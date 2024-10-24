Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Highlights Q3 2024:

Revenue was USD 206.4 million, within the guidance of USD 205-215 million, down 12% year-on-year (YoY) and up 1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

Bookings at USD 217.1 million with a book to bill ratio at 1.05

EBITDA at USD 50.3 million, down 23% YoY and up 5% QoQ

EBITDA margin of 24.4%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin was 23.5%, compared to the guidance of 24-27%

EBIT was USD 25.0 million, down 43% YoY and up 9% QoQ

Outlook:

Q4 2024 revenue is expected to come in within a range of USD 195-205 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 22-25%.

The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.10 USD/Euro and does not take the impact related to IFRS 15 into account.

X-FAB is adjusting the full-year revenue guidance from USD 860-880 million to USD 822-832 million; the full-year EBITDA margin guidance has been adjusted to 23.4-24.0%.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q3 y-o-y growth Automotive 104.4 120.9 131.1 135.3 151.8 135.6 142.4 146.0 8% Industrial 42.3 46.9 51.3 53.7 54.3 52.6 34.4 31.5 -41% Medical 14.6 17.6 16.2 17.0 16.4 14.5 13.2 12.1 -29% Subtotal core business 161.3 185.4 198.7 206.1 222.5 202.6 190.1 189.6 -8% 87.9% 89.1% 90.8% 92.2% 92.8% 92.6% 93.7% 92.9% CCC1 21.6 22.5 20.0 17.2 17.2 16.0 12.6 14.2 -17% Others 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 -30% Revenue* 183.6 208.1 218.9 223.5 239.8 218.7 202.8 204.0 -9% Impact from revenue recognized over time 0 0 8.3 10.4 -2.0 -2.6 2.3 2.4 Total revenue 183.6 208.1 227.1 233.8 237.7 216.2 205.1 206.4 -12% 1Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q3 y-o-y growth CMOS 151.9 172.8 180.7 180.5 188.4 168.3 166.2 175.0 -3% Microsystems 19.5 22.2 20.8 24.4 27.9 24.1 25.1 21.6 -11% Silicon carbide 12.2 13.2 17.3 18.6 23.5 26.3 11.6 7.4 -60% Revenue* 183.6 208.1 218.9 223.5 239.8 218.7 202.8 204.0 -9% Impact from revenue recognized over time 0 0 8.3 10.4 -2.0 -2.6 2.3 2.4 Total revenue 183.6 208.1 227.1 233.8 237.7 216.2 205.1 206.4 -12%

Business development

In the third quarter of 2024, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 206.4 million, down 12% year-on-year and up 1% quarter-on-quarter, thereof a positive impact from revenue recognized over time amounting to USD 2.4 million. This compares to a guidance of USD 205-215 million.

Revenues in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical amounted to USD 189.6 million*, down 8% year-on-year and accounted for a 93% share of total revenues*. Bookings were up 4% year-on-year with a book-to-bill of 1.05 in the third quarter. Backlog came in at USD 481.4 million, compared to USD 517.3 million at the end of the previous quarter. The decrease in backlog is related to orders worth USD 114 million for which delivery dates had not yet been confirmed at the end of the quarter. These are longer-term orders for delivery up to 2026.

In the third quarter, X-FAB's automotive business grew 8% year-on-year, while automotive bookings weakened due to year-end inventory adjustments. X-FAB's industrial and medical business decreased 41% and 29% year-on-year respectively. Current market trends and uncertainties have led to destocking activities and delays across the entire supply chain, however, order intake in the industrial and medical end markets picked up strongly in the third quarter. The CCC (Consumer, Communication Computer) business, after bottoming out in recent quarters, grew by 13% quarter-on-quarter with strong bookings and a book-to-bill of 2.06.

X-FAB's CMOS business declined slightly year-on-year. Demand for X-FAB's popular 180nm CMOS platform remained healthy and new prototypes were started for future high-volume applications in X-FAB's 110nm CMOS process. In line with market trends, X-FAB also suffered from inventory corrections, particularly noticeable in the 350nm CMOS technology. The 0.6-micron CMOS technologies on 150mm wafers, for which demand had significantly declined over recent years, recorded an uptick in bookings after X-FAB had announced the discontinuation of these technologies as per end of 2026. The decision was taken to support the ongoing transition to the microsystems business at the site in Erfurt, Germany. Customers responded with high order volumes to ensure supply in the medium term, while initiating activities to work on redesigns for next-generation products. The upturn in the 0.6-micron business is expected to contribute positively to revenues from the fourth quarter onwards.

Third quarter silicon carbide sales continued to decline in a persistently weak market environment and decreased 60% year-on-year. Visibility remains low but SiC development activities have been encouraging, especially for next-generation technologies that come with improved device performance and a 30% increase in dies per wafer. Combined with the recent reduction in SiC substrate prices, this represents a potential 40% cost improvement for the final SiC device, fostering the further adoption of silicon carbide. As soon as the SiC power market picks up, these new high-performance designs will contribute to the future growth of X-FAB's silicon carbide business.

