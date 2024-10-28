Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Oct-2024 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 28 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,000 Highest price paid per share: 138.50p Lowest price paid per share: 135.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 136.6011p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,062,672 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,062,672) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 136.6011p 125,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1860 138.50 08:06:52 00307294308TRLO1 XLON 866 138.50 08:09:44 00307296861TRLO1 XLON 895 137.50 08:25:55 00307312056TRLO1 XLON 888 137.00 08:44:57 00307328828TRLO1 XLON 932 138.00 09:21:22 00307365762TRLO1 XLON 932 138.00 09:21:22 00307365763TRLO1 XLON 932 138.00 09:21:22 00307365764TRLO1 XLON 931 138.00 09:21:22 00307365765TRLO1 XLON 56 137.50 10:19:14 00307408008TRLO1 XLON 4938 138.00 10:19:14 00307408009TRLO1 XLON 79 138.00 10:19:14 00307408010TRLO1 XLON 495 138.50 10:19:14 00307408011TRLO1 XLON 98 138.50 10:19:14 00307408012TRLO1 XLON 749 138.50 10:19:14 00307408013TRLO1 XLON 3553 138.50 10:19:35 00307408019TRLO1 XLON 5423 138.00 10:19:35 00307408020TRLO1 XLON 923 137.50 10:20:35 00307408043TRLO1 XLON 924 137.50 10:20:38 00307408044TRLO1 XLON 903 137.50 10:25:01 00307408150TRLO1 XLON 44 137.50 10:40:31 00307408646TRLO1 XLON 805 137.50 10:40:31 00307408647TRLO1 XLON 892 137.00 10:56:47 00307409416TRLO1 XLON 500 136.00 11:07:38 00307409853TRLO1 XLON 921 136.00 11:33:15 00307410419TRLO1 XLON 921 136.00 11:33:15 00307410420TRLO1 XLON 3127 137.00 12:35:10 00307411859TRLO1 XLON 931 137.00 12:41:00 00307411941TRLO1 XLON 1078 137.00 12:48:00 00307412093TRLO1 XLON 922 137.00 12:53:42 00307412217TRLO1 XLON 932 137.00 12:54:55 00307412228TRLO1 XLON 922 137.00 12:56:19 00307412238TRLO1 XLON 928 137.00 12:57:50 00307412256TRLO1 XLON 929 137.00 12:59:21 00307412268TRLO1 XLON 984 137.00 12:59:34 00307412271TRLO1 XLON 970 137.00 12:59:47 00307412272TRLO1 XLON 1096 137.00 13:00:00 00307412279TRLO1 XLON 259 136.50 13:03:27 00307412331TRLO1 XLON 5264 136.50 13:03:27 00307412332TRLO1 XLON 921 136.50 13:03:27 00307412333TRLO1 XLON 924 136.00 13:03:27 00307412334TRLO1 XLON 1441 136.00 15:15:25 00307418338TRLO1 XLON 10000 136.00 15:15:25 00307418339TRLO1 XLON 727 136.00 15:15:25 00307418340TRLO1 XLON 612 136.00 15:15:25 00307418341TRLO1 XLON 1598 136.00 15:15:25 00307418342TRLO1 XLON 751 136.00 15:15:25 00307418343TRLO1 XLON 5594 136.00 15:15:46 00307418373TRLO1 XLON 736 136.50 15:16:02 00307418388TRLO1 XLON 2857 136.50 15:16:03 00307418389TRLO1 XLON 2857 136.50 15:16:03 00307418390TRLO1 XLON 4481 136.50 15:17:03 00307418416TRLO1 XLON 6525 136.50 15:17:03 00307418417TRLO1 XLON 904 136.50 15:17:03 00307418418TRLO1 XLON 1500 136.50 15:17:03 00307418419TRLO1 XLON 1066 136.50 15:17:03 00307418420TRLO1 XLON 947 136.50 15:17:16 00307418426TRLO1 XLON 926 136.50 15:17:29 00307418441TRLO1 XLON 904 136.50 15:17:42 00307418445TRLO1 XLON 950 136.50 15:17:56 00307418464TRLO1 XLON 4468 136.50 15:19:47 00307418535TRLO1 XLON 894 136.50 15:21:29 00307418669TRLO1 XLON 1 136.00 15:21:44 00307418683TRLO1 XLON 2680 136.00 15:21:44 00307418684TRLO1 XLON 893 136.00 15:21:44 00307418685TRLO1 XLON 883 135.50 15:27:55 00307418884TRLO1 XLON 892 135.00 15:31:40 00307419010TRLO1 XLON 879 135.00 15:32:16 00307419028TRLO1 XLON 897 135.50 15:37:35 00307419241TRLO1 XLON 888 135.50 15:37:52 00307419243TRLO1 XLON 977 135.50 15:43:00 00307419535TRLO1 XLON

2638 136.00 15:48:52 00307419937TRLO1 XLON 879 135.50 15:57:38 00307420496TRLO1 XLON 878 135.50 15:57:38 00307420497TRLO1 XLON 919 135.50 16:08:55 00307421194TRLO1 XLON 923 135.50 16:09:57 00307421256TRLO1 XLON 947 135.50 16:10:38 00307421347TRLO1 XLON 157 135.50 16:11:12 00307421401TRLO1 XLON 43 135.50 16:11:12 00307421402TRLO1 XLON 742 135.50 16:11:12 00307421403TRLO1 XLON 935 135.50 16:11:47 00307421447TRLO1 XLON 928 135.50 16:12:20 00307421486TRLO1 XLON 919 135.00 16:12:24 00307421487TRLO1 XLON 75 135.00 16:14:35 00307421655TRLO1 XLON 3552 135.00 16:14:35 00307421656TRLO1 XLON 72 135.00 16:14:50 00307421688TRLO1 XLON 18 135.00 16:14:50 00307421689TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

