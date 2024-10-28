Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTC Pink: GHREF) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company"), a junior exploration company with a premier district-scale project in Newfoundland, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed website and updated Investor Presentation, showcasing the potential of the Great Northern Project.

A New Look at Newfoundland's Emerging Gold District

The new website offers investors, stakeholders, and community members an engaging and comprehensive look at the Great Northern Project, a consolidated 23,060-hectare land package encompassing key properties in Newfoundland's White Bay area. This district-scale project covers a 49.2-kilometer section of the Doucers Valley Fault, known for high-grade gold occurrences and extensive mineralization potential.

Investor and Technical Presentations Available

Gold Hunter has published an updated Investor Presentation that provides a detailed analysis of the Great Northern Project, including recent data compilation, ongoing exploration efforts, and the Geotech VTEM airborne survey. At a later date, the Company will release both a Technical Presentation and a condensed Investor Presentation focused on core aspects of the Company and the Great Northern Project, offering accessible resources for investors at all levels.

Image: Front Cover of the just launched Gold Hunter Resources - Investor Presentation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/228110_03efdbdf443c6885_002full.jpg

Industry Presentations at Upcoming Conferences

Gold Hunter is pleased to announce that David Copeland, M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Geologist and lead geological consultant with our strategic partner Magna Terra Minerals, will present on behalf of Gold Hunter Resources at the Mineral Resources Review 2024 hosted by CIM in St. John's, Newfoundland, on November 8, 2024. His presentation, titled "The Great Northern Gold Project, Newfoundland," will provide an in-depth overview of the project's geological setting and exploration potential.

Additionally, Gold Hunter's President & CEO, Sean Kingsley, will present at Kai Hoffman's Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, Germany, from November 21-22, 2024. AT Germany's premier investment conference, this event brings together leading junior exploration and mining companies, investors, and industry experts from across Europe and beyond. Sean Kingsley's presentation will showcase Gold Hunter's strategic initiatives, exploration progress, and the potential of the Great Northern Project, offering European investors exclusive insights into Newfoundland's rapidly emerging gold district. Gold Hunter is committed to strengthening its presence in the European market as it actively pursues a Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing to provide enhanced trading accessibility.

Enhanced Market Accessibility for European Investors

Gold Hunter is actively pursuing a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to facilitate share trading for European investors. Additionally, the Company is in the process of upgrading its OTC Markets listing to the OTCQB, enhancing visibility and accessibility for U.S.-based investors.

Key Highlights of the Great Northern Project:

Premier District-Scale Opportunity - Spanning 23,060 hectares and incorporating the Viking and Jackson's Arm properties, the Great Northern Project is situated within Newfoundland's mineral-rich Great Northern Peninsula.

Recent Data Compilation Completed - Gold Hunter's comprehensive data consolidation, in partnership with Mercator Geological Services, provides a robust foundation for targeted exploration.

Ongoing Geotech VTEM Airborne Survey - The full-property survey will identify high-potential drill targets, integrating seamlessly with existing datasets.

Strong Community and Government Support - With Newfoundland's pro-mining policies and longstanding community backing, the GNP benefits from a favourable operating environment.

Visit Our New Website

The newly launched website provides streamlined access to company information, project updates, and investor resources, enhancing transparency and communication with our stakeholders. We invite investors and interested parties to explore the Great Northern Project's potential by visiting Gold Hunter Resources' new website.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.:

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the strategic acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal projects within high-potential mining jurisdictions. With a seasoned team and advanced exploration technologies, Gold Hunter is dedicated to uncovering significant value in Newfoundland's emerging gold districts.

Our team's focus is on consolidating fragmented areas to create district-scale opportunities. Following the successful sale of our first consolidated district to FireFly Metals, Gold Hunter swiftly united a new, expansive land package now known as the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland. This strategic consolidation expanded our exploration strike length by 64%, positioning us at the centre of one of the province's most promising, underexplored gold regions. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration practices and maximizing shareholder value through targeted, data-driven exploration efforts.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Sean A. Kingsley

President, CEO, and Director

For more information, please contact:

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") as of the date they were made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; fluctuations in metal prices; the results of exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Additionally, while every effort is made to ensure accuracy, the Company's website, investor presentation, and other public materials may not always reflect the most current developments, results, or objectives and should not be relied upon as fully up-to-date representations of the Company's plans or status.

This news release, along with all scientific and technical information, has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, M.Sc., P.Geo., and Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., each a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Gold Hunter undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228110

SOURCE: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.