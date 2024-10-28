Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Stone Group, A Converge Company, Announces Change of Leadership

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Technologies Ltd., A Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Company, ("Stone" or "Stone Group") today announced the departure of current CEO, Simon Harbridge. Since joining Stone Group in 2005, Simon has driven the company's transformation from a £38 million education focused OEM to a £160 million technology reseller with a sustainable and circular approach to the provision of IT and related services. Current Stone Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, Tim Westbrook, will assume the role of Converge UK Managing Director, effective January 1, 2025.

Following several senior leadership roles in Europe, North America, and APAC, Tim Westbrook joined Stone Group in 2018. Since then, he has strategically led the company's education and public sector business and continues to drive Stone's growth and presence in the UK SMB and enterprise space. Under Tim's sales leadership, Stone has enjoyed six consecutive years of growth as it continues to solidify a leading position in the UK IT solutions and services marketplace.

"It has been two years since Stone was acquired by Converge Technology Solutions and, having overseen the first part of the organization's integration into Converge, now is the perfect time for the company to transition leadership," stated Simon Harbridge. "I am incredibly proud and privileged to have led the fantastic team at Stone during a period of exciting growth and transformation."

"I thank Simon for his leadership, dedication, and professional commitment over the last two years," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "Simon has shown great commitment in helping grow Converge across the UK and expand our services portfolio to address our customers' unique ongoing needs with innovative technologies. We're looking forward to the evolution of Converge UK that will continue under Tim Westbrook."

