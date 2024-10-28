

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KKPNY.PK), a provider of telecommunications and information technology (IT) services, Monday reported net profit of 231 million euros for the third quarter, higher than 224 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Operating profit was 367 million euros, compared with 366 million euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA AL or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization after leases increased 2.3 percent to 643 million euros from 629 million euros a year ago.



Service revenues for the third quarter grew 3.7 percent to 1.325 billion euros from 1.277 billion euros in the previous year. Adjusted revenues were 1.420 billion euros, up from 1.363 billion euros.



For the full year, the company has confirmed its outlook. It continues to expect revenue to grow about 3 percent and Adjusted EBITDA AL to be about 2.5 billion euros for the year.



