Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGC1 | ISIN: SE0007692157 | Ticker-Symbol: 44P
Frankfurt
24.10.24
09:51 Uhr
1,010 Euro
+0,128
+14,51 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYGIENE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYGIENE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group AB (publ.) Interim Report July 1 - September 30, 2024

Publish date: October 24, 2024

A quarter characterized by continued strong growth and increased profitability

The net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 40.8 (28.7), an increase of 42%. During the period, a gross margin of 71.6% (72.2) was reported. The operating profit before depreciation and tax (EBITDA) for the quarter amounted to MSEK 5.7 (-1.0). Cash flow was positive at MSEK 3.8 (2.3), and cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 58.2 (48.3).


The quarter in brief

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 40.8 (28.7), an improvement of 42%. The quarter had a negative currency effect of approximately -3.4% compared to the previous year.
  • The gross margin was 71.6% (72.2).
  • Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to MSEK 5.7 (-1.0). This amount includes MSEK 1.3 related to extraordinary costs.
  • Operating profit after depreciation and before tax (EBIT) amounted to MSEK 4.2 (-2.4).
  • Cash flow amounted to MSEK 3.8 (2.3). Liquid assets amounted to MSEK 58.2 (48.3).

Significant events during the quarter in brief

  • Polygiene collaborates with Officina+39 to offer sustainable dyeing with Recycrom, an award-winning pigment powder made from recycled textile fibers.
  • Quickdry Frame®, with its patented moisture management technology, has partnered with
Polygiene to add odor control using natural Polygiene OdorCrunch.
  • New company for equity analysis: Redeye.

The report is enclosed in this press release and is available to download on polygienegroup.com/news

To access the pre-recorded presentation that will be released today at 10:00, sign up here.

About Us
Polygiene Group is the global leader in antimicrobial technologies. The company treat hard surfaces and textiles to ensure that products are better protected and hygienic, fresh and odor-free. As a leading ingredient brand, Polygiene Group collaborates with over 500 top-class global brands through the Polygiene and Addmaster segments. Polygiene Group provides a wide range of technologies that increase the value of our customers products. The company offers solutions and treatments for products with technologies such as: OdorCrunch, StayFresh, Scentmaster, ViralOff, Biomaster and Verimaster. Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information: www.polygienegroup.com

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Polygiene Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-24 08:00 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.