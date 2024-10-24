Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Highlights Q3 2024:
- Revenue was USD 206.4 million, within the guidance of USD 205-215 million, down 12% year-on-year (YoY) and up 1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
- Bookings at USD 217.1 million with a book to bill ratio at 1.05
- EBITDA at USD 50.3 million, down 23% YoY and up 5% QoQ
- EBITDA margin of 24.4%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin was 23.5%, compared to the guidance of 24-27%
- EBIT was USD 25.0 million, down 43% YoY and up 9% QoQ
Outlook:
- Q4 2024 revenue is expected to come in within a range of USD 195-205 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 22-25%.
- The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.10 USD/Euro and does not take the impact related to IFRS 15 into account.
- X-FAB is adjusting the full-year revenue guidance from USD 860-880 million to USD 822-832 million; the full-year EBITDA margin guidance has been adjusted to 23.4-24.0%.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q3 y-o-y growth
Automotive
104.4
120.9
131.1
135.3
151.8
135.6
142.4
146.0
8%
Industrial
42.3
46.9
51.3
53.7
54.3
52.6
34.4
31.5
-41%
Medical
14.6
17.6
16.2
17.0
16.4
14.5
13.2
12.1
-29%
Subtotal core business
161.3
185.4
198.7
206.1
222.5
202.6
190.1
189.6
-8%
87.9%
89.1%
90.8%
92.2%
92.8%
92.6%
93.7%
92.9%
CCC1
21.6
22.5
20.0
17.2
17.2
16.0
12.6
14.2
-17%
Others
0.7
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
-30%
Revenue*
183.6
208.1
218.9
223.5
239.8
218.7
202.8
204.0
-9%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
0
0
8.3
10.4
-2.0
-2.6
2.3
2.4
Total revenue
183.6
208.1
227.1
233.8
237.7
216.2
205.1
206.4
-12%
1Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q3 y-o-y growth
CMOS
151.9
172.8
180.7
180.5
188.4
168.3
166.2
175.0
-3%
Microsystems
19.5
22.2
20.8
24.4
27.9
24.1
25.1
21.6
-11%
Silicon carbide
12.2
13.2
17.3
18.6
23.5
26.3
11.6
7.4
-60%
Revenue*
183.6
208.1
218.9
223.5
239.8
218.7
202.8
204.0
-9%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
0
0
8.3
10.4
-2.0
-2.6
2.3
2.4
Total revenue
183.6
208.1
227.1
233.8
237.7
216.2
205.1
206.4
-12%
Business development
In the third quarter of 2024, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 206.4 million, down 12% year-on-year and up 1% quarter-on-quarter, thereof a positive impact from revenue recognized over time amounting to USD 2.4 million. This compares to a guidance of USD 205-215 million.
Revenues in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical amounted to USD 189.6 million*, down 8% year-on-year and accounted for a 93% share of total revenues*. Bookings were up 4% year-on-year with a book-to-bill of 1.05 in the third quarter. Backlog came in at USD 481.4 million, compared to USD 517.3 million at the end of the previous quarter. The decrease in backlog is related to orders worth USD 114 million for which delivery dates had not yet been confirmed at the end of the quarter. These are longer-term orders for delivery up to 2026.
In the third quarter, X-FAB's automotive business grew 8% year-on-year, while automotive bookings weakened due to year-end inventory adjustments. X-FAB's industrial and medical business decreased 41% and 29% year-on-year respectively. Current market trends and uncertainties have led to destocking activities and delays across the entire supply chain, however, order intake in the industrial and medical end markets picked up strongly in the third quarter. The CCC (Consumer, Communication Computer) business, after bottoming out in recent quarters, grew by 13% quarter-on-quarter with strong bookings and a book-to-bill of 2.06.
