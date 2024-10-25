PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell appoints Anders Düring as CFO

Anders Düring will assume the role as CFO at PowerCell as of 1 December 2024. Anders Düring most recently served as CFO at Serneke.

Before Anders Düring came to Serneke in 2017, he was, among other things, CFO at KappAhl, CFO at Volvo Information Technology as well as group controller and CIO at Ballingslöv.

"We are very happy to recruit Anders Düring, who has extensive experience in senior management positions and solid financial knowledge," says Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell. We see that Anders brings expertise in the phase that PowerCell is in, as well as a shared driving force and passion for our vision. "Anders also has broad experience from various industries and listed companies. We wish Anders a warm welcome to PowerCell and look forward to working together in PowerCell's continued growth journey."

"PowerCell is a leading company in an important industry that contributes to an emission-free society," says Anders Düring. "It will be very exciting to be part of PowerCell's continued expansion in a growing market."

Anders will start at PowerCell on 1 November 2024 and formally assumes the role of CFO on 1 December 2024 after a controlled handover from Torbjörn Gustafsson, who announced in June this year that he is leaving PowerCell at the end of the year for an assignment outside the group. Torbjörn has been a highly valued colleague in the roles of COO and most recently as CFO in the transformation of PowerCell from the early phases of a technology company to an established industrial player.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Berkling

CEO

Phone: +46 31 720 36 20

Email: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com

Torbjörn Gustafsson

CFO

Phone: +46 701 86 69 86

Email: torbjorn.gustafsson@powercellgroup.com

About PowerCell

PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.