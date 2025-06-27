Anzeige
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A14TK6 | ISIN: SE0006425815
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 15:24
2,274 Euro
+6,06 % +0,130
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 13:20 Uhr
103 Leser
PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell powers clean, off-grid energy: first commercial order for Hitachi Energy's HyFlex system

In a breakthrough for emission-free, off-grid energy, PowerCell Group has received its first commercial order to supply hydrogen fuel cell systems for Hitachi Energy's new Hyflex platform. Designed to replace diesel generators in areas without access to the power grid, Hyflex provides clean, quiet, and scalable electricity using hydrogen as fuel.

This agreement includes the delivery of two Power-Generation System 225 units that will serve as the core energy source for the Hyflex, an integrated, plug-and-play hydrogen generator developed through the strategic collaboration between PowerCell and Hitachi Energy, initiated in 2021.

After successful demonstration and application field trials, Hitachi Energy is now ready to deliver the first HyFlex product, of which the Power Generation system 225 is crucial. This order not only marks our first commercial project but also instils confidence in the reliability and performance of our innovative solutions.

Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group, states, "We are delighted to sign this initial commercial order with Hitachi Energy. This signifies that the very promising power-generation market is beginning to progress with OEM demand. Hitachi Energy is not just any OEM; its outstanding tradition of grid infrastructure and proven capacity to generate value in the accelerating energy transition makes it the ideal OEM customer for successful technical integration and deployment in the market."

For further information, please contact:
Richard Berkling
CEO
Phone: +46 31 720 36 20
Email: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com

Anders Düring
CFO
Phone: +46 31 720 36 20
Email: anders.during@powercellgroup.com

About PowerCell
PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
