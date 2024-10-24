Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Three and Nine Months Financial Results

EASTON, Md., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank, N.A. (the "Bank" or "SUB") reported net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $11.2 million or $0.34 per diluted common share which was equal to the second quarter of 2024. The Company's had a net loss of $9.7 million or $(0.29) per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023 as a result of the merger of equals on July 1, 2023 between the Company and The Community Financial Corporation. Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $30.6 million or $0.92 per diluted common share, compared to the first nine months of 2023 of $0.7 million or $0.03 per diluted common share.
Third Quarter and Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2024 Highlights
- Steady Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 0.77% for the third quarter of 2024, which was equal to reported ROAA for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP, ROAA([1]) was 0.90% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024.
- Increased Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin - Third quarter 2024 net interest income increased $1.1 million to $43.3 million from $42.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income increased due to modest loan growth, slightly higher accelerated accretion income, and loans and securities repricing at a faster pace than the Bank's cost of funds. Net interest margin ("NIM") increased six basis points ("bps") to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding net accretion interest income of $4.5 million and $3.8 million for the same time periods, NIM increased one bps to 2.84% for the third quarter of 2024 from 2.83% for the second quarter of 2024.
- Asset Quality Remains Strong - Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $58.7 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $58.5 million at June 30, 2024. The third quarter of 2024 ACL as a percentage of loans remained stable at 1.24% from the second quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.27% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 0.29% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.23% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Classified assets to total assets increased to 0.39% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 0.33% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Stable Operating Leverage - The third quarter of 2024 efficiency ratio was 67.49% when compared to 66.23% in the second quarter of 2024. The third quarter efficiency ratio was affected by one-time data processing expense related to the fraud incident in the first quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2024 non-GAAP efficiency ratio(1) was 62.10% when compared to 61.05% in the second quarter of 2024.
- Strong Deposit Growth - Total deposits increased to $5.23 billion at September 30, 2024 from $5.15 billion at June 30, 2024. Average noninterest bearing deposits increased to $1.58 billion for the third quarter of 2024 representing 30.55% of average funding, excluding subordinated debt, compared to 28.42% during the second quarter of 2024. The Bank's use of wholesale funding, which includes Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits, has been minimal in 2024. Wholesale funding increased from $44.5 million or 0.74% of assets at December 31, 2023 to $50.0 million or 0.84% of total assets at September 30, 2024. Sustained efforts to enhance the Bank's deposit franchise are expected to continue to attract additional deposits in future quarters.
"Increasing net interest income drove a healthy increase in net interest margin in the third quarter," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "Active management of our deposit relationships, combined with the recent reduction in rates by the Federal Reserve, have helped us stabilize our cost of funding even as assets yields continue to increase. Credit remains stable and economic activity in our markets remains strong. We continue to rapidly build capital and are optimistic that decreasing rates and clarity in November will result in loan growth."
Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $5.9 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $93.2 million or 1.6%, when compared to $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The aggregate decrease was primarily due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $188.8 million and investment securities held to maturity of $28.6 million partially offset by an increase in investment securities available for sale of $22.8 million and loans held for investment of $92.9 million. The ratio of the ACL to total loans remained flat at 1.24% at September 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023.
The Company's tangible common equity ratio(1) at September 30, 2024 was 7.39% compared to 6.78% at December 31, 2023. The Company's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2024 were 9.89% and 12.04%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2024 were 10.60% and 11.84%, respectively. Non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $2.1 billion or 364.0% and $2.0 billion or 382.6%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were $337.1 million or 59.3% and $299.0 million or 56.7%, respectively.
The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio, which includes owner-occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $509.4 million or 10.8% of total loans of $4.7 billion at September 30, 2024. The Bank's office CRE loan portfolio included $140.9 million or 27.7% of the total with medical tenants and $71.8 million or 14.1% of the total with government or government contractor tenants. There were 503 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Loan to Value ("LTV") estimates for the office CRE portfolio are summarized below and LTV collateral values are based on the most recent appraisal, which may vary from the appraised value at loan origination.
LTV Range
Loan Count
Loan Balance
% of Total CRE
Less than or equal to 50%
258
$ 177,771
35 %
50%-60%
69
118,547
23 %
60%-70%
80
111,951
22 %
70%-80%
73
82,674
16 %
Greater than 80%
23
18,433
4 %
Grand Total
503
$ 509,376
100 %
The Bank had 18 office CRE loans totaling $164.6 million with balances greater than $5.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to 24 office CRE loans totaling $189.8 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in this portfolio segment was the result of normal amortization and two large loan payoffs in the quarter. At September 30, 2024, the average loan debt-service coverage ratio was 2.5x and average LTV was 50.0%. Of the office CRE portfolio balance, 73% is secured by properties in rural or suburban areas with limited exposure to metropolitan cities and 97% is secured by properties with five stories or less. Of the office CRE loans, $2.0 million were classified as special mention or substandard at September 30, 2024.
Total deposits decreased $160.4 million, or 3.0% to $5.2 billion at September 30, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to decreases in demand deposits of $414.0 million and money market and savings of $143.8 million, partially offset by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits of $313.4 million and time deposits of $84.0 million. The decrease in deposits is primarily attributable to seasonal municipal runoff and a decrease in interest rate-sensitive cannabis-related deposits. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company reclassified $399.4 million of demand deposits which carried an average rate of 4 bps to noninterest bearing deposits.
Total funding, which includes customer deposits, FHLB short and long-term advances, and brokered deposits was $5.28 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $5.26 billion at June 30, 2024 and $5.43 billion at December 31, 2023. The Bank had $50.0 million in total FHLB advances at September 30, 2024 compared to aggregate advances of $81.0 million at June 30, 2024 and zero at December 31, 2023. The advance consisted of 18-month Bermuda Convertible of $50 million. The Bank had zero brokered deposits (excluding reciprocal deposits) at September 30, 2024 compared to $28.2 million at June 30, 2024 and $19.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total reciprocal?deposits?were $1.3 billion?at September 30, 2024 compared to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2024 and $1.3 billion at December 31, 2023.?
The Bank's uninsured deposits at September 30, 2024 were $895.9 million or 17.14% of total deposits. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding deposits secured with pledged collateral, at September 30, 2024 were $768.6 million or 14.71% of total deposits. At September 30, 2024, the Bank had approximately $1.1 billion of available liquidity including: $183.6 million in cash, $932.5 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and other correspondent banks, and $95.0 million in unsecured lines of credit.
Total stockholders' equity increased $22.1 million, or 4.3%, when compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to current year earnings, offset by cash dividends paid. As of September 30, 2024, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 9.01% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets(1) was 7.39% compared to 8.50% and 6.78% at December 31, 2023, respectively.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $43.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $42.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in interest and fees on loans of $1.9 million and interest and dividends on investment securities of $268 thousand, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $460 thousand. The increase in interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 was the result of higher interest expense on deposits of $1.3 million, partially offset by lower interest expense from carrying lower short-term advances from the FHLB during the quarter to offset seasonal outflows from municipal customers of $1.1 million. The decrease in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due the higher interest expense on deposits of $5.4 million and long-term borrowings of $618 thousand. These were partially offset by an increase in interest and fees on loans of $4.3 million. All of these items were significantly impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.
