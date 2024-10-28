Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
Tradegate
25.10.24
21:49 Uhr
454,60 Euro
+0,10
+0,02 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
450,50457,7527.10.
453,05455,9525.10.
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 03:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Risen Energy Co., Ltd: Risen Energy Achieves Top 5% in Global ESG Scores by S&P Global

NINGBO, China, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy is pleased to announce that the company has achieved an ESG score of 65 from S&P Global, outperforming 95% of the global semiconductor industry. The achievement underscores the deep commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance excellence, establishing Risen Energy as a leader in the global photovoltaic market's green transformation.


The ESG percentile ranking surged by 42% year-over-year, with a 41-point score improvement, representing a transformative improvement.

Risen Energy has upgraded its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) management system and policy framework, enhancing strategic planning and decision-making at the C-suite level. The development marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to sustainable development governance, further building upon the foundation established by the creation of its Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee and Office. Additionally, the company has instituted three panel groups aimed at strengthening governance transparency and the effectiveness of systematic management practices.

The company has a proven track record of success in key performance indicators, including investments in environmental protection, use of renewable energies, and customer satisfaction, showcasing its successful implementation of a comprehensive sustainable development strategy.

As it looks to the future, Risen Energy is steadfast in its commitment to deepen its ESG initiatives and contribute to global sustainability efforts, striving for a balanced coexistence between humanity and the natural world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534394/image_810906_22450629.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-energy-achieves-top-5-in-global-esg-scores-by-sp-global-302285903.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
