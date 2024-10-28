Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650 | Ticker-Symbol: XIC
Frankfurt
28.10.24
08:04 Uhr
0,225 Euro
+0,002
+0,90 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KN ENERGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KN ENERGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2260,24817:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
KN Energies: Positive decision regarding allocation of funds for Klaipeda LNG terminal electrification project from European Union Modernisation fund

International energy terminal operator AB KN Energies (hereinafter - the Company) informs that on October 22, 2024, a positive decision was reached during the Investment Committee meeting of the European Union's Modernization Fund program to allocate support of EUR 6 million for the Klaipeda LNG terminal electrification project (hereinafter - the Project). Implementation of the Project is planned to take place over a three-year period, following the final investment decision by the Company's management, which is preliminarily expected in the first quarter of 2025.

The objective of the Project is to reduce CO2 emissions related to the operations of the Klaipeda LNG Terminal, thereby lowering associated costs and improving the overall operational efficiency of Klaipeda LNG terminal. Allocation of funds will make apositive impact for the overall Project financing structure.

For more information:
Tomas Tumenas,
Chief Financial Officer
Ph. +370 46 391 772


