Robit Oyj: Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2025: EBIT For The Review Period Improved Despite Declining Net Sales

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 OCTOBER 2025 AT 9.00 UTC+2

ROBIT PLC INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY-30 SEPTEMBER 2025: EBIT FOR THE REVIEW PERIOD IMPROVED DESPITE DECLINING NET SALES

This release is a summary of Robit Plc's January-September 2025 interim report published today. The full interim report is attached to this stock exchange release as a PDF file. The report is also available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/reports-and-presentations/. The company encourages investors to review the complete interim report, which includes detailed tables, in addition to this summary.

Financial performance in brief

July-September 2025

Received orders: EUR 19.7 million (20.8); decrease of 5.7%

Net sales: EUR 19.2 million (21.5); decrease of 10.7%, decline in constant currencies 7.4%

EBITDA: EUR 1.9 million (1.0); equivalent to 9.9% of net sales (4.5%)

Comparable EBITDA: EUR 2.1 million (1.0); equivalent to 10.7% of net sales (4.5%)

EBIT: EUR 0.9 million (0.0); equivalent to 4.9% of net sales (0.0%)

Comparable EBIT: EUR 1.1 million (0.0); equivalent to 5.8% of net sales (0.0%)

Result for the review period: EUR 0.5 million (-0.6); equivalent to 2.6% of net sales (-2.7%)

Net cash flow from operating activities: EUR 3.8 million (0.2)

January-September 2025

Received orders: EUR 60.5 million (69.2); decrease of 12.6%

Net sales: EUR 60.3 million (68.9); decrease of 12.4%, decline in constant currencies 10.7%

EBITDA: EUR 3.9 million (4.7); equivalent to 6.4% of net sales (6.8%)

Comparable EBITDA: EUR 4.1 million (4.7); equivalent to 6.7% of net sales (6.8%)

EBIT: EUR 1.0 million (1.7); equivalent to 1.6% of net sales (2.5%)

Comparable EBIT: EUR 1.2 million (1.7); equivalent to 1.9% of net sales (2.5%)

Result for the review period: EUR -0.3 million (0.6); equivalent to -0.4% of net sales (0.8%)

Net cash flow from operating activities: EUR 3.4 million (3.0)

Equity ratio at the end of the review period 51.6% (47.2)

Key figures

Key figures Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change% Q1-Q3 2025 Q1-Q3 2024 Change% 2024 Net sales, EUR 1 000 19 199 21 497 -10.7% 60 333 68 896 -12.4% 90 284 EBITDA, EUR 1 000 1 892 974 94.2% 3 861 4 709 -18.0% 6 430 EBITDA, % of net sales 9.9% 4.5% 6.4% 6.8% 7.1% Comparable EBITDA, EUR 1 000 2 053 974 >100% 4 059 4 709 -13.8% 6 430 Comparable EBITDA, % of net sales 10.7% 4.5% 6.7% 6.8% 7.1% EBIT, EUR 1 000 948 2 >100% 974 1 744 -44.2% 2 502 EBIT, % of net sales 4.9% 0.0% 1.6% 2.5% 2.8% Comparable EBIT, EUR 1 000 1 110 2 >100% 1 171 1 744 -32.8% 2 502 Comparable EBIT, % of net sales 5.8% 0.0% 1.9% 2.5% 2.8% Result for the period, EUR 1 000 491 -573 >100% -253 568 -144.6% 1 134 Result for the period, % of net sales 2.6% -2.7% -0.4% 0.8% 1.3% Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 1 000 0,02 -0,03 >100% -0,02 0,02 -198.4% 0,05 Return on equity (ROE), % -1.3% 1.2% 2.4% Return on capital employed (ROCE), % 2.6% 3.2% 3.9%

Market outlook for 2025

Robit expects the global mining industry demand to remain at a good level. No significant recovery in demand for the construction industry is yet visible towards the end of 2025.

Possible import duties and the risk of a trade war increase uncertainty about the development of the market.

Guidance for 2025

Robit lowered its EBIT profitability guidance for 2025 on 27 October 2025. The company estimates that its net sales for 2025 will decline compared to 2024. In euro terms, the company expects its comparable EBIT profitability to decrease compared to 2024.

Background to the guidance

The guidance is based on the assumption that demand in the mining industry remains at a good level, while demand in the construction industry will not develop as expected at the end of 2025. The guidance also assumes that there will be no significant changes in exchange rates from the level at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

CEO Mikko Kuusilehto:

Market demand in both the mining and construction industries remained lower than in the previous year, but nevertheless business profitability improved year-on-year. Orders received in the review period totalled EUR 19.7 million (20.8), down by 5.7% from the comparison period. In addition to the generally low demand in the construction sector, the decline in orders received was also affected by the restructuring of operations in Australia. Orders in the Top Hammer business declined from the comparison period, whereas in the Down the Hole and Geotechnical businesses orders increased compared with the same period.

Robit's net sales decreased by 10.7% in the review period and totalled EUR 19.2 million (21.5). In constant currencies, there was a decrease of 7.4%. The net sales of the Top Hammer business totalled EUR 11.7 million (13.4). The company won a major mining contract in the Americas region, the deliveries of which will start during the last quarter of the year. The net sales of the Down the Hole business totalled EUR 2.7 million (3.0). Positive development continued in southern Africa, where net sales in the Down the Hole business strengthened year-on-year. The net sales of the Geotechnical business totalled EUR 4.9 million (5.1). The company received a significant Geotechnical project order, with deliveries to take place during 2026.

The adjustment measures and optimization of the cost structure implemented during the review period resulted in improvement in profitability. The comparable EBIT result improved by EUR 1.1 million from the comparison period to EUR 1.1 million. The positive development was driven by changes in the cost structure and the company improved margin levels from the previous period despite the challenging market environment. The effect of exchange rates on the EBIT result was positive at EUR 0.5 million compared with the comparison period.

Net cash flow from operations was EUR 3.8 million (0.2). The company's measures to improve working capital supported positive net cash flow from operations and strengthened its financial position.

During the review period, the company entered into a warehousing agreement in Mexico, enabling Robit to offer faster delivery capability in the local market. The agreement supports the company's growth objectives in Mexico and strengthens its service capability in the region. The company is assessing the final impact of the US and Mexican tariffs and seeking effective solutions to address it.

I started as Robit's CEO at the beginning of August, and since then I have been getting to know the organization and meeting several customers. The discussions have been encouraging. Robit has high-quality and competitive products as well as many skilled people. At the same time, it is clear that we need to improve our commercial focus and execution pace. Our clear priorities are to grow sales and optimize inventory turnover, while ensuring sufficient product availability at the customer interface. I am confident that together we will find the right strategy to return to a path of profitable growth.

Lempäälä, 28 October 2025

Robit Plc

Board of Directors

Further information

Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO, +358 40 658 7822, mikko.kuusilehto@robitgroup.com

Ari Suokas, Group CFO, +358 40 576 1414, ari.suokas@robitgroup.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly international growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in seven countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea and the UK. Robit's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.

Attachments:

Robit Plc, Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2025