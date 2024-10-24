OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Change of the financial agenda

Rungis, 24 October 2024 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruit and vegetables, announces a change in its financial calendar.

The company will publish its FY 2023/24 revenue, on November 4, 2024, after close of trading, rather than on the initially scheduled date of November 5 after close of trading.



About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa, and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution, and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group received an 80/100 rating in the 2023 EthiFinance ESG Ratings campaign, confirming the maturity of the Group's ESG approach. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €206.3 million on 30 September 2023, representing over 140,000 tonnes distributed.



Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Emeline Pasquier

epasquier@omerdecugis.com

www.omerdecugis.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Investors Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE - Press Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr

