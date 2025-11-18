Robit Oyj: Robit Strengthens Its South African Organisation To Support Growth

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER 2025 AT 1.00 PM UTC+2

ROBIT STRENGTHENS ITS SOUTH AFRICAN ORGANISATION TO SUPPORT GROWTH

Robit's ongoing development program is progressing as planned. As part of this strategic initiative, Robit is strengthening its organisation in the strategically important South African market area to support and further develop the company's growth in the area.

Robit has appointed Duane Kukard as Vice President, South Africa, effective December 1, 2025. Kukard has been serving as Area Sales Manager, South Africa at Robit since 2023. He will assume responsibility for developing sales and business operations in South Africa, following Rumisha Chaithram's transition to the role of Vice President, Australasia at the beginning of November. Kukard is an experienced sales and business professional with a strong background in the drilling and mining industry, with over 20 years of expertise in sales management, technical support, and operational strategy across international companies.

"South Africa is a strategically important area for us, where Chaithram's excellent work has built a strong foundation for the next phase of growth. Kukard's appointment continues this development and supports Robit's strategic objective to strengthen its position in the area as a global supplier of drilling consumables. It is also particularly important that we were able to find a competent person who knows the region well from within our own organization," states Group CEO, Mikko Kuusilehto.

Robit is a strongly international growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in seven countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.