Global Net Lease, Inc.: Global Net Lease Credit Ratings Upgraded By S&P Global

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") announced today that S&P Global has upgraded its corporate credit rating to BB+ from BB following the successful $1.8 billion sale of GNL's multi-tenant portfolio, which enabled a substantial paydown of GNL's debt. S&P also raised its issue-level rating on GNL's unsecured notes to an investment-grade BBB- from BB+.

As a result of the multi-tenant portfolio sale, GNL's streamlined portfolio of diversified, long-term triple-net leases features a broad tenant base, minimal near-term lease expirations, high occupancy, and strengthened operating metrics.

"We believe S&P's upgrade of our credit ratings further validates the decisive actions we've taken to strengthen GNL's balance sheet and portfolio," said Michael Weil, CEO of GNL. "Our disciplined execution of a capital strategy designed to improve our credit profile and enhance shareholder value has created tangible results that we intend to build upon in the second half of 2025 and beyond. We are committed to further strengthening GNL's financial position though continued leverage reduction and lowering our cost of capital."

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded internally managed real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the U.S., and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