X-FAB's CMOS business declined slightly year-on-year. Demand for X-FAB's popular 180nm CMOS platform remained healthy and new prototypes were started for future high-volume applications in X-FAB's 110nm CMOS process. In line with market trends, X-FAB also suffered from inventory corrections, particularly noticeable in the 350nm CMOS technology. The 0.6-micron CMOS technologies on 150mm wafers, for which demand had significantly declined over recent years, recorded an uptick in bookings after X-FAB had announced the discontinuation of these technologies as per end of 2026. The decision was taken to support the ongoing transition to the microsystems business at the site in Erfurt, Germany. Customers responded with high order volumes to ensure supply in the medium term, while initiating activities to work on redesigns for next-generation products. The upturn in the 0.6-micron business is expected to contribute positively to revenues from the fourth quarter onwards.
Third quarter silicon carbide sales continued to decline in a persistently weak market environment and decreased 60% year-on-year. Visibility remains low but SiC development activities have been encouraging, especially for next-generation technologies that come with improved device performance and a 30% increase in dies per wafer. Combined with the recent reduction in SiC substrate prices, this represents a potential 40% cost improvement for the final SiC device, fostering the further adoption of silicon carbide. As soon as the SiC power market picks up, these new high-performance designs will contribute to the future growth of X-FAB's silicon carbide business.
In the third quarter, X-FAB's microsystems business recorded a decline of 11% year-on-year, reflecting current market weaknesses. Inventory adjustments in the automotive industry and delays in new model launches have particularly impacted the microsystems business. The medical end market, typically a strong driver of microsystems sales, has also been affected by destocking, but is expected to contribute positively in the future due to healthy bookings and high demand applications.
Quarterly prototyping revenues totaled USD 23.6 million*, down 14% year-on-year and up 12% against the previous quarter.
X-FAB adjusts its full-year revenue guidance to USD 822-832 million in response to current weaknesses and the impact on fourth quarter revenues of an operational incident at the Malaysian factory. Required rework of affected material will shift approximately USD 15-20 million of sales into next year.
The fundamental drivers of X-FAB's business remain intact. These include the growth of semiconductor content in cars, the "electrification of everything" to drive the decarbonization of the world, and the digitization in the medical sector to make healthcare more efficient in an era of aging populations. X-FAB's comprehensive set of technologies and expertise enable customers to develop world-leading solutions for the most important challenges facing the world today. X-FAB's business is expected to return to robust growth once the current destocking cycle is completed.
Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Automotive
Prototyping
6.2
10.0
6.7
7.6
9.3
Production
129.1
141.8
128.9
134.8
136.7
Industrial
Prototyping
14.3
10.5
10.7
8.9
8.2
Production
39.4
43.8
41.9
25.5
23.3
Medical
Prototyping
3.3
3.3
2.7
2.0
3.0
Production
13.7
13.1
11.8
11.2
9.1
CCC
Prototyping
3.3
3.5
3.1
2.5
3.0
Production
13.9
13.7
12.9
10.2
11.3
Operations update
In the third quarter, X-FAB continued its capacity expansion program with the focus on its popular 180nm and 110nm CMOS technologies at X-FAB France and X-FAB Sarawak. The newly constructed cleanroom at X-FAB's Malaysian site is now ready for the first equipment to be moved in.
The expansion of CMOS capacity is also critical to support X-FAB's microsystems business. Microsystems are based on a CMOS wafer to which specialized MEMS layers are added or systems are integrated at wafer level. With the planned discontinuation of the 0.6-micron CMOS business, the Erfurt site is well on track to entirely focus on the manufacturing of complex microsystems in the future.
The SiC capacity expansion at the Texas fab, which has been slowed in line with current demand weakness, will be resumed as soon as the SiC market recovers and long-term customer commitments require additional capacity. At the end of the quarter, approximately half of the SiC capacity targeted in X-FAB's three-year capacity expansion plan had been installed. In addition, X-FAB aims to further increase the proportion of customers who source their own SiC raw wafers and consign them to X-FAB, resulting in a lower total billing as there is less pass-through for substrates sourced by X-FAB. Due to both the lower installed SiC capacity and the decision to optimize the proportion of customer consigned SiC wafers, the original SiC revenue target of USD 300-350 million in 2026 is no longer achievable. This will result in changes to the timing and product mix of X-FAB's growth path.
