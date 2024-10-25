

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran S.A. (SAF.PA), an aerospace and defense corporation, Friday said its revenue for the third quarter increased to 6.682 billion euros from 5.937 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted revenue grew 14 percent to 6.639 billion euros from 5.825 billion euros last year.



For the full year, Safran has cut its revenue outlook to 27.1 billion euros from 27.4 billion euros expected earlier.



