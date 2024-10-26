Aflac: What Does Health Insurance for Children Cover?

Good health during childhood can help set children up for a happy and healthy adulthood. However, medical care can be expensive, especially since children may need more frequent doctor visits to monitor their development and receive treatment for common childhood illnesses.

Health insurance for children coordinates medical coverage to help parents pay for the costs associated with these treatments. Many options exist, from private plans to government-sponsored programs for families who meet certain income thresholds.

This article will explain what health insurance for children covers and dive into some supplemental insurance policies you can purchase to gain additional coverage.

How Children's Health Insurance Works

Children's health insurance helps parents cover various medical costs for their children. These can include:

Preventative care (physicals, checkups)

Vaccinations

Medications

Emergency care

With children's health insurance, parents can ensure their children will have access to the pediatric care needed to maintain good health and correct potential issues as the child grows.

Parents can get children's health insurance through employer-sponsored health plans, individual plans via private insurers, and government programs like the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Rates and terms vary by plan, so parents should understand how each type of plan works and shop for multiple quotes to get the best coverage.

Three Supplemental Insurance Policies to Cover Your Children

Here are three supplemental health insurance policies to fill gaps in your child's health coverage and provide additional peace of mind:

1. Accident Insurance

Accident insurance helps protect you financially if your child suffers an injury due to an accident, such as a car crash or sports injury. This type of plan pays out a lump sum cash benefit you can use for anything, such as covering emergency transportation and paying for treatment costs. As a result, it helps fill in the gaps traditional health insurance might not cover. These policies can benefit families with active children.

2. Dental and Vision Insurance

Traditional health insurance does not cover most forms of dental and vision care. Dental and vision insurance provides that coverage.

Dental insurance helps reduce the costs of your child's dental care. Many policies may cover the full cost of routine care, such as semi-annual cleanings/exams and annual X-rays. They may also cover 50% to 80% of basic and major services, such as root canals, fillings, and oral surgery. Some policies may provide orthodontic benefits for an extra cost to cover braces, retainers, and similar devices.

Dental insurance can help your child maintain good oral health and learn oral hygiene habits as they grow. It may also help catch and correct early signs of potential problems.

Vision insurance works like dental insurance but for your child's optical health. It may cover annual exams and most or all the cost of corrective glasses, frames, or contact lenses. This helps keep their eyes healthy and correct problems before they worsen.

3. Critical Illness Insurance

It can be stressful if your child is diagnosed with a severe illness. Health insurance helps but doesn't always cover the total costs of the expensive treatments involved. Critical illness insurance can help relieve the financial strain by providing a lump sum to cover treatment costs. With these extra funds, you can ensure your child gets the best care without draining your savings or going into excessive debt.

Know Your Child's Coverage and Supplement Where Needed

Health insurance helps provide your child with comprehensive coverage, enabling you take them in for routine care, while paying for treatment costs if they become sick or injured.

However, health insurance doesn't always cover the full costs and can exclude many additional costs involved in care. Supplemental insurance policies for children, like accident, dental, vision, and critical illness insurance, can provide coverage for situations where health insurance won't.

Compare your current health coverage against your lifestyle and your child's daily activities to see where gaps may exist. This will help you identify the right supplemental insurance policies to cover your child.