The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to loans repricing at a greater rate than deposits. The Company's cost of funds was positively impacted during the second quarter due to a shift from interest-bearing to noninterest-bearing deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $77.8 million, or 2.2% which resulted in $1.3 million less interest expense. These interest-bearing deposits were almost entirely replaced with an increase in the average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits of $99.1 million, or 6.7%. The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2024 from 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023. Comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2023, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 23 bps to 5.47% from 5.24%, while the cost of funds repriced at a slower pace resulting in an increase of 43 bps to 2.38% from 1.95% for the same period.
The provision for credit losses was $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The comparable amounts were $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $28.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was due to new loan growth, increases in specific reserves and charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024. Coverage ratios remained flat at 1.24% at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an enhanced CECL model in the third quarter of 2023 due to the merger. Net charge-offs were $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, compared to $886 thousand for the second quarter of 2024.
At September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were $15.8 million, or 0.27% of total assets and $17.0 million, or 0.29% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets decreased primarily due to a decrease in repossessed properties of $1.3 million. When comparing September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2023, nonperforming assets increased $4.5 million, primarily due to increases in nonaccrual loans of $5.9 million, an increase in repossessed marine loans and assets held for sale of $306 thousand, partially offset by a decrease of $1.7 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing almost entirely impacted by the merger in the third quarter of 2023.
Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $7.3 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease $7.7 million from $15.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the second quarter of 2024 was lower revenues from mortgage banking and Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. (the "title Company"). The Bank's mortgage revenue declined $806 thousand due to lower interest rates which decreased the value of mortgage servicing rights $686 thousand and also drove higher prepayment rates. The title company revenues declined due to lower settlement activity than the prior quarter.
Total noninterest expense of $34.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 increased $615 thousand when compared to the second quarter of 2024 expense of $33.5 million and decreased $13.0 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023 expense of $47.2 million. The increase from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to one time data processing costs related to the fraud incident in the first quarter of 2024 and other fraud expenses. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to one time merger related expenses that were incurred in 2023 partially offset by an increase in expenses due to the operation of a larger branch network and employee base due to the merger, which significantly impacted almost all expense line items. In addition, despite the increased size, the Company has prudently reduced its staff by approximately 72 FTE's since the consummation of the merger. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 was 67.49%, 66.23% and 77.81%, respectively. Furthermore, non-GAAP efficiency ratios(1) for the same periods were 62.10%, 61.05% and 54.89%, respectively. The net operating expense ratio, which is non-interest expense less non-interest income divided by average assets, for the third quarter 2024 was 1.84%, compared to 1.73% and 2.21% for the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio(1), which excludes core deposit intangible amortization and non-recurring activity, for the third quarter 2024 was 1.65%, compared to 1.55% and 1.48% for the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively.
Review of Nine Month Financial Results
Net interest income for the first nine months of 2024 was $126.5 million, an increase of $32.8 million, or 34.9%, when compared to the first nine months of 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $76.0 million, or 53.2%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $73.8 million, or 57.4%. The increase of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of loans of $1.4 billion, or 42.3%, and an increase in net accretion income of $5.5 million due to the merger. Increases to net interest income were partially offset by increased total interest expense of $43.2 million, or 87.9%, primarily due to increases in the cost of funds and in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $1.0 billion, or 38.1%. All of the increases in average balances were largely due to the merger.
The Company's net interest margin remained flat at 3.12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Margins were flat as more rapid increases in rates on interest-bearing liabilities were offset by lower increases in interest-earning assets yields and larger balances in noninterest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balance and rates paid on interest-bearing deposits of $1.0 billion and 104 bps, respectively, were partially offset by increases in the average balance and yields earned on average earning assets of $1.4 billion and 64 bps, respectively. Additionally, margins were positively impacted as average balances of noninterest-bearing deposits increased $424.9 million, or 43.2% from 25.9% of average funding for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 to 27.2% of average funding for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Net accretion income impacted net interest margin by 29 bps and 21 bps for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was $4.0 million and $30.1 million, respectively. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was due to higher levels of reserves required by the Company's CECL model related to the merger in 2023. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $3.0 million compared to net recoveries of $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased $3.3 million or 13.0%, when compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower trust and investment fee income of $1.1 million and one-time third quarter 2023 bargain purchase income of $8.8 million offset by $2.2 million of losses on sale of investment securities, both a direct result of the merger with TCFC in the third quarter of 2023.
Total noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $14.6 million, or 16.3%, when compared to the same period in 2023. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the credit card fraud losses and the expanded operations of the newly combined Company. There were no merger-related expenses and $4.7 million of credit card fraud losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $16.8 million expenses and no fraud losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. The Company continues to focus on streamlining processes to unlock operational efficiencies and reduce overall noninterest expenses.
Shore Bancshares Information
Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding debt ceiling and the federal budget; the impact of recent or future changes in FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount, including any special assessments; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; the Company's ability to remediate the existing material weaknesses identified in its internal control over financial reporting; the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; and other factors that may affect our future results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
Net interest income
$ 43,263
$ 45,622
(5.2) %
$ 126,538
$ 93,782
34.9 %
Provision for credit losses
1,470
28,176
(94.8)
3,958
30,056
(86.8)
Noninterest income
7,287
14,984
(51.4)
22,294
25,613
(13.0)
Noninterest expense
34,114
47,158
(27.7)
104,311
89,661
16.3
Income before income taxes
14,966
(14,728)
201.6
40,563
(322)
12694.3
Income tax expense
3,777
(4,991)
175.7
9,956
(1,060)
1039.2
Net income
$ 11,189
$ (9,737)
214.9
$ 30,607
$ 738
4047.7
Return on average assets
0.77 %
(0.67) %
144 bp
0.70 %
0.02 %
68 bp
Return on average assets excluding amortization of
0.90
0.01
89
0.91
0.49
42
Return on average equity
8.41
(7.25)
1,566
7.84
0.24
760
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)
12.37
1.74
1,063
12.83
6.27
656
Interest rate spread
2.06
2.61
(55)
2.18
2.46
(28)
Net interest margin
3.17
3.35
(18)
3.12
3.12
-
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
67.49
77.81
(1,032)
70.09
75.10
(501)
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)
62.10
54.89
721
61.83
54.98
685
Non-interest income to average assets
0.50
1.03
(53)
0.51
0.80
(29)
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.34
3.24
(90)
2.40
2.79
(39)
Net operating expense to average assets - GAAP
1.84
2.24
(40)
1.89
3.00
(111)
Net operating expense to average assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.65
1.48
17
1.61
1.74
(13)
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$ 0.34
$ (0.29)
214.3 %
$ 0.92
$ 0.03
2938.3 %
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
- %
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
- %
Book value per common share at period end
16.00
15.14
5.7
Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-
12.88
11.70
10.1
Market value at period end
13.99
10.52
33.0
Market range:
High
14.99
13.37
12.1
14.99
18.15
(17.4)
Low
11.03
10.27
7.4
10.06
10.27
(2.0)
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Loans
$ 4,734,001
$ 4,562,748
3.8 %
$ 4,698,694
$ 3,301,926
42.3 %
Investment securities
656,375
778,744
(15.7)
672,533
693,382
(3.0)
Earning assets
5,435,311
5,404,572
0.6
5,427,713
4,025,597
34.8
Assets
5,810,492
5,769,312
0.7
5,808,153
4,298,943
35.1
Deposits
5,086,348
5,066,886
0.4
5,097,951
3,655,684
39.5
Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances
83,500
70,348
18.7
77,113
148,546
(48.1)
Subordinated Debt & TRUPS
72,946
71,907
1.4
72,682
52,839
37.6
Stockholders' equity
529,155
533,114
(0.7)
521,564
419,801
24.2
(1) See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table.
