Australasia and Americas regions. In the Americas region, Down the Hole sales increased, but Top hammer and Geotechnical sales fell slightly. The sales of Australasia decreased due to a supply contract with a Down the Hole customer ending in 2024.

In the first quarter, comparable EBIT was EUR 0.5 million (1.1). EBIT was 2.9% (4.7) of the net sales. The decrease in EBIT profitability came entirely from exchange rate losses. Robit managed to improve its sales margin and thus compensate for the impact of the decrease in net sales.

Robit's net cash flow from operations in the first quarter totalled EUR -2.2 million (0.9). Net cash flow before changes in working capital strengthened slightly, but increased account receivables and decreased account payables weighed down the net cash flow from operating activities making them negative. Inventories decreased during the review period, but less than desired. The Group will continue its actions to optimise cash flow and working capital.

During the review period, we launched a programme aimed at boosting growth. The programme focuses on four areas: growth and three elements that support it - the order-supply chain, the competitiveness of products, and people. The programme commits the entire organisation to achieving the goals for the year.

NET SALES

Net sales by product area

EUR thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change% 2024 Top Hammer 15 163 13 996 8,3 % 57 104 Down the Hole 2 834 5 016 -43,5 % 14 792 Geotechnical 3 552 3 791 -6,3 % 18 387 Total 21 549 22 803 -5,5 % 90 284

The Group's net sales for the review period totalled EUR 21.5 million (22.8). Down by 5.5% from the comparison period. In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 6.0%.

The Top Hammer business grew by 8.3%, net sales being EUR 15.2 million (14.0). Net sales grew in the Asia region driven by a new mining customer. There was also growth in the EMEA and Australasia regions. Net sales in the Americas region decreased mainly due to the decline in net sales from the Top Hammer business. Production volumes from a few large mining customers in the region decreased, which reduced demand.

The Down the Hole business decreased by 43.5%, net sales being EUR 2.8 million (5.0). Net sales decreased compared to the corresponding period due to a customer contract that ended in the summer of last year, which has not been replaced by other customers, along with persistently low demand. In the Americas region, however, net sales grew.

The Geotechnical business decreased by 6.3%, net sales being EUR 3.6 million (3.8). The decrease in the Geotechnical business was still affected by low demand in the construction industry.

Net sales by market area

EUR thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change% 2024 EMEA & East 12 006 11 334 5,9 % 47 196 Americas 4 297 4 485 -4,2 % 19 147 Asia 2 560 2 127 20,4 % 9 003 Australasia 2 686 4 857 -44,7 % 14 938 Total 21 549 22 803 -5,5 % 90 284

PROFITABILITY

Key figures

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change% 2024 EBITDA, EUR 1,000 1 601 2 052 -22,0 % 6 430 EBITDA, % of net sales 7,4 % 9,0 % 7,1 % EBIT, EUR 1,000 626 1 072 -41,6 % 2 502 EBIT, % of net sales 2,9 % 4,7 % 2,8 % Result for the period, EUR 1,000 470 508 -7,4 % 1 134 Result for the period, % of net sales 2,2 % 2,2 % 1,3 %

The review period EBITDA was EUR 1.6 million (2.1) EBITDA's share of net sales was 7.4% (9.0). The Group's EBIT was EUR 0.6 million (1.1). EBIT was 2.9% (4.7) of the review period net sales.

Profitability in the review period decreased from the comparison period. Profitability was particularly impacted by exchange rate losses, the impact of which was EUR -0.5 million (0.0) in the review period. These exchange rate losses were almost entirely unrealised.

Financial income and expenses totalled EUR 0.0 million (-0.5), of which EUR 0.4 million (-0.5) was interest expenses and EUR 0.4 million (0.0) exchange rate changes. The Group's financial income was positively impacted by EUR 0.3 million as the translation differences on an intra-Group loan were separated from the equity.

Despite the lower net sales, the result for the review period was at the same level as the comparative period amounting EUR 0.5 million (0.5).

