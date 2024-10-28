Anzeige
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
28.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
Commercial National Financial Corp. : Commercial National Reports September 30, 2024 Results

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company earned $325,000 (or $0.11 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2024 compared to $881,000 (or $0.31 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter of 2023. The Company earned $1,205,000 (or $0.42 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 and $2,568,000 (or $0.90 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.

At year-end 2023 there was strong market expectation for timely and extensive Federal Reserve Bank monetary policy easing beginning by first quarter-end 2024. However, such easing, which would materially benefit the Company's overall financial condition and performance by reducing marginal funding cost along with the deposit footing impeding attractiveness of non-deposit money market alternatives, only belatedly initiated in mid-September 2024. Undistributed earnings from 2022 and 2023 were at last fully utilized during 2024's third quarter to provide limited carryover capacity in augmenting 2024 dividend declarations as per regional Federal Reserve Bank non-objection. Future dividend declarations will be determined by prevailing earnings level expectations which continue to be influenced by a now receding multiple decade high in Federal Reserve Bank driven funding cost.

Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at September 30, 2024 were 24.55%, 25.02%, 13.82% and 24.55% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,582,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,666,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nation-wide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated interest rates. The Company's third quarter-end 2024 asset quality remained exceptionally strong. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 85.4% of total deposits at third quarter-end 2024 which favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Overhead costs in 2024 reflect optimum staffing to sustain operational continuity in the community branch banking office network along with area specific sales team focus.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 460,757 shares, or 16.11% on September 30, 2024.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2024, the Company employed 80 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty one (31) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

2024

2023

2023

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks on demand

$

7,087

$

4,274

$

5,601

Interest bearing deposits with banks

2,917

1,172

558

Total cash and cash equivalents

10,004

5,446

6,159

Securities available for sale

163,738

161,832

157,764

Restricted investments in bank stock

1,712

1,244

1,121

Loans

185,519

192,812

193,852

Allowance for credit losses

(1,085

)

(1,162

)

(1,162

)

Net loans

184,434

191,650

192,690

Premises and equipment

2,834

2,866

2,882

Accrued interest receivable

2,546

2,199

2,644

Investment in Life Insurance

18,948

18,534

18,390

Other assets

6,067

6,848

9,355

Total assets

$

390,283

$


390,619

$

391,005

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

157,196

$

156,767

$

162,418

Interest bearing

153,323

170,508

175,494

Total deposits

310,519

327,275

337,912

Short-term borrowings

39,697

25,317

24,100

Other liabilities

1,631

1,891

1,670

Total liabilities

351,847

354,483

363,682

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2024 and 2023

7,200

7,200

7,200

Retained earnings

62,119

63,145

63,409

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,339

)

(21,665

)

(30,742

)

Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2024 and 2023

(12,544

)

(12,544

)

(12,544

)

Total shareholders' equity

38,436

36,136

27,323

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

390,283

$

390,619

$

391,005

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

$

2,046

$

2,044

$

6,159

$

6,153

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

1,276

1,137

3,551

3,465

Exempt from federal income taxes

272

502

1,100

1,541

Other

58

46

158

112

Total interest income

3,652

3,729

10,968

11,271

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Interest on deposits

46

37

160

109

Interest on short-term borrowings

529

363

1,359

859

Total interest expense

575

400

1,519

968

NET INTEREST INCOME

3,077

3,329

9,449

10,303

CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(35

)

(250

)

(74

)

(372

)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES

3,112

3,579

9,523

10,675

OTHER OPERATING INCOME:

Asset management and trust

362

339

1,076

1,014

Service charges on deposit accounts

166

167

478

485

Net Security gains

-

-

3

-

Income from investment in life insurance

130

127

389

378

Other income

23

19

95

90

Total other operating income

681

652

2,041

1,967

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:

Salaries and employee benefits

2,051

1,933

6,110

5,754

Net occupancy

214

194

639

581

Furniture and equipment

140

129

418

395

Pennsylvania shares tax

84

74

244

220

Legal and professional

154

150

438

427

FDIC insurance

47

50

139

140

Other expenses

795

743

2,426

2,365

Total other operating expenses

3,485

3,273

10,414

9,882

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

308

958

1,150

2,760

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(17

)

77

(55

)

192

Net income

$

325

$

881

$

1,205

$

2,568

Average Shares Outstanding

2,860,953

2,860,953

2,860,953

2,860,953

Earnings Per Share

$

0.11

$

0.31

$

0.42

$

0.90

CONTACT:

Wendy Piper
+17245379923
wpiper@cbthebank.com

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