Total capital expenditures in the third quarter came in at USD 149.8 million, thereof about two thirds related to the expansion of X-FAB Sarawak. X-FAB reiterates its capex projection for the full year of 2024 in the amount of USD 550 million.
An operational incident at the Malaysian factory caused a three-day production slowdown in the third quarter. This has been fully resolved and rework of the affected material is underway.
Financial update
Third quarter EBITDA was USD 50.3 million with an EBITDA margin of 24.4%. Excluding the positive impact from revenues recognized over time, the EBITDA margin of the third quarter would have been 23.5%.
Profitability is not affected by exchange rate fluctuations as X-FAB's business is naturally hedged. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.09 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.1 percentage points lower.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter amounted to USD 315.9 million.
Management comments
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "While unfavorable market developments and related inventory adjustments are impacting our business in the short term, the long-term outlook remains positive. I am confident in the unique technologies we offer and the high-growth end markets we serve putting us in the right position to address today's key challenges and deliver sustainable growth over the long term. As soon as the market begins to recover, order patterns will change rapidly. With the progress we are making with our capacity expansion program, we will be well prepared to meet our customers' needs, especially for our 180nm technologies, and return to solid growth."
X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call
X-FAB's third quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call/webcast on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 6.30 p.m. CEST. The conference call will be in English.
Please register here for the audiocast (listen only).
Please register here for the conference call (listen and ask questions).
The fourth quarter 2024 results will be communicated on February 6, 2025.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is a global foundry group providing a comprehensive set of specialty technologies and design IP to enable its customers to develop world-leading semiconductor products that are manufactured at X-FAB's six wafer fabs located in Malaysia, Germany, France, and the United States. With its expertise in analog/mixed-signal technologies, microsystems/MEMS and silicon carbide (SiC), X-FAB is the development and manufacturing partner for its customers, primarily serving the automotive, industrial and medical end markets. X-FAB has approximately 4,500 employees and has been listed on Euronext Paris since April 2017 (XFAB). For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15
Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Revenue*
203,982
223,452
202,847
625,541
650,431
Impact from revenue recognized over time
2,384
10,360
2,255
2,079
18,622
Total revenue
206,366
233,812
205,102
627,620
669,052
Revenues in USD in
56
57
58
59
56
Revenues in EUR in
44
43
42
41
44
Cost of sales
-155,162
-164,147
-160,236
-481,184
-474,551
Gross profit
51,204
69,665
44,866
146,436
194,501
Gross profit margin in %
24.8
29.8
21.9
23.3
29.1
Research and development expenses
-13,087
-10,782
-11,387
-35,581
-34,609
Selling expenses
-2,177
-1,999
-2,142
-6,857
-6,307
General and administrative expenses
-11,369
-11,583
-11,660
-35,840
-34,044
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
534
977
394
2,362
3,438
Other income and other expenses
-147
-2,376
2,755
4,455
-864
Operating profit
24,957
43,902
22,825
74,976
122,115
Finance income
12,191
9,011
6,775
24,744
24,207
Finance costs
-10,945
-8,493
-7,419
-26,017
-26,977
Net financial result
1,246
518
-644
-1,273
-2,770
Profit before tax
26,204
44,420
22,181
73,703
119,345
Income tax
-254
-2,747
-2,359
-4,872
3,747
Profit for the period
25,950
41,673
19,822
68,831
123,092
Operating profit (EBIT)
24,957
43,902
22,825
74,976
122,115
Depreciation
25,345
21,808
25,028
74,137
63,891
EBITDA
50,302
65,711
47,853
149,113
186,006
EBITDA margin in %
24.4
28.1
23.3
23.8
27.8
Earnings per share
0.20
0.32
0.15
0.53
0.94
