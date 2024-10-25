

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, announced on Friday that it has acquired British investment consultant, Redington Ltd., for an undisclosed sum.



Redington provides investment, research and technology services to pension funds, wealth managers, and institutional investor clients primarily in the UK.



J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of AJG, said: 'Their deep capabilities in modeling and investment market research will enhance our existing consulting services and help our clients achieve superior financial security outcomes.'



