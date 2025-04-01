Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company" or "HUNT 2.0") is pleased to provide an update on its Great Northern Project in Newfoundland, where historic mining, near-surface mineralization, and both current and historic resources converge to create an exciting, high-grade exploration story in one of Canada's most dynamic mining districts. Alongside this, the Company is expanding its marketing and investor relations initiatives to share this compelling opportunity with a global audience, positioning Gold Hunter for accelerated growth in 2025.

Key Highlights

+40% Oversubscribed Financing (March 11th, 2025), reflecting strong investor confidence and enabling the Company to ramp up both exploration and marketing efforts. Advancement of the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland, now covering an impressive 40-kilometre strike length - comparable to the scale of the Valentine deposit district. Uplisting to the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States, boosting visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. Securing DTC Eligibility, simplifying share clearing and settlement for U.S. shareholders. Enhanced Global Marketing and Investor Relations Initiatives, designed to communicate the Company's near-term growth potential, aggressive 2025 exploration plans, and overall vision to a broader audience.

"The Great Northern Project is focused on a distinct orogenic gold system with multiple known resource areas, up to 18 gold mineralized trends, and along a +40 km fault structure. We are excited that our project comprises both current and historic resources, as well as a past-producing mine in conjunction with surface anomalies that have yet to be drilled. All of which point to a larger, more continuous mineralized system akin to the Valentine Lake Gold Deposit.

Historically, exploration at Great Northern was limited in scope and centred near existing roads and power infrastructure, yet these smaller-scale programs still yielded encouraging results. Now, with a more aggressive 2025 plan, we intend to systematically expand beyond those initial targets and unlock the full potential of this extensive structural corridor. The Great Northern is poised for meaningful discovery, which may yield resource growth as we proceed with our next phases of drilling and data-driven exploration."

- Sean A. Kingsley, President & CEO

Oversubscribed Financing Demonstrates Strong Market Support

Gold Hunter recently closed a financing round that was +40% oversubscribed, reflecting the market's enthusiasm for the Company's exploration strategy and near-term potential at its Great Northern Gold Project. Proceeds will help drive an aggressive 2025 exploration campaign and expanded marketing to increase global visibility.

Amendment to Private Placement

The Company wishes to amend the previously announced private placement. The Company originally reported paying a finder's fee of $25,695 and issued 428,250 non-transferable finder's warrants. In fact, the Company paid a finder's fee of $35,695 and issued 594,917 non-transferable finder's warrants.

Great Northern Project: Preparing for 2025 Exploration Success

Gold Hunter's Great Northern Project spans 40 kilometres of strike length, achieved through a first-time consolidation of several fragmented projects and a 64% expansion of the core landholding in 2024. Newfoundland's thriving gold landscape-supported by active mining communities and recent high-profile discoveries-provides an ideal setting for Gold Hunter's data-driven exploration approach.

The Company plans an up-to 20,000-metre drilling campaign focusing on expanding known mineralized areas, leveraging historical data from a past-producing mine, current and historic resources, and surface showings that remain underexplored.

An expedited VTEM airborne survey by Geotech will refine additional high-priority targets, guiding the Company's drilling strategy and unlocking further value.

Gold Hunter's track record includes the successful divestiture of a consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd. (ASX: FFM) (TSX: FFM). As part of this transaction, 25 million FireFly Metals shares were issued as a dividend to Gold Hunter's shareholders, while an additional 5 million shares were retained by the Company and later sold to FireFly's institutional shareholders for $3.7 million in non-dilutive capital. Gold Hunter now sets its sights on near-term exploration catalysts at Great Northern, aiming to capture the momentum in Newfoundland's gold sector.

Strengthening Market Awareness: Comprehensive Investor Relations & Marketing Efforts

To better position the Company, its asset, and its aggressive exploration plans, Gold Hunter has launched multiple strategic marketing and investor relations initiatives designed to:

Highlight the Company's exploration roadmap and near-term catalysts to a global audience seeking compelling gold exploration stories.

Expand retail and institutional investor engagement through targeted campaigns across digital, print, and traditional media.

Amplify awareness of Gold Hunter's long-term vision, underscoring how near-surface high-grade mineralization and a proven team set the stage for significant discovery potential.

Appoints Investor Relations Manager

The Company is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations consulting agreement with 1526184 B.C. Ltd., a company controlled by Mr. Colton Welgan. Mr. Welgan will collaborate with management to amplify corporate communications and shareholder engagement. He will be paid a monthly fee of $4,000 plus GST and will be eligible to receive stock options. The agreement may be terminated at any time by either party by providing 30 days' written notice, after an initial six-month period.

Marketing & Promotional Activity Disclosure

865381 B.C. Ltd. DBA Volume Hunters ("Volume")

Volume is an arm's-length service provider engaged to provide digital marketing and investor engagement services. Located at 300-1055 West Hastings St., Vancouver, BC, Canada, Volume can be reached at dan@volumehunters.com or 778-233-0293, and will focus on outreach via social media, blogs, newsletters, and a network of over 500,000 double opted-in investors. Volume will be paid a fee of $66,000 in advance for a 12-month term commencing April 1, 2025. Volume owned shares of the Company at the time of engagement.

