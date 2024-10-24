Anzeige
WKN: A3CSTG | ISIN: FR0014003T71 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VC
Frankfurt
24.10.24
08:05 Uhr
4,060 Euro
-0,020
-0,49 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
24.10.2024
OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Change of the financial agenda

Rungis, 24 October 2024 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruit and vegetables, announces a change in its financial calendar.

The company will publish its FY 2023/24 revenue, on November 4, 2024, after close of trading, rather than on the initially scheduled date of November 5 after close of trading.


Read more: www.omerdecugis.com


About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa, and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution, and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group received an 80/100 rating in the 2023 EthiFinance ESG Ratings campaign, confirming the maturity of the Group's ESG approach. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €206.3 million on 30 September 2023, representing over 140,000 tonnes distributed.


Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie
Emeline Pasquier
epasquier@omerdecugis.com
www.omerdecugis.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Investors Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE - Press Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZ2ck5ibZ2ebx2+eaZqaa2lnZpdnxpXGbWHLyJSaZ8uab2pimG+VmZybZnFpmGxu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88378-20241024_odc_cp_modification_agenda_vdef_vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