In the third quarter, X-FAB's microsystems business recorded a decline of 11% year-on-year, reflecting current market weaknesses. Inventory adjustments in the automotive industry and delays in new model launches have particularly impacted the microsystems business. The medical end market, typically a strong driver of microsystems sales, has also been affected by destocking, but is expected to contribute positively in the future due to healthy bookings and high demand applications.

Quarterly prototyping revenues totaled USD 23.6 million*, down 14% year-on-year and up 12% against the previous quarter.

X-FAB adjusts its full-year revenue guidance to USD 822-832 million in response to current weaknesses and the impact on fourth quarter revenues of an operational incident at the Malaysian factory. Required rework of affected material will shift approximately USD 15-20 million of sales into next year.

The fundamental drivers of X-FAB's business remain intact. These include the growth of semiconductor content in cars, the "electrification of everything" to drive the decarbonization of the world, and the digitization in the medical sector to make healthcare more efficient in an era of aging populations. X-FAB's comprehensive set of technologies and expertise enable customers to develop world-leading solutions for the most important challenges facing the world today. X-FAB's business is expected to return to robust growth once the current destocking cycle is completed.

Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Automotive Prototyping 6.2 10.0 6.7 7.6 9.3 Production 129.1 141.8 128.9 134.8 136.7 Industrial Prototyping 14.3 10.5 10.7 8.9 8.2 Production 39.4 43.8 41.9 25.5 23.3 Medical Prototyping 3.3 3.3 2.7 2.0 3.0 Production 13.7 13.1 11.8 11.2 9.1 CCC Prototyping 3.3 3.5 3.1 2.5 3.0 Production 13.9 13.7 12.9 10.2 11.3

Operations update

In the third quarter, X-FAB continued its capacity expansion program with the focus on its popular 180nm and 110nm CMOS technologies at X-FAB France and X-FAB Sarawak. The newly constructed cleanroom at X-FAB's Malaysian site is now ready for the first equipment to be moved in.

The expansion of CMOS capacity is also critical to support X-FAB's microsystems business. Microsystems are based on a CMOS wafer to which specialized MEMS layers are added or systems are integrated at wafer level. With the planned discontinuation of the 0.6-micron CMOS business, the Erfurt site is well on track to entirely focus on the manufacturing of complex microsystems in the future.

The SiC capacity expansion at the Texas fab, which has been slowed in line with current demand weakness, will be resumed as soon as the SiC market recovers and long-term customer commitments require additional capacity. At the end of the quarter, approximately half of the SiC capacity targeted in X-FAB's three-year capacity expansion plan had been installed. In addition, X-FAB aims to further increase the proportion of customers who source their own SiC raw wafers and consign them to X-FAB, resulting in a lower total billing as there is less pass-through for substrates sourced by X-FAB. Due to both the lower installed SiC capacity and the decision to optimize the proportion of customer consigned SiC wafers, the original SiC revenue target of USD 300-350 million in 2026 is no longer achievable. This will result in changes to the timing and product mix of X-FAB's growth path.

Total capital expenditures in the third quarter came in at USD 149.8 million, thereof about two thirds related to the expansion of X-FAB Sarawak. X-FAB reiterates its capex projection for the full year of 2024 in the amount of USD 550 million.

An operational incident at the Malaysian factory caused a three-day production slowdown in the third quarter. This has been fully resolved and rework of the affected material is underway.

Financial update

Third quarter EBITDA was USD 50.3 million with an EBITDA margin of 24.4%. Excluding the positive impact from revenues recognized over time, the EBITDA margin of the third quarter would have been 23.5%.

Profitability is not affected by exchange rate fluctuations as X-FAB's business is naturally hedged. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.09 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.1 percentage points lower.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter amounted to USD 315.9 million.

Management comments

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "While unfavorable market developments and related inventory adjustments are impacting our business in the short term, the long-term outlook remains positive. I am confident in the unique technologies we offer and the high-growth end markets we serve putting us in the right position to address today's key challenges and deliver sustainable growth over the long term. As soon as the market begins to recover, order patterns will change rapidly. With the progress we are making with our capacity expansion program, we will be well prepared to meet our customers' needs, especially for our 180nm technologies, and return to solid growth."

About X-FAB

X-FAB is a global foundry group providing a comprehensive set of specialty technologies and design IP to enable its customers to develop world-leading semiconductor products that are manufactured at X-FAB's six wafer fabs located in Malaysia, Germany, France, and the United States. With its expertise in analog/mixed-signal technologies, microsystems/MEMS and silicon carbide (SiC), X-FAB is the development and manufacturing partner for its customers, primarily serving the automotive, industrial and medical end markets. X-FAB has approximately 4,500 employees and has been listed on Euronext Paris since April 2017 (XFAB). For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2024 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2024 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2023 unaudited Revenue* 203,982 223,452 202,847 625,541 650,431 Impact from revenue recognized over time 2,384 10,360 2,255 2,079 18,622 Total revenue 206,366 233,812 205,102 627,620 669,052 Revenues in USD in 56 57 58 59 56 Revenues in EUR in 44 43 42 41 44 Cost of sales -155,162 -164,147 -160,236 -481,184 -474,551 Gross profit 51,204 69,665 44,866 146,436 194,501 Gross profit margin in % 24.8 29.8 21.9 23.3 29.1 Research and development expenses -13,087 -10,782 -11,387 -35,581 -34,609 Selling expenses -2,177 -1,999 -2,142 -6,857 -6,307 General and administrative expenses -11,369 -11,583 -11,660 -35,840 -34,044 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 534 977 394 2,362 3,438 Other income and other expenses -147 -2,376 2,755 4,455 -864 Operating profit 24,957 43,902 22,825 74,976 122,115 Finance income 12,191 9,011 6,775 24,744 24,207 Finance costs -10,945 -8,493 -7,419 -26,017 -26,977 Net financial result 1,246 518 -644 -1,273 -2,770 Profit before tax 26,204 44,420 22,181 73,703 119,345 Income tax -254 -2,747 -2,359 -4,872 3,747 Profit for the period 25,950 41,673 19,822 68,831 123,092 Operating profit (EBIT) 24,957 43,902 22,825 74,976 122,115 Depreciation 25,345 21,808 25,028 74,137 63,891 EBITDA 50,302 65,711 47,853 149,113 186,006 EBITDA margin in % 24.4 28.1 23.3 23.8 27.8 Earnings per share 0.20 0.32 0.15 0.53 0.94 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.09825 1.08842 1.07667 1.08704 1.08330

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended 30 Sep 2024 unaudited Quarter ended 30 Sep 2023 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2023 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 1,005,438 653,024 734,488 Investment properties 7,478 7,319 7,171 Intangible assets 6,053 5,827 5,627 Other non-current assets 46 63 58 Deferred tax assets 83,277 79,155 83,772 Total non-current assets 1,102,293 745,387 831,116 Current assets Inventories 284,146 260,961 269,227 Contract assets 26,090 26,027 24,010 Trade and other receivables 91,307 111,828 123,101 Other assets 45,154 52,005 50,659 Cash and cash equivalents 315,917 391,274 405,701 Total current assets 762,613 842,095 872,698 TOTAL ASSETS 1,864,905 1,587,482 1,703,814 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings 249,557 141,904 180,159 Cumulative translation adjustment 465 -328 -301 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity 1,030,707 922,260 960,542 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 333,757 49,244 235,318 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 4,833 4,024 4,024 Total non-current liabilities 338,590 53,268 239,342 Current liabilities Trade payables 48,962 69,811 90,681 Current loans and borrowings 33,492 214,778 25,659 Other current liabilities and provisions 413,155 327,365 387,590 Total current liabilities 495,608 611,954 503,930 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,864,905 1,587,482 1,703,814

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2024 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2024 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2023 unaudited Income before taxes 26,204 44,420 22,181 73,703 119,345 Reconciliation of income before taxes to cash flow arising from operating activities: 21,988 26,845 28,972 74,692 72,721 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 25,345 21,808 25,028 74,137 63,891 Amortization of investment grants and subsidies -924 -753 -624 -2,221 -2,241 Interest income and expenses (net) 2,308 -105 959 2,961 1,992 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -312 -1,554 -2,020 -4,083 -3,174 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net) 1,144 0 0 1,144 0 Other non-cash transactions (net) -5,573 7,448 5,629 2,754 12,252 Changes in working capital: 29,732 -38,694 7,487 36,420 101,875 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables 17,693 3,206 10,211 36,156 -39,277 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and other assets 1,361 3,417 12,244 20,191 -516 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -6,559 -13,049 -604 -12,113 -44,238 Decrease/(increase) of contract assets -2,384 -10,360 -2,255 -2,079 -26,027 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -3,323 -19,254 -14,369 -17,898 -189 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 22,944 -2,653 2,260 12,164 212,123 Income taxes (paid)/received 914 -2,874 -1,227 -1,754 -3,383 Net cash from operating activities 78,838 29,697 57,413 183,061 290,558 Cash flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -149,775 -83,964 -121,893 -376,648 -237,357 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 0 -24,863 -1,634 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties 0 -61 0 0 -237 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 0 44 0 0 206 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 312 1,805 2,020 4,123 3,499 Interest received 2,644 3,139 2,984 9,060 6,709 Net cash used in investing activities -146,820 -79,038 -141,752 -365,099 -227,181

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2024 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2024 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2023 unaudited Cash flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 78,634 85,904 42,601 171,535 100,144 Repayment of loans and borrowings -20,582 -79,067 -5,644 -120,339 -128,867 Receipts of sale and leaseback arrangements 32,766 0 -5,147 59,234 0 Payments of lease installments -5,080 -1,530 -3,061 -9,309 -4,315 Interest paid -4,834 -1,892 -4,574 -13,466 -4,460 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 80,903 3,415 24,175 87,655 -37,498 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances 12,941 -4,587 -1,250 4,599 -4,030 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 12,921 -45,926 -60,164 -94,383 25,879 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 290,054 441,786 351,468 405,701 369,425 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 315,917 391,274 290,054 315,917 391,274

