INVISIO AB: INVISIO Interim report January - September 2024: Strong order intake and sales

CEO comment: "Q3 was one of the strongest quarters in INVISIO's history. For the first time, orders of INVISIO proprietary products exceeded SEK 500 million. At the same time, revenue climbed to just over SEK 350 million, which was our highest-ever figure for a third quarter. Looking ahead, we expect market activity to remain high for many years to come. Modernization needs remain high in our customer segments, and the impact on the market of sharp increases in military spending will become increasingly apparent as we go forward. As a global market leader, we look forward to seizing the opportunities offered by a progressively dynamic market."

July-September 2024

Revenue: SEK 351.7m (311.6). Excluding the radio order* SEK 342.6m.

Gross profit: SEK 202.8m (190.9). Excluding the radio order SEK 202.8m.

Gross margin: 57.7% (61.3). Excluding the radio order 59.2%.

EBITDA: SEK 72.9m (66.5)

EBITDA margin: 20.7% (21.4)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 57.3m (51.2)

Operating margin: 16.3% (16.4)

Profit for the period: SEK 38.9m (40.2)

Earnings per share: SEK 0.85 (0.88)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 152.6m (1.8)

Order intake: SEK 503.1m (258.4). Excluding the radio order SEK 503.1m.

Order book: SEK 866.7m (717.5). Excluding the radio order SEK 799.4 m.

January-September 2024

Revenue: SEK 1,212.6m (892.8). Excluding the radio order SEK 1,039.5m.

Gross profit: SEK 648.2 (548.8). Excluding the radio order SEK 636.5m.

Gross margin: 53.5% (61.5). Excluding the radio order 61.2%.

EBITDA: SEK 253.2m (223.6)

EBITDA margin: 20.9% (25.0)

Operating profit: SEK 207.5m (180.5)

Operating margin: 17.1% (20.2)

Profit for the period: SEK 148.7m (127.5)

Earnings per share: SEK 3.26 (2.80)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 134.1m (167.9)

Order intake: SEK 1,421.4m (975.5). Excluding the radio order SEK 1,180.9m.

Order book: SEK 866.7m (717.5). Excluding the radio order SEK 799.4m.

* Further information is available in the press release published on March 12, 2024.

Important events during the quarter

In August INVISIO received an order worth approximately SEK 170 million for Racal Acoustics-branded advanced communication systems with hearing protection. The customer is a United States Department of Defense organization and the majority of deliveries will take place this year.

Important events after the quarter

Our new X7, V60 II ADP and RA4000 Magna products and our Intercom system attracted strong interest at AUSA in Washington DC, one of the biggest trade shows of the year.

