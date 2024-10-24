Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A2QRVJ | ISIN: SE0013888831 | Ticker-Symbol: 9P7
Frankfurt
24.10.24
09:51 Uhr
2,750 Euro
+0,050
+1,85 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
13 Leser
Embellence Group AB: Embellence Group Interim Report third quarter 2024

Improved margins in a continued challenging retailer market

Third quarter

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 170 (183), down 7%. Organic growth amounted to -6%. The exchange rate effect amounted to -1%.
  • The gross margin amounted to 60.7% (57.7)
  • Operating income (EBITA) amounted to MSEK 26 (26).
  • The EBITA margin amounted to 15.1% (14.4).
  • Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 16 (13) and earnings per share for the period before and after dilution to SEK 0.71 (0.59).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 17 (13).

Significant events during the quarter

On 15 September, it was announced that Olle Svensk intends to leave his position as CEO of Embellence Group AB. Olle Svensk will remain as CEO until a successor has been appointed, but no longer than March 2025.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

No significant events to report.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Lidén
CFO
Telephone: +46 704 29 30 57
Email: ir@embellencegroup.com

About Embellence Group
Embellence Group, founded in 1905, is a leading European company in interior decoration with a focus on premium brands in the wallpaper segment, complimented by other color and pattern driven interior decoration such as textiles and rugs. Our products are sold in more than 100 markets around the world.

At Embellence Group, we believe that environments affect our thoughts and feelings, whether we are at home, at work or on the go. Our ambition is to impact our surroundings through the power of the unique design that our brands Boråstapeter, Cole & Son, Wall&decò, Pappelina and Artscape offer.

Embellence Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se.

This information is information that Embellence Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-24 08:00 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