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.09825
1.08842
1.07667
1.08704
1.08330
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
30 Sep 2024
unaudited
Quarter ended
30 Sep 2023
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2023
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
1,005,438
653,024
734,488
Investment properties
7,478
7,319
7,171
Intangible assets
6,053
5,827
5,627
Other non-current assets
46
63
58
Deferred tax assets
83,277
79,155
83,772
Total non-current assets
1,102,293
745,387
831,116
Current assets
Inventories
284,146
260,961
269,227
Contract assets
26,090
26,027
24,010
Trade and other receivables
91,307
111,828
123,101
Other assets
45,154
52,005
50,659
Cash and cash equivalents
315,917
391,274
405,701
Total current assets
762,613
842,095
872,698
TOTAL ASSETS
1,864,905
1,587,482
1,703,814
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
249,557
141,904
180,159
Cumulative translation adjustment
465
-328
-301
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity
1,030,707
922,260
960,542
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
333,757
49,244
235,318
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
4,833
4,024
4,024
Total non-current liabilities
338,590
53,268
239,342
Current liabilities
Trade payables
48,962
69,811
90,681
Current loans and borrowings
33,492
214,778
25,659
Other current liabilities and provisions
413,155
327,365
387,590
Total current liabilities
495,608
611,954
503,930
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,864,905
1,587,482
1,703,814
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Income before taxes
26,204
44,420
22,181
73,703
119,345
Reconciliation of income before taxes to cash flow arising from operating activities:
21,988
26,845
28,972
74,692
72,721
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
25,345
21,808
25,028
74,137
63,891
Amortization of investment grants and subsidies
-924
-753
-624
-2,221
-2,241
Interest income and expenses (net)
2,308
-105
959
2,961
1,992
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-312
-1,554
-2,020
-4,083
-3,174
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net)
1,144
0
0
1,144
0
Other non-cash transactions (net)
-5,573
7,448
5,629
2,754
12,252
Changes in working capital:
29,732
-38,694
7,487
36,420
101,875
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
17,693
3,206
10,211
36,156
-39,277
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and other assets
1,361
3,417
12,244
20,191
-516
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
-6,559
-13,049
-604
-12,113
-44,238
Decrease/(increase) of contract assets
-2,384
-10,360
-2,255
-2,079
-26,027
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
-3,323
-19,254
-14,369
-17,898
-189
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
22,944
-2,653
2,260
12,164
212,123
Income taxes (paid)/received
914
-2,874
-1,227
-1,754
-3,383
Net cash from operating activities
78,838
29,697
57,413
183,061
290,558
Cash flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-149,775
-83,964
-121,893
-376,648
-237,357
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
0
0
-24,863
-1,634
0
Payments for loan investments to related parties
0
-61
0
0
-237
Proceeds from loan investments related parties
0
44
0
0
206
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
312
1,805
2,020
4,123
3,499
Interest received
2,644
3,139
2,984
9,060
6,709
Net cash used in investing activities
-146,820
-79,038
-141,752
-365,099
-227,181
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
78,634
85,904
42,601
171,535
100,144
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-20,582
-79,067
-5,644
-120,339
-128,867
Receipts of sale and leaseback arrangements
32,766
0
-5,147
59,234
0
Payments of lease installments
-5,080
-1,530
-3,061
-9,309
-4,315
Interest paid
-4,834
-1,892
-4,574
-13,466
-4,460
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
80,903
3,415
24,175
87,655
-37,498
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances
12,941
-4,587
-1,250
4,599
-4,030
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
12,921
-45,926
-60,164
-94,383
25,879
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
290,054
441,786
351,468
405,701
369,425
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
315,917
391,274
290,054
315,917
391,274
