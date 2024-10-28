Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien

WKN: A2PD0W | ISIN: CA21250C1068 | Ticker-Symbol: 0ZB
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Stone Group, A Converge Company, Announces Change of Leadership

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Technologies Ltd., A Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Company, ("Stone" or "Stone Group") today announced the departure of current CEO, Simon Harbridge. Since joining Stone Group in 2005, Simon has driven the company's transformation from a £38 million education focused OEM to a £160 million technology reseller with a sustainable and circular approach to the provision of IT and related services. Current Stone Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, Tim Westbrook, will assume the role of Converge UK Managing Director, effective January 1, 2025.

Following several senior leadership roles in Europe, North America, and APAC, Tim Westbrook joined Stone Group in 2018. Since then, he has strategically led the company's education and public sector business and continues to drive Stone's growth and presence in the UK SMB and enterprise space. Under Tim's sales leadership, Stone has enjoyed six consecutive years of growth as it continues to solidify a leading position in the UK IT solutions and services marketplace.

"It has been two years since Stone was acquired by Converge Technology Solutions and, having overseen the first part of the organization's integration into Converge, now is the perfect time for the company to transition leadership," stated Simon Harbridge. "I am incredibly proud and privileged to have led the fantastic team at Stone during a period of exciting growth and transformation."

"I thank Simon for his leadership, dedication, and professional commitment over the last two years," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "Simon has shown great commitment in helping grow Converge across the UK and expand our services portfolio to address our customers' unique ongoing needs with innovative technologies. We're looking forward to the evolution of Converge UK that will continue under Tim Westbrook."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

For further information contact: Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: investors@convergetp.com, Phone: 416-360-1495

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stone-group-a-converge-company-announces-change-of-leadership-302288071.html

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.