CASH FLOW AND INVESTMENTS

Consolidated cash flow statement

EUR thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2024 Net cash flows from operating activities Cash flows before changes in working capital 2 230 2 137 6 254 Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes -1 972 1 150 3 035 Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities -2 159 870 1 517 Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities -350 1 599 1 451 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities 2 439 -336 -5 213 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents -70 2 134 -2 245 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 9 040 11 201 11 201 Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents -189 -18 85 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 8 781 13 317 9 040

The Group's cash flow before changes in working capital during the review period was EUR 2.2 million (2.1). The net cash flow of operating activities decreased to EUR -2.2 million (0.9). The changes in working capital had an impact of EUR -4.2 million (-1.0). The decrease in inventories had a positive impact of EUR 0.5 million on the change in working capital. Cash flow was negatively impacted by an increase of EUR 3.7 million in sales and other receivables, as larger deliveries to distributors took place towards the end of the quarter. Additionally, the decrease in accounts payable had a negative impact of EUR 1.0 million on the cash flow.

The net cash flow for investment activities was EUR -0.4 million (1.6). During the review period, a lightweight warehouse building was renewed at the Korean factory, and the gross investments in production totalled EUR 0.4 million (0.1). The share of investments in net sales was 1.7% (0.6).

The net cash flow for financing was EUR 2.4 million (-0.3). The repayment of lease liabilities reported from financing activities under IFRS 16 totalled EUR -0.4 million (-0.3).

Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs totalled EUR 1.0 million (1.0).

FINANCIAL POSITION

31 March 2025 31 March 2024 31 December 2024 Cash and cash equivalents, EUR thousand 8 781 13 317 9 040 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 30 530 31 178 27 661 of which short-term interest-bearing financial liabilities: 9 231 6 349 6 476 Net interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 21 749 17 861 18 621 Undrawn credit facility, EUR thousand 2 972 4 000 5 895 Gearing, % 48,0 % 38,7 % 40,3 % Equity ratio, % 49,6 % 49,3 % 50,7 %

The Group had interest-bearing debt amounting to EUR 30.5 million (31.2), of which EUR 4.3 million (4.1) was interest-bearing debt under IFRS 16. The Group had liquid assets of EUR 8.8 million (13.3) and an undrawn credit facility of EUR 3.0 million (4.0). Interest-bearing net debt was EUR 21.7 million (17.9), and interest-bearing net bank debt without IFRS 16 debt impact was EUR 17.5 million (13.8).

The Group's equity at the end of the review period was EUR 45.3 million (46.2). The Group's equity ratio strengthened to 49.6% (49.3) and gearing stood at 48.0% (38.7).

PERSONNEL AND MANAGEMENT

The number of personnel increased by eight from the end of the corresponding period, and at the end of the review period it was 226 (218). At the end of the review period, 67% of the company's personnel were located outside Finland. In addition, the Group had 49 agency contract workers (51) working mainly in mining customer relationships.

In addition to CEO Arto Halonen, the Group's Management Team at the end of the review period included Perttu Aho (VP Down the Hole), Jorge Leal (VP Top Hammer), Pia Mutanen (HR), Ville Peltonen (CFO) and Ville Pohja (VP Geotechnical).

LONG-TERM ECONOMIC TARGETS

Robit's long-term target is to grow faster than average market growth and achieve comparable EBIT profitability of more than 10%.

Long term target 2023 2024 Rolling 12 m per 31.3.2025 Vertailukelpoinen EBIT, osuus liikevaihdosta %, p.a. >10 % -5,7 % 2,7 % 2,3 %

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2025

Robit Plc's Annual General Meeting was held in Tampere on 08 April 2025. The decisions and other materials related to the meeting are available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/corporate-governance/general-meeting/.

SHARES AND SHARE TURNOVER

On 31 March 2025, the company had 21,179,900 shares and 5,068 shareholders. Trading volume in January-March was 778,613 shares (1,138 276).

The company holds 118,359 treasury shares (0.6% of total shares). On 31 March 2025, the market value of the company's shares was EUR 31.3 million. The closing price of the share was EUR 1.48. The highest price in the review period was EUR 1.58 and the lowest price EUR 1.27.

RISKS AND BUSINESS UNCERTAINTIES

Robit's risks and uncertainties are related to possible changes in the company's operating environment and global economic and political developments. The company's ability to manage and prevent these risks varies. Uncertainty about US customs policy and a possible trade war pose a significant risk to the operating environment in one of Robit's main markets in North America.

The development of the company's net sales and profitability is affected by the development of general market demand, especially in the construction industry, as well as the possible loss of customer relationships significant for the company.

Other uncertainty factors include the price and availability of financing, exchange rate development, the functioning of information systems, risks related to the security of supply and logistics, and IPR risks. Passing on the increase in raw material costs fully to customer prices may pose a financial risk. Changes in export countries' tax and customs legislation may adversely impact the company's export trade or its profitability. Risks related to information security and cyber threats may also have a detrimental effect on Robit's business. Potential changes in the business environment may adversely impact the payment behaviour of the Group's customers and increase the risk of litigation, legal claims and disputes related to Robit's products and other operations.

CHANGES IN GROUP STRUCTURE

The Group's subsidiary Robit Asia, Hong Kong, was dissolved on 14 March 2025. That company had no business in the financial year. The operations have been transferred to a dealer.

OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REVIEW PERIOD

On 14 March 2025, the company announced that the company's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2024 had been published on the company's website.

On 3 March 2025, Robit Plc announced that it would simplify its organisational structure and renew its management team in order to accelerate the Group's growth.

On 18 February 2025, the company sent Robit Plc's shareholders the notice of the Annual General Meeting of 8 April 2025.

On 18 February 2025, Robit Plc published its financial statements release for 1 January-31 December 2024.

On 6 February 2025, Robit Plc announced that its CFO and Management Team member Ville Peltonen would be leaving his company duties for new challenges outside the company by August 2025.

On 24 January 2025, Robit Plc published a correction notice in connection with the stock exchange release published by the company on 27 December 2024 concerning the transfer of treasury shares.

On 20 January 2025, the company communicated the proposals of Robit Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee's proposals were included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

Robit Plc announced on 28 April 2025, that the Group CEO, Arto Halonen will step down from his position and pursue new opportunities outside the company. The Board of Directors of Robit Plc appointed Mikko Kuusilehto (b. 1975, M.Sc. Eng.) as the new Group CEO and member of the Management Team. Kuusilehto will start in his new position on August 6, 2025, at the latest.

On 8 April 2025, the company published the decisions of the constituent meeting of the Board of Directors. At its constituent meeting, the Board of Directors elected by Robit Plc's Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2025 elected from among its members Markku Teräsvasara as Chair of the Board and Harri Sjöholm as Vice Chair as well as members to serve on Robit Plc's Personnel, Audit and Working Committee.

Robit Plc's Annual General Meeting was held on 8 April 2025. The company announced the decisions of the Annual General Meeting in a separate stock exchange release on 8 April 2025.

On 4 April 2025, the company announced that Ari Suokas, M.Sc. (Tech), had been appointed as Robit Plc's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Team as of 14 April 2025.

Robit Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

+358 400?280 717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Robit is a global expert focused on high-quality drilling tools for mining and construction markets to help you drill further and faster. Robit strives to be a leading company in drilling tools globally. Through high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and Robit's expert services, the company delivers saving in drilling costs to its customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

The information presented above includes statements about future prospects. These relate to events or the company's economic development in the future. In some cases, such statements can be recognised by their use of conditional words (such as "may," "expected," "estimated," "believed," "predicted" and so on) or other similar expressions. Statements such as these are based on assumptions and factors that Robit's management have at their disposal and on current decisions and plans. There is always risk and uncertainty attached to any statements regarding future events because they pertain to events and depend on factors that are not possible to predict with certainty. For this reason, future results may differ - even significantly - from the figures expressed or assumed in statements about future prospects.

CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EUR thousand 1.1.-31.3.2025 1.1.-31.3.2024 1.1.-31.12.2024 Net sales 21 549 22 803 90 284 Other operating income 242 387 1 629 Materials and services* -13 444 -14 695 -59 963 Employee benefit expense -3 539 -3 549 -14 058 Depreciation and amortisation -976 -980 -3 928 Impairment 42 -132 -414 Other operating expense* -3 249 -2 762 -11 048 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) 626 1 072 2 502 Finance income and costs Interest income and finance income 537 151 453 Interest cost and finance cost -574 -661 -1 920 Finance income and costs net -36 -510 -1 466 Profit/loss before tax 589 562 1 036 Taxes Income tax -167 -4 -156 Change in deferred taxes 48 -50 254 Income taxes -119 -54 98 Result for the period 470 508 1 134 Attributable to: Parent company shareholders 419 471 1 099 Non-controlling interest** 51 37 35 470 508 1 134 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Cash flow hedges 5 87 -233 Translation differences*** -1 388 -78 -183 Other comprehensive income, net of tax -1 383 9 -416 Total comprehensive income -913 516 717 Attributable to: Parent company shareholders -978 531 675 Non-controlling interest** 65 -14 43 Consolidated comprehensive income -913 516 717 Earnings per share Basic and diluted earnings per share 0,02 0,02 0,05

*In the condensed income statement, changes in inventories are presented in Materials and services, and manufacture for own use in Other operating expenses.

** Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.

*** The Group has internal loans that are treated as net investments in foreign entities in accordance with IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 5 518 5 393 5 559 Other intangible assets 666 790 717 Property, plant and equipment 15 467 17 867 15 757 Loan receivables 78 225 79 Derivatives 284 678 278 Deferred tax assets 1 566 1 133 1 555 Total non-current assets 23 581 26 085 23 946 Current assets Inventories 38 863 34 281 40 232 Account and other receivables 20 157 19 902 17 814 Loan receivables 97 72 120 Current tax assets 71 227 155 Other financial assets 8 781 13 317 9 040 Total current assets 67 968 67 798 67 362 Total assets 91 549 93 883 91 307 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 705 705 705 Share premium 202 202 202 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 82 147 82 147 82 147 Translation differences -4 696 -3 131 -3 294 Fair value reserve 227 542 222 Retained earnings -34 107 -35 084 -35 214 Profit/loss for the year 419 471 1 099 Equity attributable to parent company shareholders in total 44 897 45 852 45 867 Non-controlling interests* 406 311 341 Capital and reserves in total 45 303 46 163 46 208 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 18 363 22 078 18 439 Lease liabilities 2 937 2 751 2 746 Deferred tax liabilities 210 354 222 Employee benefit obligations 142 548 139 Total non-current liabilities 21 652 25 731 21 545 Current liabilities Borrowings 7 900 5 046 5 182 Lease liabilities 1 331 1 303 1 294 Advances received 128 333 121 Income tax liabilities 5 18 106 Account payables and other liabilities 15 063 15 206 16 818 Other provisions 168 83 33 Total current liabilities 24 594 21 989 23 554 Total liabilities 46 246 47 720 45 099 Total equity and liabilities 91 549 93 883 91 307

* Founded in 2015 by Robit SA, Black Employees Empowerment Trust owns 26% of the shares of Robit SA.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT EUR thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 589 562 1 036 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment 977 980 3 928 Finance income and costs 36 510 1 466 Share-based payments to employees 0 -18 107 Loss (+)/Gain (-) on sale of property, plant and equipment 0 -117 141 Other non-cash transactions 628 220 -425 Cash flows before changes in working capital 2 230 2 137 6 254 Change in working capital Increase (-) in account and other receivables -3 677 -3 377 -1 315 Increase (-)/decrease (+) in inventories 520 1 660 -4 071 Increase (+) in account and other payables -1 046 720 2 168 Cash flows from operating activities before financial items and taxes -1 972 1 150 3 035 Interest and other finance expenses paid -175 -346 -1 694 Interest and other finance income received 21 70 183 Income taxes paid -33 -3 -7 Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities -2 159 870 1 517 Cash flows from investing activities Other financial assets increase (-) / decrease (+) 0 1 628 1 628 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -356 -134 -431 Purchases of intangible assets -16 -12 -39 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 0 70 155 Proceeds from loan receivables 22 47 139 Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities -350 1 599 1 451 Cash flows from financing activities Acquisition of own shares 0 0 -27 Dividend payment 0 0 -218 Drawdowns of non-current loans 0 -64 0 Amortizations of non-current loans -96 0 -3 405 Change in bank overdrafts 2 924 0 105 Payment of leasing liabilities -389 -271 -1 668 Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities 2 439 -336 -5 213 Net increase (+)/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents -70 2 134 -2 245 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year 9 040 11 201 11 201 Exchange gains/losses on cash and cash equivalents -189 -18 85 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 8 781 13 317 9 040

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY A = Share capital B = Share premium C = Reserve for invested unrestricted equity D = Cumulative translation difference E = Fair value reserve F = Retained earnings G = Equity attributable to parent company H = Non-controlling interests I = Capital and reserves in total EUR thousand A B C D E F G H I Equity as at 1 January 2024 705 202 82 147 -3 103 455 -35 102 45 304 325 45 629 Profit for the period 471 471 37 508 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges 87 87 87 Translation differences -28 -28 -51 -78 Total comprehensive changes -28 87 471 530 -14 516 Share-based payments to employees 18 18 18 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 18 18 18 Equity as at 31 March 2024 705 202 82 147 -3 131 542 -34 613 45 852 311 46 163 EUR thousand A B C D E F G H I Equity as at 1 January 2025 705 202 82 147 -3 294 222 -34 115 45 867 341 46 208 Profit for the period 419 419 51 470 Other comprehensive income Cash flow hedges 5 5 5 Translation differences -1 402 -1 402 14 -1 388 Total comprehensive changes -1 402 5 419 -979 65 -913 Share-based payments to employees 9 9 9 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 9 9 9 Equity as at 31 March 2025 705 202 82 147 -4 696 227 -33 688 44 897 406 45 303

NOTES

Contents

1.Scope and principles of the interim report

2.Key figures and calculation

3.Breakdown of net sales

4.Financing arrangements

5.Changes to property, plant and equipment

6.Given guarantees

7.Business acquisitions

8.Derivatives

1. SCOPE AND PRINCIPLES OF THE INTERIM REPORT

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the IAS 34 standard for interim financial reporting and using the same principles as for the annual financial statements. The interim report has not been audited.

All figures in the condensed financial statements and in the notes are rounded, which is why the sum of individual figures may deviate from the sum presented.

2.1 KEY FIGURES

Consolidated key figures Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2024 Net sales, EUR 1,000 21 549 22 803 90 284 EBIT, EUR 1,000 626 1 072 2 502 EBIT, % of net sales 2,9 % 4,7 % 2,8 % Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0,02 0,02 0,05 Return on equity (ROE) % 3,7 % 3,9 % 2,4 % Return on capital employed (ROCE) % 6,1 % 5,5 % 3,9 % Equity ratio % 49,6 % 49,3 % 50,7 % Net gearing % 48,0 % 38,7 % 40,3 % Gross investments, EUR 1,000 372 146 471 Gross investments, % of net sales 1,7 % 0,6 % 0,5 % Number of shares (outstanding shares) 21 061 541 21 132 170 21 061 541 Treasury shares (owned by the Group) 118 359 47 190 118 359 Percentage of votes/shares 0,56 % 0,22 % 0,56 %

2.2 CALCULATION OF KEY FIGURES

EBITDA: EBIT + Depreciation, amortization and impairment EBITA EBIT + Amortisation of customer relationships Net working capital Inventory + Accounts receivables and other receivables - Accounts payables and other liabilities Earnings per share (EPS), EUR Profit (loss) for the financial year Amount of shares adjusted with the share issue (average during the financial year) Return on equity (ROE), % Profit (loss) for the financial year x 100 Equity (average during the financial year) Return on capital employed (ROCE), % Profit before taxes + Interest expenses and other financing expenses x 100 Equity (average during the financial year) + Interest-bearing financial liabilities (long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions, average during the financial year) Net interest-bearing financial liabilities Long-term and short-term loans from financial institutions - Cash and cash equivalents - Short-term financial securities Equity ratio, % Equity x 100 Balance sheet total - Advances received Gearing, % Net interest-bearing financial liabilities x 100 Equity

3. BREAKDOWN OF NET SALES

The IFRS 15 recognition of entries as revenue is identical within each business unit and market area.

