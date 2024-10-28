ADDvise Group AB (publ): ADDvise streamlines organization through new business area structure

To enhance focus and efficiency, ADDvise is restructuring its two existing business areas, Lab and Healthcare, into separate operational units, each led by a dedicated director. This new structure is designed to optimize the organization, establish a clearer strategic focus, and strengthen the foundation for both organic growth and acquisitions. Additionally, the structure facilitates valuable knowledge-sharing across the group.

The Healthcare business area manufactures and supplies a diverse range of advanced medical technology, high-quality consumables, and pharmaceuticals. By combining innovative, proprietary products with established brands essential equipment is offered to both private and public healthcare providers. Fredrik Mella will take on the role of Head of Healthcare.

The Lab business area delivers comprehensive solutions for modern research environments, including laboratory furniture, safety ventilation, climate and clean rooms, and laboratory equipment. The products support global research and development, with a focus on the pharmaceutical industry and life sciences. Johan Seltborg will take on the role of Head of Lab.

"With this restructuring, we are strengthening our decentralized business model, focusing on the individual company. By reducing costs and improving efficiency, we enhance our ability to achieve both organic growth and growth through acquisitions. I am confident that this change will bring greater clarity, long-term value, and strengthen our capacity to achieve our growth strategy," says Staffan Torstensson, CEO of ADDvise.

Following this restructuring, ADDvise's group executive team will include Staffan Torstensson as CEO, Fredrik Mella as Head of Healthcare, Johan Seltborg as Head of Lab, Johan Irwe as interim CFO, and Hanna Myhrman as General Counsel and Head of M&A. Through cost and efficiency measures, annual costs for central functions are expected to decrease by SEK 18 million.

For further information, please contact:

Staffan Torstensson, CEO

+46 70 433 20 19

staffan.torstensson@addvisegroup.se



About ADDvise Group

ADDvise is an international life science group. Operating a decentralised ownership model, we develop and acquire high quality companies within the business areas Lab and Healthcare. The Group comprises more than 20 companies and generates annual revenues of close to SEK 2 billion. ADDvise is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, CA@mangold.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. More information is available at www.addvisegroup.com.