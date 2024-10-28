HSBC US Head of Wealth, Premier and Global Private Banking Racquel Oden was awarded the London Stock Exchange Group Global Executive Leader Award at the 2024 Powerlist Black Excellence Awards.

The award recognizes an outstanding leader, based outside the UK, who has demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation, and had a transformative impact on their organization. The Black Excellence Awards celebrates Britain's most influential people of African, African American and African Caribbean heritage who have been inducted into the Powerlist, as produced by Powerful Media, which highlights Black leaders in the UK who are making an impact in their industries and communities.

"I am honored to receive this award and be recognized amongst peers who are positively influencing culture, medicine, business, arts, education, government, and most importantly, their communities," said Racquel Oden. "My aim is to continue leveraging all resources available to me to support underserved communities with new opportunities in financial services and education, amongst many other levers. Thank you CEO Michael Eboda and Powerful Media for this recognition, and congratulations to all of the winners and nominees."

"Racquel Oden's appointment as HSBC's U.S. Head of Wealth, Premier, and Global Private Banking marks yet another milestone in her illustrious 25-year career, which spans leadership roles at financial powerhouses, such as JPMorgan Chase, Merrill Lynch, and UBS," said Michael Eboda, CEO of Powerful Media, organizers of the Powerlist Celebration of Black Excellence Awards. "From her start on Wall Street as an equity trading associate to now overseeing wealth management and private banking at HSBC, Racquel has continually demonstrated her vision, dedication, and exceptional leadership. We are immensely proud to honour her with the 2024 Powerlist London Stock Exchange Group Global Executive Leader Award."

As U.S. Head of Wealth, Premier and Global Private Banking, Racquel leads the bank's wealth management, premier banking, global private banking, and asset management in the U.S. Racquel joined HSBC from JPMorgan Chase, where she was a managing director and had an illustrious 25-year career. Previously, she worked at Merrill Lynch and UBS. She started her career on Wall Street career as an equity trading associate at Morgan Stanley.

Racquel is Chair of the Board Directors for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the U.S. She serves on the board of directors for several nonprofit organizations, including the Apollo Theater, New York City's Prep for Prep and The New York City Police Foundation. She also serves on the board of directors for the National Life Group.

Racquel has a bachelor's degree in political science from James Madison University and a master's degrees in business administration from Hampton University. She lives on Long Island, NY with her husband and daughter.

