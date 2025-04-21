Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company" or "HUNT 2.0"), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Kingsley will discuss Gold Hunter's flagship Great Northern Project in Newfoundland and the company's upcoming exploration plan.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.



Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH)

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, April 23rd @ 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8017448366724/WN_xIDDLIaQSpSpnCpN4WnBSg

Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius is hosted by Martin Gagel, former top-ranked technology analyst. By registering for this webinar, you agree to receive email communications from Market Radius Capital, Inc. and from the presenting company (with unsubscribe). Your email will not be further shared. Martin Gagel and Market Radius Capital, Inc. are not registered or licensed to provide investment advice and may own shares in mentioned companies and may be compensated for these services. Content is for information purposes only and is not advice or recommendations and may include incomplete or incorrect information. Investing entails a high degree of risk. This is a production of Market Radius Capital, Inc.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.:

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs data-driven exploration strategies to unlock value in Newfoundland's emerging mining districts. Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals, Gold Hunter assembled the Great Northern Project, expanding its strike length by 64% to 40 kilometers. Positioned in one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold regions, the Company is committed to responsible exploration and maximizing shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Information:

