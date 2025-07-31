Anzeige
Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X and Global Frontier Advisors L.P Partner to Advance Carbon Credit Development Across Emerging Markets

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX), a leader in end-to-end climate solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Global Frontier Advisors L.P ("GFA"), a premier U.S.-based strategic advisory firm that facilitates access at the nexus of national security, economic resilience, and frontier market development. GFA delivers high-impact solutions where geopolitical complexity meets economic opportunity. Together, the two organizations will identify, develop, and commercialize carbon offset projects across key jurisdictions.

This partnership aims to accelerate the development of high-quality carbon projects by combining Karbon-X's technical development capabilities with GFA's global access to international energy companies, infrastructure developers, investors, regulators, and host governments. From renewable energy to transportation decarbonization, the collaboration will focus on delivering verified, registry-compliant projects that generate credible carbon credits and real climate impact.

"At Karbon-X, we see this partnership as a strategic opportunity to expand access to credible carbon credits by aligning with partners who can unlock new project pipelines," said James Cahalin, Chief Revenue Officer of Karbon-X. "By combining our technical and market expertise with GFA's global network, we're positioned to bring high-quality, registry-approved carbon projects to life faster and at scale."

Under the agreement, GFA will originate carbon offset opportunities through its client and government networks, while Karbon-X will lead emissions quantification, project design, validation, and registry compliance. The partners will work together to execute environmentally positive projects bringing creative and innovative solutions to underdeveloped nations.

"This partnership exemplifies our mission at GFA, to deliver solutions where national interest and market opportunity intersect," said Dave Bellon, Managing Partner of Global Frontier Advisors. "Karbon-X brings world class technical capabilities and a track record of execution that complements our global reach and influence. Together, we're building more than carbon projects, we're building trust, resilience, and real economic value in markets that need it most."

This collaboration represents a key milestone in both companies' shared mission to make carbon markets more accessible, effective, and trusted. With project identification already underway, Karbon-X and GFA are well-positioned to deliver impactful solutions to compliance and voluntary carbon markets alike.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company and emissions mitigation provider. The company manages the full carbon credit lifecycle, including project origination, emissions quantification, third-party validation, credit issuance, and market distribution. Karbon-X operates across multiple regions and sectors, supporting both compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Its services include emissions data analysis, regulatory alignment, credit commercialization, and digital infrastructure for tracking and reporting. Karbon-X operates with a focus on transparency and co-benefit delivery, ensuring adherence to recognized international standards and accredited verification bodies.

About Global Frontier Advisors L.P

Global Frontier Advisors L.P. is a premier U.S.-based strategic advisory firm that facilitates access at the nexus of national security, economic resilience, and frontier market development. We identify, evaluate, and advance high-potential assets in sectors critical to U.S. and allied interests, such as critical minerals, defense technologies, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and infrastructure. Leveraging deep operational expertise, trusted relationships across government and industry, and unmatched geopolitical insight, Global Frontier Advisors supports clients with end-to-end solutions for market entry, government relations, regulatory alignment, risk management, and capital access in some of the world's most complex environments.

Media Contacts:
Emma Caputo
VP of Marketing
Karbon-X
ec@karbon-x.com
www.karbon-x.com

Dave Bellon
Managing Partner
Global Frontier Advisors L.P
info@globalfrontieradvisors.com
www.globalfrontieradvisors.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-and-global-frontier-advisors-l.p-partner-to-advance-carbon-credit-develop-1054947

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