(2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses. See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited) - Continued
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
Net charge-offs
$ 1,379
$ 1,449
(4.8) %
$ 2,995
$ 1,519
97.2 %
Nonaccrual loans
$ 14,844
$ 8,982
65.3 %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
454
2,149
(78.9)
Other real estate owned and Repossessed Property
485
179
170.9
Total nonperforming assets
15,783
11,310
39.5
Borrowers experiencing financial difficulty ("BEFDs")
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets and BEFDs modifications
$ 15,783
$ 11,310
39.5
CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Period-end equity to assets
9.01 %
8.79 %
22 bp
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-
7.39
6.93
46
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.12 %
0.13 %
(1) bp
0.09 %
0.06 %
3 bp
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.24 %
1.24 %
- bp
Nonaccrual loans
395.24
635.17
(23,993)
Nonperforming assets
371.72
504.43
(13,271)
Accruing BEFDs modifications
-
-
-
Nonperforming assets and accruing BEFDs
371.72
504.43
(13,271)
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.31 %
0.19 %
12 bp
As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and
Nonperforming assets
0.33 %
0.24 %
9 bp
As a percent of total assets:
Nonaccrual loans
0.25 %
0.16 %
9 bp
Nonperforming assets
0.27 %
0.20 %
7
(1) See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2024
compared to
compared to
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 52,363
$ 63,172
$ 68,097
(17.1) %
(23.1) %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
131,258
309,241
40,612
(57.6)
223.2
Cash and cash equivalents
183,621
372,413
108,709
(50.7)
68.9
Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)
133,339
110,521
79,143
20.6
68.5
Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance
484,583
513,188
523,051
(5.6)
(7.4)
Equity securities, at fair value
5,950
5,703
5,434
4.3
9.5
Restricted securities
20,253
17,900
13,361
13.1
51.6
Loans held for sale, at fair value
26,877
8,782
14,725
206.0
82.5
Loans held for investment
4,733,909
4,641,010
4,617,719
2.0
2.5
Less: allowance for credit losses
(58,669)
(57,351)
(57,051)
(2.3)
(2.8)
Loans, net
4,675,240
4,583,659
4,560,668
2.0
2.5
Premises and equipment, net
81,663
82,386
81,149
(0.9)
0.6
Goodwill
63,266
63,266
63,266
-
-
Other intangible assets, net
40,609
48,090
50,685
(15.6)
(19.9)
Other real estate owned, net
179
179
179
-
-
Repossessed property, net
306
-
-
-
-
Assets held for sale
1,387
-
-
-
-
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
5,309
5,926
5,890
(10.4)
(9.9)
Right of use assets, net
11,384
12,487
12,741
(8.8)
(10.7)
Cash surrender value on life insurance
103,729
101,704
100,950
2.0
2.8
Accrued interest receivable
19,992
19,217
15,683
4.0
27.5
Deferred income taxes
32,191
40,707
45,346
(20.9)
(29.0)
Other assets
27,826
24,790
24,392
12.2
14.1
Total assets
$ 5,917,704
$ 6,010,918
$ 5,705,372
(1.6)
3.7
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 1,571,393
$ 1,258,037
$ 1,211,401
24.9 %
29.7 %
Interest-bearing deposits
3,654,330
4,128,083
3,897,343
(11.5)
(6.2)
Total deposits
5,225,723
5,386,120
5,108,744
(3.0)
2.3
Advances from FHLB - long-term
50,000
-
-
-
-
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior
29,768
29,530
29,451
0.8
1.1
Subordinated debt
43,688
43,139
42,956
1.3
1.7
Total borrowings
123,456
72,669
72,407
69.9
70.5
Lease liabilities
11,816
12,857
13,082
(8.1)
(9.7)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
23,438
28,137
9,561
(16.7)
145.1
Total liabilities
$ 5,384,433
$ 5,499,783
$ 5,203,794
(2.1)
3.5
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000
$ 333
$ 332
$ 331
0.3
0.6
Additional paid in capital
357,580
356,007
355,575
0.4
0.6
Retained earnings
180,884
162,290
155,781
11.5
16.1
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,526)
(7,494)
(10,109)
26.3
45.3
Total stockholders' equity
533,271
511,135
501,578
4.3
6.3
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,917,704
$ 6,010,918
$ 5,705,372
(1.6)
3.7
Period-end common shares outstanding
$ 33,327
$ 33,162
$ 33,136
0.5
0.6
Book value per common share
$ 16
$ 15.41
$ 15.14
3.8
5.7
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$ 69,157
$ 64,869
6.6 %
$ 202,203
$ 128,424
57.4 %
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
4,962
5,047
(1.7)
14,611
12,840
13.8
Tax-exempt
6
27
(77.8)
18
41
(56.1)
Interest on federal funds sold
-
92
(100.0)
-
92
(100.0)
Interest on deposits with other banks
564
1,213
(53.5)
2,102
1,546
36.0
Total interest income
$ 74,689
$ 71,248
4.8
$ 218,934
$ 142,943
53.2
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
$ 28,856
$ 23,473
22.9
$ 84,938
$ 40,668
108.9
Interest on short-term borrowings
491
692
(29.0)
2,131
5,501
(61.3)
Interest on long-term borrowings
2,079
1,461
42.3
5,327
2,992
78.0
Total interest expense
$ 31,426
$ 25,626
22.6
$ 92,396
$ 49,161
87.9
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 43,263
$ 45,622
(5.2)
$ 126,538
$ 93,782
34.9
Provision for credit losses
1,470
28,176
(94.8)
3,958
30,056
(86.8)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
$ 41,793
$ 17,446
139.6
$ 122,580
$ 63,726
92.4
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 1,543
$ 1,505
2.5
$ 4,543
$ 3,981
14.1
Trust and investment fee income
880
1,933
(54.5)
2,510
2,764
(9.2)
Loss on sales and calls of investment securities
-
(2,166)
100.0
-
(2,166)
100.0
Interchange credits
1,711
1,557
9.9
5,015
4,081
22.9
Mortgage-banking revenue
1,177
1,377
(14.5)
3,961
3,408
16.2
Title Company revenue
100
89
12.4
344
412
(16.5)
Bargain purchase gain
-
8,816
(100.0)
-
8,816
(100.0)
Other noninterest income
1,876
1,873
0.2
5,921
4,317
37.2
Total noninterest income
$ 7,287
$ 14,984
(51.4)
$ 22,294
$ 25,613
(13.0)
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Continued
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
$ 13,197
$ 14,183
(7.0) %
$ 38,355
$ 31,822
20.5 %
Employee benefits
3,326
3,607
(7.8)
11,015
8,968
22.8
Occupancy expense
2,384
2,245
6.2
7,232
5,463
32.4
Furniture and equipment expense
876
750
16.8
2,681
1,761
52.2
Data processing
3,081
2,485
24.0
8,925
6,022
48.2
Directors' fees
443
295
50.2
1,097
730
50.3
Amortization of intangible assets
2,336
2,634
(11.3)
7,482
3,510
113.2
FDIC insurance premium expense
1,160
618
87.7
3,400
1,747
94.6
Legal and professional fees
1,362
1,217
11.9
4,315
2,926
47.5
Fraud losses (1)
673
262
156.9
5,237
376
1292.8
Merger related expenses
-
14,866
(100.0)
-
16,754
(100.0)
Other noninterest expenses
5,276
3,996
32.0
14,572
9,582
52.1
Total noninterest expense
$ 34,114
$ 47,158
(27.7)
104,311
89,661
16.3
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 14,966
$ (14,728)
201.6
40,563
(322)
12694.3
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,777
(4,991)
175.7
9,956
(1,060)
1039.2
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 11,189
$ (9,737)
214.9
$ 30,607
$ 738
4047.7
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
33,318
33,129
0.6
33,247
24,354
36.5
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
33,339
33,129
0.6
33,255
24,354
36.5
Basic net income (loss) per common share
$ 0.34
$ (0.29)
214.3
$ 0.92
$ 0.03
2938.3
Diluted net income (loss) per common share
$ 0.34
$ (0.29)
214.3
$ 0.92
$ 0.03
2938.3
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
-
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
-
(1)
Fraud losses for the third quarter of 2024 and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include $337 thousand and $4.7 million in losses related to the one-time online credit card account opening credit card event. The third quarter expense of $337 thousand was related to non-recurring data processing charges to close the fraudulent accounts.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans (1), (2), (3)
Consumer real estate
$ 1,412,086
$ 20,723
5.84 %
$ 1,141,707
$ 14,548
5.06 %
$ 1,388,168
$ 19,278
5.59 %
Commercial real estate
2,749,395
39,858
5.77
2,831,569
40,536
5.68
2,738,693
39,370
5.78
Commercial
210,728
3,732
7.05
233,756
5,315
9.02
216,809
3,926
7.28
Consumer
320,960
4,306
5.34
332,486
4,183
4.99
327,781
4,265
5.23
State and political
1,883
32
6.76
929
10
4.27
2,331
30
5.18
Credit Cards
7,132
170
9.48
6,164
149
9.59
8,378
201
9.65
Other
31,817
416
5.20
16,137
201
4.94
24,350
302
4.99
Total Loans
4,734,001
69,237
5.82
4,562,748
64,942
5.65
4,706,510
67,372
5.76
Investment securities
Taxable
655,718
4,962
3.03
778,081
5,047
2.59
705,421
5,230
2.97
Tax-exempt (1)
657
8
4.87
663
34
20.51
658
8
4.86
Interest-bearing deposits
44,935
564
4.99
55,547
1,213
8.66
47,372
578
4.91
Total earning assets
5,435,311
74,771
5.47
5,404,572
71,328
5.24
5,459,961
73,188
5.39
Cash and due from banks
46,996
51,714
45,141
Other assets
386,700
359,726
391,854
Allowance for credit losses
(58,515)
(46,700)
(57,628)
Total assets
$ 5,810,492
$ 5,769,312
$ 5,839,328
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
$ 581,517
$ 5,472
3.74 %
$ 1,056,956
$ 6,659
2.50 %
$ 711,138
$ 5,550
3.14 %
Money market and savings deposits
1,670,210
10,420
2.48
1,572,920
6,810
1.72
1,690,157
10,291
2.45
Brokered deposits
25,829
222
3.42
98,649
1,225
4.93
7,753
94
4.88
Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more
797,439
8,433
4.21
706,642
6,272
3.52
758,211
7,581
4.02
Other time deposits
431,834
4,309
3.97
285,743
2,507
3.48
417,331
4,069
3.92
Interest-bearing deposits (4)
3,506,829
28,856
3.27
3,720,910
23,473
2.50
3,584,590
27,585
3.10
Advances from FHLB - short-term
33,500
491
5.83
70,348
692
3.90
113,549
1,584
5.61
Advances from FHLB - long-term
50,000
625
4.97
-
-
-
30,220
346
4.60
Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior
72,946
1,454
7.93
71,907
1,461
8.06
72,680
1,451
8.03
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,663,275
31,426
3.41
3,863,165
25,626
2.63
3,801,039
30,966
3.28
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,579,519
1,345,976
1,480,384
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
38,543
27,057
38,427
Stockholders' equity
529,155
533,114
519,478
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,810,492
$ 5,769,312
$ 5,839,328
Net interest income
$ 43,345
$ 45,702
$ 42,222
Net Interest Spread
2.06 %
2.61 %
2.11 %
Net Interest Margin
3.17 %
3.35 %
3.11 %
Cost of Funds
2.38 %
1.95 %
2.36 %
Cost of Deposits
2.26 %
1.84 %
2.19 %
Cost of Debt
6.54 %
6.00 %
6.28 %
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $5.0 million, $6.1 million and $4.5 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit discount and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments. There were $(287) thousand, $(484) thousand and $(421) thousand of amortization of deposits premium, and $(232) thousand, $(232) thousand, and $(243) thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans (1), (2), (3)
Consumer real estate
$ 1,387,387
$ 58,493
5.63 %
$ 990,970
$ 35,929
4.85 %
Commercial real estate
2,736,941
117,832
5.75
1,806,983
71,328
5.28
Commercial
215,788
11,755
7.28
171,702
9,312
7.25
Consumer
325,935
12,843
5.26
318,066
11,440
4.81
State and political
1,896
78
5.50
936
27
3.86
Credit Cards
7,654
539
9.41
2,077
149
9.59
Other
23,093
900
5.21
11,192
400
4.78
Total Loans
4,698,694
202,440
5.76
3,301,926
128,585
5.21
Investment securities
Taxable
671,875
14,611
2.90
692,718
12,840
2.47
Tax-exempt (1)
658
23
4.66
664
52
10.44
Interest-bearing deposits
56,486
2,102
4.97
27,750
1,546
7.45
Total earning assets
5,427,713
219,176
5.39
4,025,597
143,115
4.75
Cash and due from banks
47,211
36,831
Other assets
391,106
271,721
Allowance for credit losses
(57,877)
(35,206)
Total assets
$ 5,808,153
$ 4,298,943
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
$ 800,258
$ 17,384
2.90 %
$ 813,834
$ 13,808
2.27 %
Money market and savings deposits
1,676,457
30,871
2.46
1,163,595
11,709
1.35
Brokered deposits
16,642
567
4.55
33,244
1,225
4.93
Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more
774,112
23,689
4.09
421,852
9,685
3.07
Other time deposits
422,212
12,427
3.93
239,834
4,241
2.36
Interest-bearing deposits (4)
3,689,681
84,938
3.07
2,672,359
40,668
2.03
Advances from FHLB - short-term
50,288
2,131
5.66
148,546
5,501
4.95
Advances from FHLB - long-term
26,825
971
4.84
-
-
-
Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior
72,682
4,356
8.01
52,839
2,992
7.57
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,839,476
92,396
3.21
2,873,744
49,161
2.29
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,408,270
983,325
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
38,843
22,073
Stockholders' equity
521,564
419,801
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,808,153
$ 4,298,943
Net interest income
$ 126,780
$ 93,954
Net Interest Spread
2.18 %
2.46 %
Net Interest Margin
3.12 %
3.12 %
Cost of Funds
2.35 %
1.70 %
Cost of Deposits
2.23 %
1.49 %
Cost of Debt
6.65 %
5.64 %
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $13.7 million and $7.0 million of accretion interest on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(1.1) million of amortization of deposit discounts and $(308) thousand of amortization of deposit premium, and $(695) thousand and $(325) thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
Q3 2024
Q3 2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
compared to
compared to
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2024
Q3 2023
PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 43,345
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
$ 41,606
$ 45,702
2.7 %
(5.2) %
Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
82
82
79
81
80
-
2.5
Net interest income
43,263
42,140
41,135
41,525
45,622
2.7
(5.2)
Provision for credit losses
1,470
2,081
407
896
28,176
(29.4)
(94.8)
Noninterest income
7,287
8,440
6,567
7,548
14,984
(13.7)
(51.4)
Noninterest expense
34,114
33,499
36,698
33,670
47,158
1.8
(27.7)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
14,966
15,000
10,597
14,507
(14,728)
(0.2)
201.6
Income tax expense/ (benefit)
3,777
3,766
2,413
4,017
(4,991)
0.3
175.7
Net income/ (loss)
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
$ (9,737)
(0.4)
214.9
Return on average assets
0.77 %
0.77 %
0.57 %
0.72 %
(0.67) %
- bp
144 bp
Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles, fraud losses and merger related
0.90
0.91
0.94
0.88
0.01
(1)
89
Return on average equity
8.41
8.70
6.38
8.21
(7.25)
(29)
1,566
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)
12.37
12.85
13.39
12.88
1.74
(48)
1,063
Net interest margin
3.17
3.11
3.08
3.09
3.35
6
(18)
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
67.49
66.23
76.93
68.61
77.81
126
(1,032)
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)
62.10
61.05
62.37
61.99
54.89
105
721
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common share
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
$ 0.32
$ (0.29)
(0.7) %
215.8 %
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
-
-
Book value per common share at period end
16.00
15.74
15.51
15.41
15.14
1.7
5.7
Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)
12.88
12.54
12.24
12.06
11.70
2.7
10.1
Market value at period end
13.99
11.45
11.50
14.25
|
10.52
22.2
33.0
Market range:
High
14.99
11.90
14.38
14.51
13.37
26.0
12.1
Low
11.03
10.06
10.56
9.66
10.27
9.6
7.4
(1) See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table.
(2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses. See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
Q3 2024
Q3 2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
compared to
compared to
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2024
Q3 2023
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Loans
$ 4,734,001
$ 4,706,510
$ 4,655,183
$ 4,639,467
$ 4,562,748
0.58 %
3.75 %
Investment securities
656,375
706,079
655,323
619,920
778,744
(7.04)
(15.71)
Earning assets
5,435,311
5,459,961
5,387,782
5,339,833
5,404,572
(0.45)
0.57
Assets
5,810,492
5,839,328
5,774,824
5,745,440
5,769,312
(0.49)
0.71
Deposits
5,086,348
5,064,974
5,142,658
5,136,818
5,066,886
0.42
0.38
Short-term and Long Term FHLB advances
83,500
143,769
4,000
1,141
70,348
(41.92)
18.70
Subordinated Debt & TRUPS
72,946
72,680
72,418
72,155
71,907
0.37
1.44
Stockholders' equity
529,155
519,478
515,976
507,040
533,114
1.86
(0.74)
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
Net charge offs
$ 1,379
$ 886
$ 565
$ 500
$ 1,449
55.64 %
(4.83) %
Nonaccrual loans
$ 14,844
$ 14,837
$ 12,776
$ 12,784
$ 8,982
0.05 %
65.26 %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
454
414
1,560
738
2,149
9.66
(78.87)
Other real estate owned and repossessed property
485
1,739
2,024
179
179
(72.11)
170.95
Total nonperforming assets
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
$ 16,360
$ 13,701
$ 11,310
(7.10)
39.55
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
Q3 2024
Q3 2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
compared to
compared to
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2024
Q3 2023
CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Period-end equity to assets
9.01 %
8.92 %
8.84 %
8.50 %
8.79 %
9 bp
22 bp
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
7.39
7.23
7.11
6.78
6.93
16
46
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
0.12 %
0.08 %
0.05 %
0.04 %
0.13 %
4 bp
(1) bp
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.24 %
1.24 %
1.23 %
1.24 %
1.24 %
- bp
- bp
Period-end loans
1.24
1.24
1.23
1.24
1.24
-
-
Nonaccrual loans
395.24
394.14
448.78
448.62
635.17
110
(23,993)
Nonperforming assets
371.72
344.19
350.46
418.59
504.43
2,753
(13,271)
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.31 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
0.19 %
(1) bp
12 bp
As a percent of total loans, other real estate owned, and repossessed property
Nonperforming assets
0.33 %
0.36 %
0.35 %
0.30 %
0.24 %
(3) bp
9 bp
As a percent of total assets:
Nonaccrual loans
0.25 %
0.25 %
0.22 %
0.21 %
0.16 %
- bp
9 bp
Nonperforming assets
0.27
0.29
0.28
0.23
0.20
(2)
7
(1) See the reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures table.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2024
compared to
compared to
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 52,363
$ 50,090
$ 43,079
$ 63,172
$ 68,097
(17.1) %
(23.1) %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
131,258
88,793
71,481
309,241
40,612
(57.6)
223.2
Cash and cash equivalents
183,621
138,883
114,560
372,413
108,709
(50.7)
68.9
Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)
133,339
131,594
179,496
110,521
79,143
20.6
68.5
Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance for credit
484,583
499,431
503,822
513,188
523,051
(5.6)
(7.4)
Equity securities, at fair value
5,950
5,699
5,681
5,703
5,434
4.3
9.5
Restricted securities
20,253
21,725
17,863
17,900
13,361
13.1
51.6
Loans held for sale, at fair value
26,877
27,829
13,767
8,782
14,725
206.0
82.5
Loans held for investment
4,733,909
4,705,737
4,648,725
4,641,010
4,617,719
2.0
2.5
Less: allowance for credit losses
(58,669)
(58,478)
(57,336)
(57,351)
(57,051)
(2.3)
(2.8)
Loans, net
4,675,240
4,647,259
4,591,389
4,583,659
4,560,668
2.1
2.5
Premises and equipment, net
81,663
82,176
83,084
82,386
81,149
(0.9)
0.6
Goodwill
63,266
63,266
63,266
63,266
63,266
-
-
Other intangible assets, net
40,609
42,945
45,515
48,090
50,685
(15.6)
(19.9)
Other real estate owned, net
179
179
179
179
179
-
-
Repossessed property, net
306
1,560
1,845
-
-
-
-
Assets held for sale
1,387
1,387
-
-
-
-
-
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
5,309
5,995
5,821
5,926
5,890
(10.4)
(9.9)
Right of use assets, net
11,384
11,762
12,153
12,487
12,741
(8.8)
(10.7)
Cash surrender value on life insurance
103,729
102,969
102,321
101,704
100,950
2.0
2.8
Accrued interest receivable
19,992
19,641
19,541
19,217
15,683
4.0
27.5
Deferred income taxes
32,191
36,078
38,978
40,707
45,346
(20.9)
(29.0)
Other assets
27,826
23,639
26,423
24,790
24,392
12.2
14.1
Total assets
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
$ 5,705,372
(1.5)
3.7
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - Continued
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2024
compared to
compared to
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 1,571,393
$ 1,587,252
$ 1,200,680
$ 1,258,037
$ 1,211,401
24.9 %
29.7
Interest-bearing deposits
3,654,330
3,561,633
3,983,599
4,128,083
3,897,343
(11.5)
(6.2)
Total deposits
5,225,723
5,148,885
5,184,279
5,386,120
5,108,744
(3.0)
2.3
Advances from FHLB - short-term
-
31,000
-
-
-
-
-
Advances from FHLB - long-term
50,000
50,000
-
-
-
-
-
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated
29,768
29,316
29,237
29,158
29,079
2.1
2.4
Subordinated debt
43,688
43,504
43,322
43,139
42,956
1.3
1.7
Total borrowings
123,456
153,820
72,559
72,297
72,035
70.8
71.4
Lease liabilities
11,816
12,189
12,552
12,857
13,082
(8.5)
(9.7)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
23,438
26,340
41,086
28,509
9,933
(19.3)
136.0
Total liabilities
5,384,433
5,341,234
5,310,476
5,499,783
5,203,794
(2.2)
3.5
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares
333
333
332
332
331
0.3
0.6
Additional paid in capital
357,580
356,994
356,464
356,007
355,575
0.4
0.6
Retained earnings
180,884
173,716
166,490
162,290
155,781
10.7
16.1
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,526)
(8,260)
(8,058)
(7,494)
(10,109)
23.8
45.3
Total stockholders' equity
533,271
522,783
515,228
511,135
501,578
4.2
6.3
-
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
$ 5,705,372
(1.6)
3.7
Period-end common shares outstanding
33,327
33,215
33,211
33,162
33,136
0.5
0.6
Book value per common share
$ 16.00
$ 15.74
$ 15.51
$ 15.41
$ 15.14
3.8
5.7
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)
Q3 2024
Q3 2024
compared to
compared to
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2024
Q3 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$ 69,157
$ 67,292
$ 65,754
$ 65,914
$ 64,869
2.8 %
6.6 %
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
4,962
5,230
4,419
3,992
5,047
(5.1)
(1.7)
Tax-exempt
6
6
6
6
27
-
(77.8)
Interest on federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
92
-
(100.0)
Interest on deposits with other banks
564
578
960
1,224
1,213
(2.4)
(53.5)
Total interest income
74,689
73,106
71,139
71,136
71,248
2.2
4.8
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
28,856
27,585
28,497
28,133
23,473
4.6
22.9
Interest on short-term borrowings
491
1,584
56
16
692
(69.0)
(29.1)
Interest on long-term borrowings
2,079
1,797
1,451
1,462
1,461
15.7
42.3
Total interest expense
31,426
30,966
30,004
29,611
25,626
1.5
22.6
NET INTEREST INCOME
43,263
42,140
41,135
41,525
45,622
2.7
(5.2)
Provision for credit losses
1,470
2,081
407
896
28,176
(29.4)
(94.8)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
41,793
40,059
40,728
40,629
17,446
4.3
139.6
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,543
1,493
1,507
1,519
1,505
3.4
2.5
Trust and investment fee income
880
896
734
844
1,933
(1.8)
(54.5)
Loss on sales and calls of investment securities
-
-
-
-
(2,166)
-
100.0
Interchange credits
1,711
1,717
1,587
1,633
1,557
(0.4)
9.9
Mortgage-banking revenue
1,177
1,983
801
1,105
1,377
(40.7)
(14.5)
Title Company revenue
100
165
78
139
89
(39.4)
12.4
Bargain purchase gain
-
-
-
-
8,816
-
(100.0)
Other noninterest income
1,876
2,186
1,860
2,308
1,873
(14.2)
0.2
Total noninterest income
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
$ 7,548
$ 14,984
(13.7)
(51.4)
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued
Q3 2024
Q3 2024
compared to
compared to
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2024
Q3 2023
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
$ 13,197
$ 13,307
$ 11,852
$ 12,823
$ 14,183
(0.8) %
(7.0) %
Employee benefits
3,326
3,593
4,097
3,389
3,607
(7.4)
(7.8)
Occupancy expense
2,384
2,432
2,416
2,328
2,245
(2.0)
6.2
Furniture and equipment expense
876
900
904
790
750
(2.7)
16.8
Data processing
3,081
2,978
2,867
2,762
2,485
3.5
24.0
Directors' fees
443
359
295
426
295
23.4
50.2
Amortization of intangible assets
2,336
2,569
2,576
2,595
2,634
(9.1)
(11.3)
FDIC insurance premium expense
1,160
1,089
1,150
1,733
618
6.5
87.7
Other real estate owned expenses, net
-
-
-
-
2
-
(100.0)
Legal and professional fees
1,362
1,354
1,599
1,411
1,217
0.6
11.9
Fraud losses (1)
673
62
4,502
503
262
985.5
156.9
Merger related expenses
-
-
-
602
14,866
-
(100.0)
Other noninterest expenses
5,276
4,856
4,440
4,308
3,994
8.7
32.1
Total noninterest expense
34,114
33,499
36,698
33,670
47,158
1.8
(27.7)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
14,966
15,000
10,597
14,507
(14,728)
(0.2)
201.6
Income tax expense/(benefit)
3,777
3,766
2,413
4,017
(4,991)
0.3
175.7
NET INCOME/(LOSS)
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
$ (9,737)
(0.4)
214.9
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
33,318
33,234
33,189
33,153
33,129
0.3
0.6
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
33,339
33,234
33,191
33,322
33,129
0.3
0.6
Basic net income/(loss) per common share
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
$ 0.32
$ (0.29)
(0.7)
215.8
Diluted net income/(loss) per common share
$ 0.34
$ 0.34
$ 0.25
$ 0.32
$ (0.29)
(0.8)
215.7
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
-
-
(1)
Fraud losses for the third quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 include $337 thousand and $4.3 million in losses related to the one-time online credit card account opening credit card event. The third quarter expense of $337 thousand was related to non-recurring data processing charges to close the fraudulent accounts.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Earning assets
Loans (1), (2), (3)
Consumer real estate
$ 1,412,086
$ 20,723
5.84 %
$ 1,388,168
$ 19,278
5.59 %
$ 1,361,636
$ 18,492
5.46 %
$ 1,331,150
$ 18,653
5.56 %
$ 1,141,707
$ 14,548
5.06 %
Commercial real estate
2,749,395
39,858
5.77
2,738,693
39,370
5.78
2,722,600
38,604
5.70
2,728,094
38,730
5.63
2,831,569
40,536
5.68
Commercial
210,728
3,732
7.05
216,809
3,926
7.28
219,884
4,097
7.49
221,342
4,295
7.70
233,756
5,315
9.02
Consumer
320,960
4,306
5.34
327,781
4,265
5.23
329,118
4,272
5.22
333,807
3,859
4.59
332,486
4,183
4.99
State and political
1,883
32
6.76
2,331
30
5.18
1,473
16
4.37
1,290
13
4.00
929
10
4.27
Credit Cards
7,132
170
9.48
8,378
201
9.65
7,457
167
9.01
6,320
166
10.42
6,164
149
9.59
Other
31,817
416
5.20
24,350
302
4.99
13,015
183
5.66
17,464
277
6.29
16,137
201
4.94
Total Loans
4,734,001
69,237
5.82
4,706,510
67,372
5.76
4,655,183
65,831
5.69
4,639,467
65,993
5.64
4,562,748
64,942
5.65
Investment securities
Taxable
655,718
4,962
3.03
705,421
5,230
2.97
654,663
4,419
2.70
619,259
3,992
2.58
778,081
5,047
2.59
Tax-exempt (1)
657
8
4.87
658
8
4.86
660
8
4.85
661
8
4.84
663
34
20.51
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,533
92
4.85
Interest-bearing deposits
44,935
564
4.99
47,372
578
4.91
77,276
960
5.00
80,446
1,224
6.04
55,547
1,213
8.66
Total earning assets
5,435,311
74,771
5.47
5,459,961
73,188
5.39
5,387,782
71,218
5.32
5,339,833
71,217
5.29
5,404,572
71,328
5.24
Cash and due from banks
46,996
45,141
49,499
63,506
51,714
Other assets
386,700
391,854
395,023
399,409
359,726
Allowance for credit losses
(58,515)
(57,628)
(57,480)
(57,308)
(46,700)
Total assets
$ 5,810,492
$ 5,839,328
$ 5,774,824
$ 5,745,440
$ 5,769,312
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
$ 581,517
$ 5,472
3.74 %
$ 711,138
$ 5,550
3.14 %
$ 1,110,524
$ 6,362
2.30 %
$ 1,117,117
$ 6,673
2.37 %
$ 1,056,956
$ 6,659
2.50 %
Money market and savings
1,670,210
10,420
2.48
1,690,157
10,291
2.45
1,669,074
10,160
2.45
1,605,930
8,330
2.06
1,572,920
6,810
1.72
Brokered deposits
25,829
222
3.42
7,753
94
4.88
20,465
251
4.93
92,840
1,347
5.76
98,649
1,225
4.93
Certificates of deposit
797,439
8,433
4.21
758,211
7,581
4.02
762,210
7,675
4.05
701,051
6,898
3.90
706,642
6,272
3.52
Other time deposits
431,834
4,309
3.97
417,331
4,069
3.92
417,362
4,049
3.90
391,820
4,885
4.95
285,743
2,507
3.48
Interest-bearing deposits (4)
3,506,829
28,856
3.27
3,584,590
27,585
3.10
3,979,635
28,497
2.88
3,908,758
28,133
2.86
3,720,910
23,473
2.50
Advances from FHLB -
33,500
491
5.83
113,549
1,584
5.61
4,000
56
5.63
1,141
16
5.56
70,348
692
3.90
Advances from FHLB -
50,000
625
4.97
30,220
346
4.60
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debt and
72,946
1,454
7.93
72,680
1,451
8.03
72,418
1,451
8.06
72,155
1,462
8.04
71,907
1,461
8.06
Total interest-bearing
3,663,275
31,426
3.41
3,801,039
30,966
3.28
4,056,053
30,004
2.98
3,982,054
29,611
2.95
3,863,165
25,626
2.63
Noninterest-bearing
1,579,519
1,480,384
1,163,023
1,228,060
1,345,976
Accrued expenses and
38,543
38,427
39,772
28,286
27,057
Stockholders' equity
529,155
519,478
515,976
507,040
533,114
Total liabilities and
$ 5,810,492
$ 5,839,328
$ 5,774,824
$ 5,745,440
$ 5,769,312
Net interest income
$ 43,345
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
$ 41,606
$ 45,702
Net interest spread
2.06 %
2.11 %
2.34 %
2.34 %
2.61 %
Net interest margin
3.17 %
3.11 %
3.08 %
3.09 %
3.35 %
Cost of Funds
2.38 %
2.36 %
2.31 %
2.25 %
1.95 %
Cost of Deposits
2.26 %
2.19 %
2.23 %
2.17 %
1.84 %
Cost of Debt
6.54 %
6.28 %
7.93 %
8.00 %
6.00 %
(1)
All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3)
Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $5.0 million, $4.5 million, $4.2 million, $4.8 million and $6.1 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(4)
Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(287) thousand, $(421) thousand, $(367) thousand, $(1.5) million and $(484) thousand of amortization of deposits premium, and $(232) thousand, $(243) thousand, $(220) thousand, $(232) thousand and $(232) thousand of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
YTD
YTD
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
9/30/2024
9/30/2023
The following reconciles return on average assets, average equity and return on average tangible equity (Note 1):
Net income (loss)
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
$ (9,737)
$ 30,607
$ 738
Net income (loss) - annualized (A)
$ 44,513
$ 45,183
$ 32,916
$ 41,618
$ (38,632)
$ 40,884
$ 987
Net income (loss)
$ 11,189
$ 11,234
$ 8,184
$ 10,490
$ (9,737)
$ 30,607
$ 738
Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
1,746
1,924
1,989
1,876
1,741
5,646
2,597
Add: Merger Expenses, net of tax
-
-
-
435
9,828
-
12,398
Add: Credit Card Fraud Losses, net of tax
252
-
3,339
-
-
3,516
-
Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible
13,187
13,158
13,512
12,801
1,832
39,769
15,733
Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible
$ 52,461
$ 52,921
$ 54,345
$ 50,787
$ 7,268
$ 53,122
$ 21,035
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.77 %
0.77 %
0.57 %
0.72 %
(0.67) %
0.70 %
0.02 %
Return on average assets excluding net amortization of
0.90 %
0.91 %
0.94 %
0.88 %
0.01 %
0.91 %
0.49 %
Average assets
$ 5,810,492
$ 5,839,328
$ 5,774,824
$ 5,745,440
$ 5,769,312
$ 5,808,153
$ 4,298,943
Average stockholders' equity (C)
$ 529,155
$ 519,478
$ 515,976
$ 507,040
$ 533,114
$ 521,564
$ 419,801
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangible
(105,136)
(107,594)
(110,167)
(112,752)
(115,604)
(107,623)
(84,300)
Average tangible equity (D)
$ 424,019
$ 411,884
$ 405,809
$ 394,288
$ 417,510
$ 413,941
$ 335,501
Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)
8.41 %
8.70 %
6.38 %
8.21 %
(7.25) %
7.84 %
0.24 %
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (B)/(D)
12.37 %
12.85 %
13.39 %
12.88 %
1.74 %
12.83 %
6.27 %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
YTD
YTD
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
9/30/2024
9/30/2023
The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (Note 2):
Noninterest expense (E)
$ 34,114
$ 33,499
$ 36,698
$ 33,670
