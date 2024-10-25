HEXPOL AB: Interim report January-September 2024

JULY - SEPTEMBER 2024

Sales amounted to 4,977 MSEK (5,461).

EBIT amounted to 800 MSEK (930).

EBIT-margin amounted to 16.1 percent (17,0).

Profit after tax amounted to 559 MSEK (670).

Earnings per share amounted to 1.62 SEK (1.95).

Operating cash flow amounted to 803 MSEK (963).

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2024

Sales amounted to 15,743 MSEK (17,178).

EBIT amounted to 2,616 MSEK (2,821).

EBIT-margin increased to 16.6 percent (16.4).

Profit after tax amounted to 1,867 MSEK (2,017).

Earnings per share amounted to 5.42 SEK (5.86).

Operating cash flow amounted to 1,841 MSEK (2,604).

"During the third quarter we saw overall somewhat lower demand and sales compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023. This was most evident for automotive-related customers. At the same time, on a positive note, we saw increased demand from customers within building and construction. Driven by continued lower raw material prices, we still see somewhat lower sales prices. In total, the third quarter of 2024 showed sales that amounted to 4,977 MSEK (5,461) and EBIT of 800 MSEK (930). At the same time, we delivered an EBIT margin of 16.1 percent (17.0).

We believe that our strong customer focus in combination with our geographical closeness to our customers gives us continued opportunities to deal with the disruptions and further strengthen the market position. The strong business model in combination with a clear acquisition strategy and strong financial position gives us good conditions for continued growth and acquisitions."

Klas Dahlberg, President and CEO

This press release consists of such information that HEXPOL AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 01:00 p.m. CET on October 25, 2024. This report has been prepared both in Swedish and English. In case of any divergence in the content of the two versions, the Swedish version shall have precedence.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Rosén, Deputy CEO and CFO

+46 (0)40 25 46 60



HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts. The Group is organized in two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2023 amounted to 22,046 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries.