26.10.2024
Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X and Edmonton Oilers Announce New Partnership Karbon-X Logo to be Featured on Oilers Away Jerseys

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2024 / OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE) and Karbon-X announced a new partnership agreement today that will see the Karbon-X logo featured on the Oilers away jerseys for each road game through the 2026-27 NHL season.

"The Oilers and OEGSE are excited to partner with an industry leader like Karbon-X," said Stew MacDonald, President and CRO, OEGSE. "Featuring the Karbon-X logo on the Oilers away jerseys is a testament to our longstanding roots, history and partnerships with all the organizations, working families and Oilers fans in the Northern Alberta energy sector who are helping power our country into the future."

Working with industry-leading energy companies, including several Alberta-based organizations, Karbon-X empowers businesses and individuals to take impactful steps towards reducing carbon emissions. Through innovative carbon solutions, strategic partnerships and meaningful projects worldwide, Karbon-X makes it easy for everyone to contribute to building a more sustainable future.

"At Karbon-X, our focus is on supporting actions that balance the reality of emissions with meaningful efforts to offset and manage them effectively" said Chad Clovis, CEO, Karbon-X. "We are already working with a number of energy companies in Alberta to help them reduce their carbon footprint, and we are proud to begin a new partnership with the Edmonton Oilers that will see the Karbon-X logo featured on the iconic jerseys that means so much to the city, the region and hockey fans worldwide. We thank OEGSE and the Oilers for this opportunity and look forward to our partnership."

In addition to the Karbon-X logo featured on the Oilers away jersey, OEGSE will be working with Karbon-X to review its own operations to find ways to reduce its carbon footprint.

-30-

About Karbon-X
Karbon-X is a leading carbon solution provider, focused on helping individuals and businesses reduce their environmental impact. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strong broker agreements, Karbon-X makes carbon offsetting and sustainability accessible to everyone, driving positive change for the environment and supporting global sustainability goals.

Media Contacts
Karbon-X
Chad Clovis
778-256-5730
cc@karbon-x.com

OEG Sports & Entertainment:
Kevin Rapanos
587-710-0692
krapanos@oegse.ca

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