NET SALES Net sales by product area EUR thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change % 2024 Top Hammer 15 163 13 996 8,3 % 57 104 Down the Hole 2 834 5 016 -43,5 % 14 792 Geotechnical 3 552 3 791 -6,3 % 18 387 Total 21 549 22 803 -5,5 % 90 284 Net sales by market area EUR thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change % 2024 EMEA 12 006 11 334 5,9 % 47 196 Americas 4 297 4 485 -4,2 % 19 147 Asia 2 560 2 127 20,4 % 9 003 Australasia 2 686 4 857 -44,7 % 14 938 Total 21 549 22 803 -5,5 % 90 284

4. FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS

The Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 8.8 million on 31 March 2025. In addition, the Group has a EUR 6.0 million credit facility, of which EUR 3.0 million was unused. The Group's sufficient liquidity is secured by way of cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn credit facility.

The covenants of the parent company's loans are based on the company's net liabilities/EBITDA ratio and the company's equity ratio. The covenants are tested on a quarterly basis. The net debt/EBITDA ratio according to the financing agreement at the covenant review date on 31 March 2025 must not exceed 3.50. The ratio of net debt to EBITDA on 31 March 2025 was 3.64 and thus did not meet the terms of the financing agreement. The company has obtained from its main financier advance consent to breach the covenant.

BORROWINGS EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Non-current borrowings Loans from credit institutions 18 351 22 066 18 426 Other loans 12 12 12 Lease liabilities 2 937 2 751 2 746 Total non-current borrowings 21 299 24 829 21 185 Current borrowings Loans from credit institutions 4 872 5 045 5 077 Bank overdrafts 3 028 0 105 Lease liabilities 1 331 1 304 1 295 Total current borrowings 9 231 6 349 6 476 Total borrowings 30 530 31 178 27 661 5. CHANGES TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Cost at the beginning of period 40 811 47 453 47 453 *Other changes -970 -970 Additions 1 037 194 2 125 Disposals -213 -871 -6 968 Exchange differences -810 -243 -829 Cost at the end of period 40 826 45 563 40 811 Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the beginning of period -25 054 -27 892 -27 892 Other changes* 970 970 Depreciation -913 -930 -3 767 Disposals 140 3 5 285 Exchange rate differences 469 153 351 Accumulated depreciation and impairment at the end of period -25 358 -27 696 -25 054 Net book amount at the beginning of period 15 757 19 561 19 561 Net book amount at the end of period 15 468 17 867 15 757

*Other changes include an adjustment between cost and accumulated depreciation.

6. GIVEN GUARANTEES EUR thousand 31.3.2025 31.3.2024 31.12.2024 Guarantees and mortgages given on own behalf 45 832 49 508 46 041 Other guarantee liabilities 48 48 89 Total 45 880 49 556 46 130

7. ACQUISITIONS

No acquisitions were made during the review period.

8. DERIVATIVES

The company hedges the most significant net currency positions that can be forecast for time, volume and interest rate risk.

There were no open currency derivatives at the end of the review period.

On 8 June 2021, the company concluded a EUR 30 million financing agreement and, in connection with this, a EUR 10 million interest rate swap with an interest rate cap in order to hedge part of its exposure to variable interest rates. The interest rate swap took effect on 30 June 2023 and will end on 30 June 2026. The company applies hedge accounting in accordance with IFRS 9. This effectively leads to the recording of interest expenses on a hedged floating rate loan at a fixed rate.

The company's main interest rate risk arises from long-term loans with floating interest rates that expose the Group's cash flow to interest rate risk. The Group's policy is to use, if necessary, a floating to fixed interest rate swap.