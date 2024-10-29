

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis PLC (ELM.L), a specialty chemicals company, announced that its revenue for the third quarter increased by 2% year-on-year, or 3% when adjusted for constant currency. Revenue was higher across both business segments and adjusted operating margin was in line with the H1 2024 margin of 17%.



Personal Care sales in the quarter were up on the prior year period in both Cosmetics and AP actives, whilst reflecting normal seasonality.



The company said it is well positioned to deliver full-year financial performance in line with expectations. It is making progress on its growth platforms and is confident to deliver at least $15 million of annual cost savings in 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News