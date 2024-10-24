Polygiene Group AB: Polygiene Group AB (publ.) Interim Report July 1 - September 30, 2024

Publish date: October 24, 2024

A quarter characterized by continued strong growth and increased profitability



The net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 40.8 (28.7), an increase of 42%. During the period, a gross margin of 71.6% (72.2) was reported. The operating profit before depreciation and tax (EBITDA) for the quarter amounted to MSEK 5.7 (-1.0). Cash flow was positive at MSEK 3.8 (2.3), and cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 58.2 (48.3).





The quarter in brief



Net sales amounted to MSEK 40.8 (28.7), an improvement of 42%. The quarter had a negative currency effect of approximately -3.4% compared to the previous year.

The gross margin was 71.6% (72.2).

Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to MSEK 5.7 (-1.0). This amount includes MSEK 1.3 related to extraordinary costs.

Operating profit after depreciation and before tax (EBIT) amounted to MSEK 4.2 (-2.4).

Cash flow amounted to MSEK 3.8 (2.3). Liquid assets amounted to MSEK 58.2 (48.3).

Significant events during the quarter in brief

Polygiene collaborates with Officina+39 to offer sustainable dyeing with Recycrom, an award-winning pigment powder made from recycled textile fibers.

Quickdry Frame®, with its patented moisture management technology, has partnered with

Polygiene to add odor control using natural Polygiene OdorCrunch.

New company for equity analysis: Redeye.

Polygiene Group is the global leader in antimicrobial technologies. The company treat hard surfaces and textiles to ensure that products are better protected and hygienic, fresh and odor-free. As a leading ingredient brand, Polygiene Group collaborates with over 500 top-class global brands through the Polygiene and Addmaster segments. Polygiene Group provides a wide range of technologies that increase the value of our customers products. The company offers solutions and treatments for products with technologies such as: OdorCrunch, StayFresh, Scentmaster, ViralOff, Biomaster and Verimaster. Polygiene Group is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.



Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Polygiene Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-24 08:00 CEST.