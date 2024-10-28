Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - KAPA GOLD INC. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Espell, a seasoned leader with over 30 years experience in environmental management and mine permitting, as an advisor for permitting. With extensive experience in navigating complex regulatory landscapes, particularly in California, Mr. Espell will spearhead the permitting strategy for Kapa Gold's Blackhawk Gold Mine project.

"Ron's unmatched expertise in environmental management, brings a level of assurance and precision to our permitting strategy," said David K. Paxton, CEO of Kapa Gold. "His proven track record with projects under stringent U.S. regulations, and his comprehensive understanding of California-specific challenges make him the ideal addition to our team. With Ron on board, stakeholders can be confident that we have the best possible guidance to advance the Blackhawk Gold Mine."

Ron Espell Brings Extensive U.S. and Global Environmental Expertise

Mr. Espell has over 30 years of experience in environmental management, with a strong focus on securing permits for complex projects across California and the broader U.S. His work includes leading the permitting for projects like the Mojave Exploration EIS in Inyo County and the Imperial Project in Imperial County, California. Additionally, he has been a key figure in projects such as the Gibellini Vanadium Project and others across the western U.S., solidifying his reputation as a leader in navigating stringent regulatory frameworks.

Internationally, Ron has over 5 years of experience managing environmental compliance and permitting in Africa, including strategic projects in Tanzania and South Africa for Barrick's Africa division. He also spent 3 years in Australia developing environmental management systems and mine closure strategies and was deeply involved in the $3.5 billion Pueblo Viejo project in the Dominican Republic, helping bring this large-scale development to fruition.

In North America, Mr. Espell's career includes 25 years on major mining operations, notably 12 years at Barrick Gold Corporation, where he contributed to the success of the Goldstrike mine in Nevada, the largest gold mining complex on the continent. His blend of local expertise, particularly in California, and global experience makes him a valuable asset to Kapa Gold's mission to advance the Blackhawk Gold Mine. With a degree in Environmental Geology from California State University, Hayward, Ron combines robust academic credentials with decades of hands-on expertise.

Ensuring Smooth Permitting for Blackhawk Gold Mine

The appointment comes as Kapa Gold progresses its exploration at the Blackhawk Gold Mine, a project situated in a region with a rich history of gold production. California's permitting environment can be challenging, but with Mr. Espell's extensive knowledge of local and federal regulations, Kapa Gold aims to streamline the process and work closely with regulators to confidently advance its development plans.

About Kapa Gold Inc.

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives.

To learn more, visit www.kapagold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

KAPA GOLD INC.

"David K. Paxton"

CEO and Director

