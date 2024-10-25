Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024

WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 08:38 Uhr
112 Leser
Bambuser AB: Bambuser Improves Adjusted EBITDA in Continuously Challenging Market

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser reports a Q3 2024 ARR of SEK 97.1 million, representing a quarter-over-quarter growth of -6% at constant exchange rates ("CER"), and an organic quarter-over-quarter growth of -5% at CER. The Adjusted EBITDA improved by 27% year-over-year to SEK -16.8 million, reflecting our commitment to building a sustainable business model. The free cash flow for the quarter ended at SEK -28.9 million. The cash balance closed at SEK 190.8 million.

Despite a stable but challenging market outlook, the third quarter showed great success with key enterprise customers like Zara, who streamed their first live show with Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, making big news across the retail industry.

This quarter also saw us focused on carving out and integrating the acquired Chat solution from Klarna, with ensuing successful expansions across our existing install base and the acquired Chat customers.

Q3 Key highlights

  • ARR of SEK 97.1 million, -15% y/y and -6% q/q growth at constant exchange rates ("CER"), an organic growth of -23% y/y and -5% q/q ("CER").

  • Net Sales SaaS of SEK 25.4 million (31.3) representing a growth of -19% y/y and -5% q/q.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of SEK -16.8 million (-23.1), representing a -66% margin, +8%p. y/y and +18%p. q/q.

  • Free Cash Flow of SEK -28.9 million (-33.6), representing a -113% FCF margin, -37%p. y/y and -35%p. q/q.

  • End of quarter Cash Balance of SEK 190.8 million (291.6).

  • Consecutive significant improvements in Adjusted EBITDA demonstrate our commitment to building a sustainable business model.

The full Q3 2024 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading virtual commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-25 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Bambuser Interim Report Q3 2024

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