$ 47,158
$ 104,311
$ 89,661
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
(2,336)
(2,569)
(2,576)
(2,595)
(2,634)
(7,482)
(3,510)
Less: Merger Expenses
-
-
-
(602)
(14,866)
-
(16,754)
Less: Credit Card Fraud Losses
(337)
-
(4,323)
-
-
(4,660)
-
Adjusted noninterest expense (F)
$ 31,441
$ 30,930
$ 29,799
$ 30,473
$ 29,658
$ 92,169
$ 69,397
Net interest income (G)
$ 43,263
$ 42,140
$ 41,135
$ 41,525
$ 45,622
$ 126,538
$ 93,782
Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
82
82
79
81
80
242
172
Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)
$ 43,345
$ 42,222
$ 41,214
$ 41,606
$ 45,702
$ 126,780
$ 93,954
Noninterest income (I)
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
$ 7,548
$ 14,984
$ 22,294
$ 25,613
Investment securities losses (gains)
-
-
-
-
2,166
-
(2,166)
Less: Bargain purchase gain
-
-
-
-
(8,816)
-
8,816
Adjusted noninterest income (J)
$ 7,287
$ 8,440
$ 6,567
$ 7,548
$ 8,334
$ 22,294
$ 32,263
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)
67.49 %
66.23 %
76.93 %
68.61 %
77.81 %
70.09 %
75.10 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)
62.10 %
61.05 %
62.37 %
61.99 %
54.89 %
61.83 %
54.98 %
Net operating expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.84 %
1.73 %
2.07 %
1.80 %
2.24 %
1.89 %
3.00 %
Net operating expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.65 %
1.55 %
1.60 %
1.58 %
1.48 %
1.61 %
1.74 %
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (Note 1):
Stockholders' equity (K)
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
$ 515,228
$ 511,135
$ 501,578
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(103,875)
(106,211)
(108,781)
(111,356)
(113,951)
Tangible equity (L)
$ 429,396
$ 416,572
$ 406,447
$ 399,779
$ 387,627
Shares outstanding (M)
33,327
33,215
33,211
33,162
33,136
Book value per common share (GAAP) (K)/(M)
$ 16.00
$ 15.74
$ 15.51
$ 15.41
$ 15.14
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (L)/(M)
$ 12.88
$ 12.54
$ 12.24
$ 12.06
$ 11.70
The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (Note 1):
Stockholders' equity (N)
$ 533,271
$ 522,783
$ 515,228
$ 511,135
$ 501,578
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(103,875)
(106,211)
(108,781)
(111,356)
(113,951)
Tangible equity (O)
$ 429,396
$ 416,572
$ 406,447
$ 399,779
$ 387,627
Assets (P)
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
$ 5,705,372
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible
(103,875)
(106,211)
(108,781)
(111,356)
(113,951)
Tangible assets (Q)
$ 5,813,829
$ 5,757,806
$ 5,716,923
$ 5,899,562
$ 5,591,421
Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (N)/(P)
9.01 %
8.92 %
8.84 %
8.50 %
8.79 %
Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (O)/(Q)
7.39 %
7.23 %
7.11 %
6.78 %
6.93 %
Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.
Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Summary of Loan Portfolio (Unaudited)
Portfolio loans are summarized by loan type as follows:
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2024
%
June 30, 2024
%
March 31, 2024
%
December 31, 2023
%
September 30, 2023
%
Portfolio Loans by Loan Type
Construction
$ 337,113
7.12 %
$ 327,875
6.97 %
$ 299,133
6.43 %
$ 299,000
6.44 %
$ 328,750
7.12 %
Residential real estate
1,570,998
33.19 %
1,539,590
32.72 %
1,515,134
32.59 %
1,490,438
32.11 %
1,439,464
31.17 %
Commercial real estate
2,276,381
48.09 %
2,287,497
48.60 %
2,272,867
48.90 %
2,286,154
49.27 %
2,283,521
49.45 %
Commercial
225,083
4.75 %
218,987
4.65 %
229,594
4.94 %
229,939
4.95 %
229,474
4.97 %
Consumer
317,149
6.70 %
324,480
6.90 %
325,076
6.99 %
328,896
7.09 %
330,411
7.16 %
Credit Cards
7,185
0.15 %
7,308
0.16 %
6,921
0.15 %
6,583
0.14 %
6,099
0.13 %
Total loans
4,733,909
100.00 %
4,705,737
100.00 %
4,648,725
100.00 %
4,641,010
100.00 %
4,617,719
100.00 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(58,669)
(58,478)
(57,336)
(57,351)
(57,051)
Total loans, net
$ 4,675,240
$ 4,647,259
$ 4,591,389
$ 4,583,659
$ 4,560,668
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Classified Assets and Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)
Classified assets and nonperforming assets are summarized as follows:
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Classified Loans
Substandard
$ 22,798
$ 17,409
$ 13,403
$ 14,673
$ 10,888
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Loss
-
-
-
-
-
Total Classified Loans
$ 22,798
$ 17,409
$ 13,403
$ 14,673
$ 10,888
Special Mention Loans
14,385
25,549
27,192
28,264
24,931
Total Classified and Special Mention Loans
$ 37,183
$ 42,958
$ 40,595
$ 42,937
$ 35,819
Classified Loans
$ 22,798
$ 17,409
$ 13,403
$ 14,673
$ 10,888
Other Real Estate Owned
179
179
179
179
179
Repossessed Property
306
1,560
1,845
-
-
Classified Securities
-
-
-
-
-
Total Classified Assets
$ 23,283
$ 19,148
$ 15,427
$ 14,852
$ 11,067
Classified Assets to Total Assets
0.39 %
0.33 %
0.26 %
0.25 %
0.19 %
Non-accrual Loans
$ 14,844
$ 14,837
$ 12,776
$ 12,784
$ 8,982
90+ Days Delinquent Accruing
454
414
1,560
738
2,149
Accruing BEFDs Loans ("BEFDs")
-
-
-
-
-
Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO")
179
179
179
179
179
Repossessed Property
306
1,560
1,845
-
-
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 15,783
$ 16,990
$ 16,360
$ 13,701
$ 11,310
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.27 %
0.29 %
0.28 %
0.23 %
0.20 %
Total Assets
$ 5,917,704
$ 5,864,017
$ 5,825,704
$ 6,010,918
$ 5,705,372
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Summary of Deposits (Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 1,571,393
30.07 %
$ 1,587,252
30.83 %
$ 1,200,680
23.15 %
$ 1,258,037
23.36 %
$ 1,211,401
23.70 %
Interest-bearing:
Demand
751,533
14.38 %
658,512
12.79 %
1,101,954
21.26 %
1,165,546
21.64 %
1,210,051
23.69 %
Money market deposits
1,297,237
24.82 %
1,337,274
25.97 %
1,358,205
26.20 %
1,430,603
26.56 %
1,179,049
23.08 %
Savings
336,903
6.45 %
352,069
6.84 %
354,098
6.83 %
347,324
6.45 %
371,755
7.28 %
Certificates of deposit
1,268,657
24.28 %
1,213,778
23.57 %
1,169,342
22.56 %
1,184,610
21.99 %
1,136,488
22.25 %
Total interest-bearing
3,654,330
69.93 %
3,561,633
69.17 %
3,983,599
76.85 %
4,128,083
76.64 %
3,897,343
76.30 %
Total Deposits
$ 5,225,723
100.00 %
$ 5,148,885
100.00 %
$ 5,184,279
100.00 %
$ 5,386,120
100.00 %
$ 5,108,744
100.00 %
SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.