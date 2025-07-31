Anzeige
31.07.2025
Robit Oyj: Change Negotiations Concerning Robit's Personnel In Finland Have Concluded

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 31 JULY 2025 AT 4.00 PM EEST

CHANGE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING ROBIT'S PERSONNEL IN FINLAND HAVE CONCLUDED

The change negotiations concerning Robit Plc's and Robit Finland Ltd's personnel have concluded. In collaboration with employee representatives, several alternatives were considered, such as discontinuing the use of external workers, implementing part-time arrangements as well as applying various cost-saving measures. Thanks to these actions, the need for redundancies was reduced from the original estimate, which was initially up to 20 people. As a result of the negotiations, the company has terminated the employment of eight individuals.

Alongside the terminations, Robit has decided to initiate temporary layoffs affecting all personnel in Finland. The layoffs may last up to 90 days and continue until the end of March 2026.

The recently concluded change negotiations are part of the company's undergoing global change program, which aims to enhance and adapt operations to current demand and to ensure the company's profitability in both the short and long term. The goal is to reduce annual personnel costs by approximately EUR 2.0 million. In 2025, the program is expected to bring savings of EUR 0.8 million.

ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen

Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world's number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at www.robitgroup.com.

