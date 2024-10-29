SAP's stock is experiencing positive market sentiment as Jefferies, a prominent investment firm, reaffirms its outlook for the Walldorf-based software giant and raises its price target. This development underscores confidence in SAP's future prospects and could further propel the stock price. The company's shares recently climbed 0.7% to €222.50 in XETRA trading, approaching its 52-week high of €223.20. Analysts project an average price target of €226.33 for SAP stock, reflecting optimistic market expectations.

Cloud Strategy Drives Performance

SAP's successful implementation of S/4HANA projects for major clients demonstrates the strength of its cloud strategy. The ongoing demand for digital transformation solutions is expected to positively impact business development. In the latest quarter, SAP reported earnings per share of €1.25, up from €1.09 year-over-year, while revenue increased by 9.38% to €8.47 billion. Despite concerns about potential AI regulation, the company plans substantial investments in its cloud business, underlining its commitment to future growth.

