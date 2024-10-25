Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TK6 | ISIN: SE0006425815 | Ticker-Symbol: 27W
Tradegate
25.10.24
15:10 Uhr
3,508 Euro
-0,050
-1,41 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POWERCELL SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POWERCELL SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4843,52415:11
3,4843,50815:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 10:30 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell appoints Anders Düring as CFO

Anders Düring will assume the role as CFO at PowerCell as of 1 December 2024. Anders Düring most recently served as CFO at Serneke.

Before Anders Düring came to Serneke in 2017, he was, among other things, CFO at KappAhl, CFO at Volvo Information Technology as well as group controller and CIO at Ballingslöv.

"We are very happy to recruit Anders Düring, who has extensive experience in senior management positions and solid financial knowledge," says Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell. We see that Anders brings expertise in the phase that PowerCell is in, as well as a shared driving force and passion for our vision. "Anders also has broad experience from various industries and listed companies. We wish Anders a warm welcome to PowerCell and look forward to working together in PowerCell's continued growth journey."

"PowerCell is a leading company in an important industry that contributes to an emission-free society," says Anders Düring. "It will be very exciting to be part of PowerCell's continued expansion in a growing market."

Anders will start at PowerCell on 1 November 2024 and formally assumes the role of CFO on 1 December 2024 after a controlled handover from Torbjörn Gustafsson, who announced in June this year that he is leaving PowerCell at the end of the year for an assignment outside the group. Torbjörn has been a highly valued colleague in the roles of COO and most recently as CFO in the transformation of PowerCell from the early phases of a technology company to an established industrial player.

For further information, please contact:
Richard Berkling
CEO
Phone: +46 31 720 36 20
Email: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com

Torbjörn Gustafsson
CFO
Phone: +46 701 86 69 86
Email: torbjorn.gustafsson@powercellgroup.com

About PowerCell
PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.