Robit Oyj: Inside Information, Profit Warning: Robit Updates Its Guidance For 2025

INSIDE INFORMATION, PROFIT WARNING: ROBIT UPDATES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2025

Robit lowers its net sales and EBIT profitability guidance for 2025. Exchange rate development and weak demand in the construction industry have affected negatively net sales and profitability development during the first half of the year.

Robit continues to implement measures to adjust costs and ensure long-term profitability.

New guidance for 2025:

Robit estimates that, in 2025, net sales will decline compared to 2024. The company expects its comparable EBIT profitability in euros to remain at the same level or decline compared to 2024.

Background for the guidance

The guidance is based on the assumption that demand in the mining industry remains at a good level and that demand in the construction industry will develop positively during the second half of 2025. The guidance also assumes that there will be no significant changes in exchange rates from the levels at the end of the first half of 2025, and that potential import tariffs will not materially weaken the company's relative competitiveness in key markets.

Previous guidance for 2025, published on February 18, 2025:

Robit expects net sales for 2025 and comparable EBIT profitability in euros to improve from 2024.

Background for the previous guidance, published on February 18, 2025:

The guidance is based on the assessment that demand in the mining industry will remain at a good level and that demand in the construction industry will develop positively in the second half of 2025. The guidance is based on the assumption that there will be no significant changes in exchange rates from the level at the end of 2024, and that the possible import duties will not significantly weaken the company's relative competitiveness in key markets.

The company estimates that the development of turnover will pick up as the year progresses, although the company expects the beginning of the year to start at a low level.

