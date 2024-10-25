Sagax AB: Interim Report January - September 2024

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2024

Rental revenue increased 16% to SEK 3,678 M (SEK 3,160 M in the year-earlier period).

Profit from property management attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders increased 8% to SEK 3,217 M (2,972).

Profit from property management per Class A and B share after dilution amounted to SEK 8.94 (8.64).

Property revaluation had an impact on profit of SEK 456 M (-1,680).

Revaluation of financial instruments had an impact on profit of SEK 1,074 M (-734), of which SEK 1,335 M referred to the revaluation of Sagax's holding in NP3 Fastigheter AB that has been reclassified from associated company to listed instrument.

Profit after tax for the period attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders was SEK 4,256 M (420).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 2,704 M (2,707), corresponding to SEK 7.43 (7.81) per Class A and B share after dilution.

Net investments in properties amounted to SEK 5,842 M (3,725), of which property acquisitions accounted for SEK 5,087 M (3,237).

THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

Rental revenue increased 16% to SEK 1,290 M (SEK 1,113 M in the year-earlier period).

Profit from property management attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders increased 14% to SEK 1,161 M (1,015).

Profit from property management per Class A and B share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.24 (2.90).

Property revaluation had an impact on profit of SEK 254 M (-314).

Revaluation of financial instruments had an impact on profit of SEK 971 M (-27), of which SEK 1,335 M referred to the revaluation of Sagax's holding in NP3 Fastigheter AB that has been reclassified from associated company to listed instrument.

Profit after tax for the period attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders was SEK 2,198 M (634).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 915 M (925), corresponding to SEK 2.52 (2.62) per Class A and B share after dilution.

Net investments in properties amounted to SEK 4,298 M (2,335), of which property acquisitions accounted for SEK 4,054 M (2,140).

UNCHANGED FORECAST FOR 2024

Profit from property management for 2024 attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders, meaning profit before revaluations and tax, based on the current property portfolio, announced acquisitions and divestments and current exchange rates, is expected to amount to SEK 4,300 M. The forecast was presented in the interim report for January-March 2024.

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 - 545 83 540.

About Sagax

AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industry segment. Sagax's property holdings on 30 September 2024 amounted to 4,767,000 square metres, distributed between 970 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se .

This constitutes information that AB Sagax (publ) is legally obliged to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, on 25 October 2024 at 13.00 p.m. (CEST).

