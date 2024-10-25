ProAct IT Group AB: Interim Report January - September 2024

Strong organic growth and increased profitability

July - September 2024

Revenues increased by 6.3 per cent to SEK 1,132.5 million (1,065.3).

Adjusted EBITA increased by 8.9 per cent and amounted to SEK 79.3 million (72.8), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.0 per cent (6.8).

Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 62.1 million (63.7).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 51.9 million (50.9).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.92 (1.85).

New contracts relating to cloud services worth SEK 102.3 million (118.8) were contracted, a decrease by 13.9 per cent.

Recurring revenues (revenues from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 426.0 million (436.7), corresponding to an annualised rate of SEK 1,704.1 million (1,746.8) and a decrease of 2.4 per cent.

January - September 2024

Revenues increased by 3.1 per cent to SEK 3,595.7 million (3,487.3).

Adjusted EBITA increased by 28.2 per cent and amounted to SEK 270.5 million (211.0), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.5 per cent (6.0).

Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 214.2 million (135.5).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 169.5 million (107.5).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.31 (3.91).

New contracts relating to cloud services worth SEK 418.8 million (351.1) were contracted, an increase by 19.3 per cent.

Recurring revenues (revenues from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 1,310.2 million (1,255.6), an increase of 4.3 per cent.

On July 12, the Board of Directors decided to launch a share buy-back program during the third quarter 2024, in accordance with the decision taken by the Annual General Meeting in May

Analysts conference (online)

Analysts are invited to a presentation of the quarterly report via an online conference today: Friday 25 October 2024 at 10:00-11:00 CET.

Link to the event



Dial-in number: +46 8 505 323 36 Sweden, Stockholm (Toll)

Conference ID: 559 179 023#

Local dial-in numbers



The conference will be recorded. Personal information will be handled in accordance with Proact's Privacy Notice.

This disclosure contains information that Proact IT Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 25-10-2024 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Hasselberg, CEO, Proact IT Group AB, +46 722 13 55 56, jonas.hasselberg@proact.eu

Noora Jayasekara, CFO & IR, Proact IT Group AB, +46 70 318 92 97, noora.jayasekara@proact.eu

About Proact

Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency. We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,200 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America. Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu