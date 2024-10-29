Blusky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon Commences Biochar Production in Arkansas

OLD SAYBROOK, CT and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2024 / BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4 /WKN:A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sector is very pleased to announce that it has commenced production of biochar at a dedicated facility in Arkansas. The event marks the official startup of initial biochar production aimed at servicing the recently announced $105 million, ten-year supply agreement (see Company news release dated Sept 24, 2024) ("Supply Agreement").

A video showing the equipment start-up and providing some insights into the facility, the region, and BluSky's strategic plan is available on the corporate website: click here.

The startup of the Vulcan Heavy system at this location represents the first of three units required to service the totality of the Supply Agreement. Once the other two units are procured and fully operational (see news release dated September 24, 2024), these machines are expected to produce a combined output of approximately 40,000 tons of biochar annually. It is also expected that production byproducts such as bio-oil and syngas may help reduce the Company's overall production costs by providing some of the energy required to power the Vulcan systems, potentially along with surplus power capacity to contribute towards operating BluSky's related carbon removal technologies (CDR) including its Medusa Carbon mineralization process and Kronos Direct Air Carbon Capture technology.

Figure 1 - BluSky Vulcan Heavy System AR1 in Arkansas

The inaugural production plant has been dedicated as "AR1" and is located at 110 Industrial Park Drive in Warren, Arkansas. The facility consists of a multi-room 50,000 sq/ft enclosure located on an 8.54-acre property. Warren services an established sustainable timber industry with a strong presence in the town and surrounding area. Nearby softwood wood chip production (mostly yellow pine) serves as a nearly limitless source of clean biomass feedstock for the BluSky Vulcan Heavy pyrolysis systems.

Figure 2- View of BluSky's AR1 50,000 sq/ft plant in Warren, Arkansas

BluSky CEO Will Hessert comments, "The facility is ideally suited for scalability. We have ample room for the three Vulcan Heavy units as required to service our initial regional contract, with additional room to double that production without the need to create more space. The property itself is large and well suited to handle industrial scale logistics and storage needs."

Managing logistics was an important factor in determining the suitability of the AR1 location. Large scale access to clean biomass combined with ready access to agricultural end-users enhances the overall efficiency of the operation by limiting transportation costs for both feedstock and offtake.

From a human resource perspective, BluSky is delighted that the Warren area boasts an excellent, skilled and motivated talent pool to draw from and looks forward to working closely with the community.

CEO Will Hessert concludes, "We are very excited to get this project underway. Gigatonne-scale carbon removal cannot happen without industrial-scale carbon removal projects. The Warren AR1 operation showcases our ability to rapidly deploy large-scale CDR facilities. Additionally, we intend to grow the project by showcasing the potential opportunities which we believe will attract local, regional and even global interest. Beyond the immediate goals, we intend to use AR1 as a research facility to test novel technologies we hope to unveil in the months ahead. Its extremely gratifying to build a project that moves our business forward while helping address a global issue. We are proud of what we are doing here today and look forward to building a successful venture on the back of this launch today."

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4 /WKN:A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground - right where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE with the trading symbol BSKY, on the OTCQB as BSKCF, and in Frankfurt, Germany (FWB) with the identifier QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/, watch our video, and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook, X (formerly twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn.

