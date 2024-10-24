Resurs Holding AB: Resurs Holding Interim Report January-September 2024

Resurs Holding publishes the interim report for the period January-September 2024

1 July - 30 September 2024*

Lending to the public was slightly lower and amounted to SEK 39,254 million (39,832).

Operating income increased 2% to SEK 902 million (882).

The period was affected by items affecting comparability of SEK 66 million due to advisory costs associated with the public offer.

C/I before credit losses was 46.5% (40.1%), and excluding items affecting comparability was 39.1%.

Profit before credit losses amounted to SEK 482 million (528), and excluding items affecting comparability to SEK 549 million.

The credit loss ratio increased to 3.6% (2.7%), and compared with Q2 2024, the credit loss ratio improved by 0.4 of a percentage points.

Operating profit declined due to higher credit losses and amounted to SEK 128 million (257), and excluding items affecting comparability to SEK 194 million.

Earnings per share declined to SEK 0.43 (0.97), and excluding items affecting comparability were SEK 0.69.

1 January - 30 September 2024*

Lending to the public was slightly lower and amounted to SEK 39,254 million (39,832).

Operating income increased 3% to SEK 2,681 million (2,600).

The period was affected by items affecting comparability of SEK 66 million due to advisory costs associated with the public offer. Items affecting comparability that had an impact during the year amounted to SEK 23 million as a result of costs related to the efficiency programme in Q1, and SEK 50 million as a result of the Administrative Court of Appeal upholding Finansinspektionen's appeal of the Administrative Court's judgment in Q2.

C/I before credit losses was 47.3% (40.8%), and excluding items affecting comparability was 42.2%.

Profit before credit losses amounted to SEK 1,412 million (1,539), excluding items affecting comparability of SEK 1,551 million.

The credit loss ratio increased to 4.1% (2.8%).

Operating profit declined due to higher credit losses and amounted to SEK 205 million (719), and excluding items affecting comparability to SEK 344 million.

Earnings per share declined to SEK 0.54 (2.73), and excluding items affecting comparability were SEK 1.16.

* Certain performance measures provided in this report have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the capital adequacy rules, meaning that they are alternative performance measures. Calculations and reconciliation of these performance measures against information in the financial statements are provided on the website under "Financial reports." Definitions of performance measures are provided on the website under "Financial data."

This information is information that Resurs Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-24 07:30 CEST.