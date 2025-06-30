Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Acquires ALLCOT, Expanding Global Climate Solutions Platform

The acquisition unites climate policy expertise and emissions strategy with digital infrastructure and delivery at scale - accelerating trusted, measurable climate action worldwide.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Karbon-X (OTCQX:KARX), an end-to-end climate solutions company, today announced the acquisition of ALLCOT, a global advisory firm with a legacy of supporting climate policy, carbon markets, and high-integrity project development.

This acquisition brings together two complementary forces under one shared mission: to scale science-backed, verifiable climate solutions across industries and regions. Karbon-X's leadership in emissions tracking, verified portfolios, and climate strategy combined with Allcot's legacy of policy guidance, project credibility, and regional expertise form a unified climate solutions provider with end-to-end capabilities across both voluntary and compliance markets.

"This is about unlocking scale with integrity," said Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X. "ALLCOT has spent over a decade delivering science-based solutions in some of the world's most complex policy landscapes. By bringing that expertise into the Karbon-X ecosystem, we're building a global climate solution that's grounded in trust, designed for scale, and capable of meeting the moment across sectors, regions, and regulatory frameworks."

Operating across Europe, Latin America, and Africa, ALLCOT strengthens Karbon-X's global footprint in project development, climate finance, and sustainability advisory while benefiting from expanded digital infrastructure, partnerships, and delivery capacity.

"Joining forces with Karbon-X allows us to take our impact further than ever before," said Alexis Leroy, CEO of ALLCOT. "Since 2009, ALLCOT has been at the forefront of shaping equitable climate solutions - from pioneering carbon market policy and empowering communities in the Global South to designing high-integrity projects that put people and planet first. This partnership is a natural evolution: by integrating our mission-driven approach into Karbon-X's scalable infrastructure and global reach, we are laying the groundwork for a new era of climate action - one that is inclusive, science-based, and firmly rooted in transparency, trust, and shared value."

ALLCOT's model of impactful and credible project development continues under Karbon-X's umbrella, backed by robust systems, shared governance, and a commitment to delivering tangible climate outcomes with speed and transparency.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company and emissions mitigation provider. The company manages the full carbon credit lifecycle, including project origination, emissions quantification, third-party validation, credit issuance, and market distribution.

Karbon-X operates across multiple regions and sectors, supporting both compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Its services include emissions data analysis, regulatory alignment, credit commercialization, and digital infrastructure for tracking and reporting.

Karbon-X operates with a focus on transparency and co-benefit delivery, ensuring adherence to recognized international standards and accredited verification bodies.

To learn more visit karbon-x.com

About ALLCOT

Founded in 2009, ALLCOT is a global sustainability consultancy and carbon project developer with operations across Europe, Latin America, and Africa. With expertise in climate policy, project development, and compliance, ALLCOT has advised governments, multilateral institutions, and corporate clients on delivering high-impact, high-integrity climate solutions for over 15 years.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/karbon-x-acquires-allcot-expanding-global-climate-solutions-platform-1044154