Departures Capital Inc. ("Departures")

Departures is an arm's-length service provider engaged by the Company to provide a comprehensive media package, including both long-form and short-form video content (e.g., interviews and TikTok-style posts), distribution on the Departures network, newsletter coverage, and dedicated landing page design. Located at 1500-409 Granville St, Vancouver, BC, Canada, Departures can be reached at contact@departurescapital.com or 519-590-6985. Departures will be paid $20,000 in advance for a six-month term commencing April 1, 2025. Departures' principal, Mr. Aaron Missere, owned shares of the Company at the time of engagement.

Jemini1 Finance Inc. ("Jemini1")

Jemini1 is an arm's-length service provider retained to conduct investor relations and shareholder communications. Located at 102-6333 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, Jemini1 can be reached at info@jeminicapital.com or 647-725-3888x701, and will focus on both digital and traditional marketing. Jemini1 will be paid $2,500 per month in advance for a four-month term commencing April 1, 2025, will be eligible to receive stock options, and owned shares of the Company at the time of engagement.

Simone Capital Corp. ("Simone")

Simone is an arm's-length service provider retained for investor relations and shareholder communications. Located at 1179-77 King Street West, Toronto, ON, Canada, Simone can be reached at asimone@simonecapital.ca or 416-881-5154. Simone will focus on email campaigns and other promotional initiatives across digital platforms. Simone will be paid $2,000 per month in advance for a six-month term commencing April 1, 2025, will be eligible to receive stock options, and owned shares of the Company at the time of engagement.

Winning Media LLC ("Winning")

Winning is an arm's-length service provider retained to conduct omni-channel programmatic advertising, SMS and email marketing, influencer outreach, retargeting, and other multi-platform ad placements. Located at 1415 S Voss Road Suite 110-431, Houston, TX, United States, Winning can be reached at dan@winning.media or 281-804-7972. Winning will be paid USD $100,000 in advance for a three-month term commencing April 1, 2025, allocated primarily to digital advertising, with no stock options granted. Winning owned no shares of the Company at the time of engagement.

WTS Capital Corp. ("WTS")

WTS is an arm's-length service provider offering media and communications services. Located at 405 Ridge Rd, Ridgeway, ON, Canada, WTS can be reached at josh@walkthestreetcapital.com or 905-321-1470, and will focus on media content strategy, creation, and dissemination through various channels. WTS will be paid $30,000 in advance for a six-month term commencing April 1, 2025, will be eligible to receive stock options, and owned shares of the Company at the time of engagement.

"Securing an oversubscribed financing so quickly speaks volumes about our shareholders' confidence in both our team and our Newfoundland project. We see a world-class opportunity in Newfoundland, where proven geology, supportive mining communities, and recent mergers and acquisitions have propelled the province into a hotspot for metals exploration. Our 'HUNT 2.0' vision merges data-driven exploration, strategic partnerships, and an experienced technical team to accelerate our efforts in 2025 and beyond. The recent merger agreement (pending shareholder approval) between Calibre (owner of the Valentine deposit) and Equinox Gold (founded by Ross Beaty) underscores ongoing M&A interest in this prolific province, and we intend to remain at the forefront by methodically advancing Great Northern.

Expanding our reach through strategic marketing is also essential for capitalizing on the project's potential. Each of the groups we have engaged has a proven track record, having contributed to successful awareness campaigns for companies such as Calibre Mining Corp. and Goliath Resources Ltd., among others. By leveraging their expertise and targeted strategies, we aim to connect with a wider investor audience, generate additional market awareness, and unlock the full value of our Newfoundland asset."

- Sean A. Kingsley, President & CEO

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs data-driven exploration strategies to unlock value in Newfoundland's emerging mining districts.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals, Gold Hunter assembled the Great Northern Project, expanding its strike length by 64% to 40 kilometres. Positioned in one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold regions, the Company is committed to responsible exploration and maximizing shareholder value.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Sean A. Kingsley

President, CEO, and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect management's current expectations and beliefs based on information currently available. Forward-Looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "potential," "estimates," "could," "may," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," or "could" occur or be achieved.

Forward-Looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans at the Great Northern Project, its ability to unlock value through data-driven and systematic exploration, the expansion and advancement of known mineralized zones, the completion and results of the planned VTEM airborne survey, the impact and reach of newly launched marketing and investor relations campaigns, and expectations regarding market awareness, investor engagement, and shareholder value creation. These statements also include any references to comparable projects, peer company activity, and potential strategic transactions in Newfoundland's mining sector.

Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, operational, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. They involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; uncertainties related to interpretation of historical exploration results and resource estimates; operational and technical risks; changes in general economic, financial, market, and political conditions; delays in regulatory approvals and permitting; challenges associated with financing activities; and risks related to the performance of third-party contractors, consultants, and service providers, including those retained for investor relations and marketing initiatives.

The Company has engaged multiple third-party marketing and investor relations firms, and while these initiatives are intended to increase awareness and engagement, there can be no assurance they will lead to increased market visibility, trading liquidity, or appreciation in the Company's share price. Additionally, any references to mergers, acquisitions, or corporate activity involving peer companies are based on publicly available information and are not indicative of future outcomes or intentions by Gold Hunter.

Forward-Looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's public filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.

